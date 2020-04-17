Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 01, 2020, 11:54:12 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!! (Read 628 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 819
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
on:
June 28, 2020, 05:17:39 PM »
WILL BE LOGGING IN LATER TONIGHT 👍
I HOPE YOU CUNTS HAVE ALL REPENTED 👍🤔🤔🤔👍
NO ONE GETS IN THE WAY OF THE BULLDOZER 👎😂😂😂👎
SAY YOUR PRAYERS NOW 🙏😇🙏
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 814
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
June 28, 2020, 05:24:48 PM »
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 114
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
June 28, 2020, 05:25:58 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 413
Duckyfuzz
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
June 28, 2020, 05:26:55 PM »
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 114
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
June 28, 2020, 05:27:24 PM »
I hope hes been on the ale all day
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 814
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
June 28, 2020, 05:28:37 PM »
You just want me banned so u don't have to take daily pastings and see my banana
image anymore
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 819
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
June 28, 2020, 05:29:03 PM »
Quote from: sockets on June 28, 2020, 05:24:48 PM
👍😂😂😂👍
HE WORKS FOR MORRISONS 👌
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 814
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
June 28, 2020, 05:29:53 PM »
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 632
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
June 28, 2020, 05:38:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 28, 2020, 05:17:39 PM
WILL BE LOGGING IN LATER TONIGHT 👍
I HOPE YOU CUNTS HAVE ALL REPENTED 👍🤔🤔🤔👍
NO ONE GETS IN THE WAY OF THE BULLDOZER 👎😂😂😂👎
SAY YOUR PRAYERS NOW 🙏😇🙏
CREEP . . . .
CREEP !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 024
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
June 28, 2020, 10:32:36 PM »
Quote from: sockets on June 28, 2020, 05:24:48 PM
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 925
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
June 28, 2020, 10:37:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 28, 2020, 05:27:24 PM
I hope hes been on the ale all day
I DOUBT THAT HE DRIVES A BIG FUCK OFF DELIVERY VAN
HE WILL BE OVER THE LIMIT
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 632
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
June 28, 2020, 10:37:40 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 911
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
June 28, 2020, 10:56:59 PM »
^ hair ^
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 614
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:43:02 PM »
Quote from: sockets on June 28, 2020, 05:24:48 PM
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 911
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:49:32 PM »
I think Steve is waiting for his new account verification.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 819
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:53:43 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 07:49:32 PM
I think Steve is waiting for his new account verification.
HE'S STILL LOOKING FOR THE KEY FOR THE BULLDOZER 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 911
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 07:56:11 PM »
Haha. I love it when Steve comes on here, lobs a few grenades and fucks off again.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 977
Pack o cunts
Re: BIG BAD GOLDBY !!!
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 11:16:46 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 07:56:11 PM
Haha. I love it when Steve comes on here, lobs a few grenades and fucks off again.
Hope he hasn't caught the lurgi from mixing with all those filthy Londoners?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...