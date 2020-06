BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 1 345





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURNPosts: 1 345 WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ « on: Today at 06:27:40 PM » DE BRUYNE TO BAG TONIGHT



MADE LOVE TO THE LATE GOOD DOCTORS WIFE AND THOUGHT WHY NOT HAVE A FLUTTER



LETS DO IT TO IT



BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZZZZ



DE BRUYNE TO BAG TONIGHTMADE LOVE TO THE LATE GOOD DOCTORS WIFE AND THOUGHT WHY NOT HAVE A FLUTTERLETS DO IT TO ITBEER ME BOYZZZZZZZZZZ « Last Edit: Today at 07:09:55 PM by BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE » Logged NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 565







TMPosts: 15 565 Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:29:25 PM » I'M ON !!! LEAVE IT TO THE EXPERT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 590





Posts: 590 Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:35:35 PM »



I've had a small bit of interest on Mahrez. That lazy cunt maximan won't be tracking him back. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 565







TMPosts: 15 565 Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:11:32 PM » YOU'VE ONLY GONE AND DONE IT AGAIN !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 691



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 691I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:14:58 PM » IF STERLING DOESN'T SCORE IN 90 MINS...



THAT ELL BE 11 FUCKING GOES YOU HAVE FUCKED UP 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



I'M GONNA PHONE NORRIS FUCKING McQUIRTER 👍😂👍



MUST BE A RECORD.... BEER ME FOSBURY DICK YOU FLOPPY CUNT 👍🍺🍺🍺👍🤡🤡🤡 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 1 345





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURNPosts: 1 345 Re: WE GOT THIS BOYZZZZZZZZZZ « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:21:23 PM »



DUNNO WHAT YAS ON ABOUT



ITS THE BIG BELGIAN WHO HAS JUST RATTLED THE NET



AND $569 HAS JUST HIT MY HALIFAX (NEWBRASKA) SAVER



THE LITTLE PINK BLOB WITH THE SAME FACE AS A PIGS ARSEHOLE AND WEARS UMBRO CLOTHES IS FROTHING ONCE MORE



BEER ME SLUG STERLINGDUNNO WHAT YAS ON ABOUTITS THE BIG BELGIAN WHO HAS JUST RATTLED THE NETAND $569 HAS JUST HIT MY HALIFAX (NEWBRASKA) SAVERTHE LITTLE PINK BLOB WITH THE SAME FACE AS A PIGS ARSEHOLE AND WEARS UMBRO CLOTHES IS FROTHING ONCE MOREBEER ME SLUG Logged NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE