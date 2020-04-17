Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!  (Read 628 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 819

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: June 28, 2020, 05:17:39 PM »
WILL BE LOGGING IN LATER TONIGHT 👍

I HOPE YOU CUNTS HAVE ALL REPENTED  👍🤔🤔🤔👍

NO ONE GETS IN THE WAY OF THE BULLDOZER  👎😂😂😂👎

SAY YOUR PRAYERS NOW  🙏😇🙏
sockets
Welch
Posts: 814


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #1 on: June 28, 2020, 05:24:48 PM »








 charles charles charles
El Capitan
Posts: 42 114


« Reply #2 on: June 28, 2020, 05:25:58 PM »
 
King of the North
Posts: 1 413


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #3 on: June 28, 2020, 05:26:55 PM »



El Capitan
Posts: 42 114


« Reply #4 on: June 28, 2020, 05:27:24 PM »
I hope hes been on the ale all day  :mido: :mido:
sockets
Welch
Posts: 814


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #5 on: June 28, 2020, 05:28:37 PM »
You just want me banned so u don't have to take daily pastings and see my banana  :matty: image anymore
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 819

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: June 28, 2020, 05:29:03 PM »
Quote from: sockets on June 28, 2020, 05:24:48 PM








 charles charles charles


👍😂😂😂👍

HE WORKS FOR MORRISONS  👌
sockets
Welch
Posts: 814


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #7 on: June 28, 2020, 05:29:53 PM »
 monkey monkey monkey
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 632



« Reply #8 on: June 28, 2020, 05:38:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 28, 2020, 05:17:39 PM
WILL BE LOGGING IN LATER TONIGHT 👍

I HOPE YOU CUNTS HAVE ALL REPENTED  👍🤔🤔🤔👍

NO ONE GETS IN THE WAY OF THE BULLDOZER  👎😂😂😂👎

SAY YOUR PRAYERS NOW  🙏😇🙏

CREEP . . . . CREEP !!!   
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 024


« Reply #9 on: June 28, 2020, 10:32:36 PM »
Quote from: sockets on June 28, 2020, 05:24:48 PM








 charles charles charles

  mcl
monkeyman
Posts: 9 925


« Reply #10 on: June 28, 2020, 10:37:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 28, 2020, 05:27:24 PM
I hope hes been on the ale all day  :mido: :mido:
I DOUBT THAT HE DRIVES A BIG FUCK OFF DELIVERY VAN
 lost
HE WILL BE OVER THE LIMIT  mcl
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 632



« Reply #11 on: June 28, 2020, 10:37:40 PM »
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« Reply #12 on: June 28, 2020, 10:56:59 PM »
 charles ^ hair ^
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 614



« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:43:02 PM »
Quote from: sockets on June 28, 2020, 05:24:48 PM








 charles charles charles


        monkey
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:49:32 PM »
I think Steve is waiting for his new account verification.  charles
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 819

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:53:43 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:49:32 PM
I think Steve is waiting for his new account verification.  charles

HE'S STILL LOOKING FOR THE KEY FOR THE BULLDOZER  👍😂😂😂👍
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:56:11 PM »
Haha. I love it when Steve comes on here, lobs a few grenades and fucks off again.  charles
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 977


Pack o cunts


« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:16:46 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:56:11 PM
Haha. I love it when Steve comes on here, lobs a few grenades and fucks off again.  charles

Hope he hasn't caught the lurgi from mixing with all those filthy Londoners?

 klins
