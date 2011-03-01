Welcome,
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
Topic: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ (Read 333 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 352
WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:27:40 PM »
DE BRUYNE TO BAG TONIGHT
MADE LOVE TO THE LATE GOOD DOCTORS WIFE AND THOUGHT WHY NOT HAVE A FLUTTER
LETS DO IT TO IT
BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 07:09:55 PM by BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
»
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 569
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:29:25 PM »
I'M ON !!! LEAVE IT TO THE EXPERT !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 593
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:35:35 PM »
I've had a small bit of interest on Mahrez. That lazy cunt maximan won't be tracking him back.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 352
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:10:22 PM »
COME TO DADDY
BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 045
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:11:22 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 07:10:22 PM
COME TO DADDY
BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ
Well done pal
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 569
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:11:32 PM »
YOU'VE ONLY GONE AND DONE IT AGAIN !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 593
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:12:01 PM »
Have three sids big nose
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 885
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:14:29 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 07:10:22 PM
COME TO DADDY
BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ
FUCKING TOP PUNTING
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 694
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:14:58 PM »
IF STERLING DOESN'T SCORE IN 90 MINS...
THAT ELL BE 11 FUCKING GOES YOU HAVE FUCKED UP 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I'M GONNA PHONE NORRIS FUCKING McQUIRTER 👍😂👍
MUST BE A RECORD.... BEER ME FOSBURY DICK YOU FLOPPY CUNT 👍🍺🍺🍺👍🤡🤡🤡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 593
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:15:21 PM »
What's he gonna do when his original tip of sterling also scores?
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 352
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:21:23 PM »
STERLING
DUNNO WHAT YAS ON ABOUT
ITS THE BIG BELGIAN WHO HAS JUST RATTLED THE NET
AND $569 HAS JUST HIT MY HALIFAX (NEWBRASKA) SAVER
THE LITTLE PINK BLOB WITH THE SAME FACE AS A PIGS ARSEHOLE AND WEARS UMBRO CLOTHES IS FROTHING ONCE MORE
BEER ME SLUG
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 694
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 07:21:54 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 07:15:21 PM
What's he gonna do when his original tip of sterling also scores?
THAT'S NEVER HAPPENED YET... HE HAS EITHER EDITITED IT OR MADE OUT SOME BOOKIE WILL LET YOU CASH OUT ON SOME CUNT TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
HE'S AWAY WITH THE FAIRIES LIKE TORTURED MIND 😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 885
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 07:23:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:21:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 07:15:21 PM
What's he gonna do when his original tip of sterling also scores?
THAT'S NEVER HAPPENED YET... HE HAS EITHER EDITITED IT OR MADE OUT SOME BOOKIE WILL LET YOU CASH OUT ON SOME CUNT TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
HE'S AWAY WITH THE FAIRIES LIKE TORTURED MIND 😂😂😂😂😂😂
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 045
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 07:25:01 PM »
Some jealous cunts on ere!!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 694
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:25:01 PM
Some jealous cunts on ere!!!
WHY DON'T YOU KNOCK SOME T SHIRTS WITH IT ON 👍😂👍
THEY WILL SELL LIKE HOT CAKES 👍
YOU THEN MIGHT BE ABLE TO PAY YA DEBTS YA WELCHING WANKER 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 045
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 07:33:27 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 593
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:06 PM »
He'd have had a proper winner if he had just left his original post.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 694
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 08:02:17 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 07:57:06 PM
He'd have had a proper winner if he had just left his original post.
HE'S A RIGHT MUGGY CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 352
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 08:05:34 PM »
YOU WEAR UMBRO CLOTHES WHILE SIGNING ON
BEER ME YA PINK FACED UMBRO KNACKER
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 352
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 08:06:35 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 07:57:06 PM
He'd have had a proper winner if he had just left his original post.
HAD STERLING IN A SEPERATE BET BUT THAT WAS FOR STERLING TO SCORE AND CITY TO WIN 3 NIL
BEER ME BUD
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 593
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 08:09:28 PM »
Good luck. Only need one more goal.
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 878
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 08:10:03 PM »
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 641
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 08:17:30 PM »
City have been brilliant today
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 569
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 08:29:38 PM »
THE LITTLE PINK BLOB WITH THE SAME FACE AS A PIGS ARSEHOLE AND WEARS UMBRO CLOTHES IS FROTHING ONCE MORE
BEER ME SLUG
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 482
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 08:31:05 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 08:29:38 PM
THE LITTLE PINK BLOB WITH THE SAME FACE AS A PIGS ARSEHOLE AND WEARS UMBRO CLOTHES IS FROTHING ONCE MORE
BEER ME SLUG
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 569
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 08:32:19 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 857
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:10 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 07:21:23 PM
STERLING
DUNNO WHAT YAS ON ABOUT
ITS THE BIG BELGIAN WHO HAS JUST RATTLED THE NET
AND $569 HAS JUST HIT MY HALIFAX (NEWBRASKA) SAVER
THE LITTLE PINK BLOB WITH THE SAME FACE AS A PIGS ARSEHOLE AND WEARS UMBRO CLOTHES IS FROTHING ONCE MORE
BEER ME SLUG
Psssst....There is no Halifax in "Newbraska"...its Nova Scotia...i wont tell anyone......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 352
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:14 PM »
PSSST.... NEKDER YA VIRGIN ... YOU ARE AWARE THERE'S A BANK CALLED HALIFAX THOUGH?
BEER ME THICKO
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 857
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:59 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 10:45:14 PM
PSSST.... NEKDER YA VIRGIN ... YOU ARE AWARE THERE'S A BANK CALLED HALIFAX THOUGH?
BEER ME THICKO
Hey Beerson you plank.....Dont think they have a branch in Newbraska High Street though
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 352
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 10:48:38 PM »
PSSST.... NEKDER... HEARD OF ONLINE BANKING?
YOU SHALL NOW BE KNOWN AS FLOPPY THICKO
BEER ME FLOPPY THICKO
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 857
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 10:49:35 PM »
And while we are at it again you ruptured arsehole i have told you before gambling is illegal in Newb.....How you gonna hide it in a bank???............
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 857
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:49 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 10:48:38 PM
PSSST.... NEKDER... HEARD OF ONLINE BANKING?
YOU SHALL NOW BE KNOWN AS FLOPPY THICKO
BEER ME FLOPPY THICKO
You have been doing this for years at least put some e to f fort in it...Must do better.......
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 857
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
at 10:54:53 PM »
And stooping so low to plagiarise Lids "floppy"...................TUT TUT TUT....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 352
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #33 on:
Yesterday
at 11:54:32 PM »
3 REPLIES OFF FLOPPY THICKO NEKDER
THE MONSTERS RATTLED ANOTHER
BEER ME FLOPPY
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 857
Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 12:04:39 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 11:54:32 PM
3 REPLIES OFF FLOPPY THICKO NEKDER
THE MONSTERS RATTLED ANOTHER
BEER ME FLOPPY
i dont do rattled......
Loading...