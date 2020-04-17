|
LEON TROTSKY
Haha. I love it when Steve comes on here, lobs a few grenades and fucks off again.
Hope he hasn't caught the lurgi from mixing with all those filthy Londoners?
I dont think smalltown will be out and about, hell be sat in his Tesla outside hovel of a bedsit
He's after a "Shooting brake" - probably wants to do his massages in the back of it.
Maybe hes going g to get some imagery kids and dogs for his imagery car?
EVEN THE DOG WOULDN'T LICK THAT FACE 👎😂😂😂👎
LEON TROTSKY
I'm here now - took the day off for the match. It's live on talkSPORT 2. Should be halfway through this big case of beer by kick-off.
Three points all the way today. 2-0 Boro win!
👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍
I'M ON IT TOO 😎
UP THE BORO 😁
