June 28, 2020, 11:07:47 PM
Author Topic: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ  (Read 294 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 350


« on: Today at 06:27:40 PM »
 :homer: :homer: :homer: DE BRUYNE TO BAG TONIGHT  jc jc jc jc

MADE LOVE TO THE LATE GOOD DOCTORS WIFE AND THOUGHT WHY NOT HAVE A FLUTTER  :alf: :nige: charles

LETS DO IT TO IT  :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
« Last Edit: Today at 07:09:55 PM by BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE » Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 569



« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:29:25 PM »
I'M ON !!!  LEAVE IT TO THE EXPERT !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 593


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:35:35 PM »
I've had a small bit of interest on Mahrez. That lazy cunt maximan won't be tracking him back.

 
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 350


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:10:22 PM »
 

COME TO DADDY  :nige: :alf: charles

BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ :homer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 045


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:11:22 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:10:22 PM


COME TO DADDY  :nige: :alf: charles

BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ :homer: :beer:


Well done pal 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 569



« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:11:32 PM »
YOU'VE ONLY GONE AND DONE IT AGAIN !!!   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 593


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:12:01 PM »
 

Have three sids big nose

 
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 885


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:14:29 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:10:22 PM


COME TO DADDY  :nige: :alf: charles

BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZ :homer: :beer:
FUCKING TOP PUNTING  :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 694

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:14:58 PM »
IF STERLING DOESN'T SCORE IN 90 MINS...

THAT ELL BE 11 FUCKING GOES YOU HAVE FUCKED UP  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I'M GONNA PHONE NORRIS FUCKING McQUIRTER 👍😂👍

MUST BE A RECORD.... BEER ME FOSBURY DICK YOU FLOPPY CUNT  👍🍺🍺🍺👍🤡🤡🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 593


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:15:21 PM »
What's he gonna do when his original tip of sterling also scores?

 
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 350


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:21:23 PM »
STERLING

DUNNO WHAT YAS ON ABOUT :wanker:

ITS THE BIG BELGIAN WHO HAS JUST RATTLED THE NET  :mido:

AND $569 HAS JUST HIT MY HALIFAX (NEWBRASKA) SAVER jc

THE LITTLE PINK BLOB WITH THE SAME FACE AS A PIGS ARSEHOLE AND WEARS UMBRO CLOTHES IS FROTHING ONCE MORE :alf: :nige: charles

BEER ME SLUG :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 694

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:21:54 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:15:21 PM
What's he gonna do when his original tip of sterling also scores?

 

THAT'S NEVER HAPPENED YET... HE HAS EITHER EDITITED IT OR MADE OUT SOME BOOKIE WILL LET YOU CASH OUT ON SOME CUNT TO SCORE IN 90 MINS  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

HE'S AWAY WITH THE FAIRIES LIKE TORTURED MIND  😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 885


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:23:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:21:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:15:21 PM
What's he gonna do when his original tip of sterling also scores?

 

THAT'S NEVER HAPPENED YET... HE HAS EITHER EDITITED IT OR MADE OUT SOME BOOKIE WILL LET YOU CASH OUT ON SOME CUNT TO SCORE IN 90 MINS  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

HE'S AWAY WITH THE FAIRIES LIKE TORTURED MIND  😂😂😂😂😂😂
  mick
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 045


« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:25:01 PM »
Some jealous cunts on ere!!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 694

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:32:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:25:01 PM
Some jealous cunts on ere!!!

WHY DON'T YOU KNOCK SOME T SHIRTS WITH IT ON  👍😂👍

THEY WILL SELL LIKE HOT CAKES  👍

YOU THEN MIGHT BE ABLE TO PAY YA DEBTS YA WELCHING WANKER  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 045


« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:33:27 PM »
 mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 593


« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:57:06 PM »
 

He'd have had a proper winner if he had just left his original post.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 694

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:02:17 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:57:06 PM


He'd have had a proper winner if he had just left his original post.

HE'S A RIGHT MUGGY  CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 350


« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:05:34 PM »
YOU WEAR UMBRO CLOTHES WHILE SIGNING ON   :alf: :nige: charles

BEER ME YA PINK FACED UMBRO KNACKER  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 350


« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:06:35 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:57:06 PM


He'd have had a proper winner if he had just left his original post.

HAD STERLING IN A SEPERATE BET BUT THAT WAS FOR STERLING TO SCORE AND CITY TO WIN 3 NIL  :unlike:

BEER ME BUD :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 593


« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:09:28 PM »
Good luck. Only need one more goal.

 
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 878



« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:10:03 PM »
 :dftt: charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 640



« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:17:30 PM »
City have been brilliant today
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 569



« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:29:38 PM »
THE LITTLE PINK BLOB WITH THE SAME FACE AS A PIGS ARSEHOLE AND WEARS UMBRO CLOTHES IS FROTHING ONCE MORE    :alf: :nige: charles

BEER ME SLUG      :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:


            mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 482


« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:31:05 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:29:38 PM
THE LITTLE PINK BLOB WITH THE SAME FACE AS A PIGS ARSEHOLE AND WEARS UMBRO CLOTHES IS FROTHING ONCE MORE    :alf: :nige: charles

BEER ME SLUG      :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:


            mick

 mick
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 569



« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:32:19 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 854


« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:39:10 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:21:23 PM
STERLING

DUNNO WHAT YAS ON ABOUT :wanker:

ITS THE BIG BELGIAN WHO HAS JUST RATTLED THE NET  :mido:

AND $569 HAS JUST HIT MY HALIFAX (NEWBRASKA) SAVER jc

THE LITTLE PINK BLOB WITH THE SAME FACE AS A PIGS ARSEHOLE AND WEARS UMBRO CLOTHES IS FROTHING ONCE MORE :alf: :nige: charles

BEER ME SLUG :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Psssst....There is no Halifax in "Newbraska"...its Nova Scotia...i wont tell anyone......
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 350


« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:45:14 PM »
PSSST.... NEKDER YA VIRGIN ... YOU ARE AWARE THERE'S A BANK CALLED HALIFAX THOUGH?  :alf: :nige:

BEER ME THICKO  :basil: :basil: :basil: :chrisk: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 854


« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:46:59 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 10:45:14 PM
PSSST.... NEKDER YA VIRGIN ... YOU ARE AWARE THERE'S A BANK CALLED HALIFAX THOUGH?  :alf: :nige:

BEER ME THICKO  :basil: :basil: :basil: :chrisk: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

Hey Beerson you plank.....Dont think they have a branch in Newbraska High Street though 
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 350


« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:48:38 PM »
PSSST.... NEKDER... HEARD OF ONLINE BANKING?  :alf: :nige: charles

YOU SHALL NOW BE KNOWN AS FLOPPY THICKO  :nige: :alf: charles

BEER ME FLOPPY THICKO  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :homer: :homer: :homer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 854


« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:49:35 PM »
And while we are at it again you ruptured arsehole i have told you before gambling is illegal in Newb.....How you gonna hide it in a bank???............
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 854


« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:50:49 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 10:48:38 PM
PSSST.... NEKDER... HEARD OF ONLINE BANKING?  :alf: :nige: charles

YOU SHALL NOW BE KNOWN AS FLOPPY THICKO  :nige: :alf: charles

BEER ME FLOPPY THICKO  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :homer: :homer: :homer:

You have been doing this for years at least put some e to f fort in it...Must do better.......
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 854


« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:54:53 PM »
And stooping so low to plagiarise Lids "floppy"...................TUT TUT TUT....
Logged
