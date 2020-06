Pile

Online



Posts: 39 871







Posts: 39 871 Re: The biggest examples of porky pies in the history of COB « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:04:47 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:56:30 PM Quote from: Pile on Today at 06:54:41 PM The New Yearís Eve with Jules Holland was a beaut.



Not heard it. Tell me more!





Not heard it. Tell me more!



He came out with some belters then used the same log in pretending to be a different. He posted saying they shared an account and basically said how generous BTID was and how fit his celebrity wife was. He was also a top end bodyguard/pirate assassin. BoroTillIDie was an old poster on here who claimed his New Yearís Eve consisted of going to the Jules Holland show.He came out with some belters then used the same log in pretending to be a different. He posted saying they shared an account and basically said how generous BTID was and how fit his celebrity wife was. He was also a top end bodyguard/pirate assassin. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.