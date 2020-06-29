Welcome,
June 29, 2020, 04:23:10 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
Author
Topic: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
clag01
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #100 on:
Today
at 03:14:04 PM »
towz
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #101 on:
Today
at 03:14:39 PM »
Well done clag
the truth will out!, you'll have do use your powers Lids seeing as the bloke is brown bread
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #102 on:
Today
at 03:19:23 PM »
GOOD ENOUGH FOR THE CUNT 👍
AND NO 100 VIRGINS WAITING FOR HIM 👎
towz
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #103 on:
Today
at 03:21:38 PM »
so you agree he dint set an old woman on fire for eating a sausage roll?
livefastdieyoung
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #104 on:
Today
at 03:24:10 PM »
You defo suck a black man's bellend you like towz
towz
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #105 on:
Today
at 03:24:57 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 03:24:10 PM
You defo suck a black man's bellend you like towz
You are definitely a dumb racist cunt you like Kev
El Capitan
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #106 on:
Today
at 03:27:30 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:24:57 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 03:24:10 PM
You defo suck a black man's bellend you like towz
You are definitely a dumb racist cunt you like Kev
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #107 on:
Today
at 03:28:35 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:21:38 PM
so you agree he dint set an old woman on fire for eating a sausage roll?
NOT THE SAME BLOKE 👎
IT'S HIS BROTHER 👍
maggiethatcherrulesok
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #108 on:
Today
at 03:40:43 PM »
Thats the shit we are letting in. One burns oaps alive for eating sausage rolls. The other kills loads of people driving about stoned
cunts the pair of em
El Capitan
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #109 on:
Today
at 03:42:08 PM »
Apparently it was a veggie sausage roll as well.
Such a needless death
livefastdieyoung
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #110 on:
Today
at 03:42:30 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:24:57 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 03:24:10 PM
You defo suck a black man's bellend you like towz
You are definitely a dumb racist cunt you like Kev
Must have touched a nerve there.
towz
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #111 on:
Today
at 03:46:42 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on
Today
at 03:40:43 PM
Thats the shit we are letting in. One burns oaps alive for eating sausage rolls. The other kills loads of people driving about stoned
cunts the pair of em
Except one of those events didn't really happen, I agree driving about stoned is a cunts trick
maggiethatcherrulesok
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #112 on:
Today
at 03:50:29 PM »
Im not sure if it did or not. But the truth doesnt matter. We already established that.
Spread the word
livefastdieyoung
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #113 on:
Today
at 03:53:03 PM »
I don't know whether it did happen or didn't happen. I can't trust anything I read online. Look at the grooming gang situation years back when everyone who pointed them out was branded racist. I try and just keep out of it all now and say hang all of the cunts.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #114 on:
Today
at 03:55:04 PM »
I think it happened
maggiethatcherrulesok
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #115 on:
Today
at 04:00:01 PM »
Its already spread round my WhatsApp groups and onto its way across twitter Facebook etc
clag01
Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
«
Reply #116 on:
Today
at 04:16:03 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 03:53:03 PM
I don't know whether it did happen or didn't happen. I can't trust anything I read online. Look at the grooming gang situation years back when everyone who pointed them out was branded racist. I try and just keep out of it all now and say hang all of the cunts.
What? So a dead scumbag sets fire to an old lady outside greggs while she was eating a sausage roll...And your not sure if it did happen or didn't happen
