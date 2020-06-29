Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎
clag01
Reply #100 on: Today at 03:14:04 PM
 monkey
towz
Reply #101 on: Today at 03:14:39 PM
Well done clag  jc the truth will out!, you'll have do use your powers Lids seeing as the bloke is brown bread
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #102 on: Today at 03:19:23 PM
GOOD ENOUGH FOR THE CUNT  👍

AND NO 100 VIRGINS WAITING FOR HIM  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
towz
Reply #103 on: Today at 03:21:38 PM
so you agree he dint set an old woman on fire for eating a sausage roll?
livefastdieyoung
Reply #104 on: Today at 03:24:10 PM
You defo suck a black man's bellend you like towz

 mcl
towz
Reply #105 on: Today at 03:24:57 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:24:10 PM
You defo suck a black man's bellend you like towz

 mcl

You are definitely a dumb racist cunt you like Kev  mcl
El Capitan
Reply #106 on: Today at 03:27:30 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:24:57 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:24:10 PM
You defo suck a black man's bellend you like towz

 mcl

You are definitely a dumb racist cunt you like Kev  mcl

 mick
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #107 on: Today at 03:28:35 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:21:38 PM
so you agree he dint set an old woman on fire for eating a sausage roll?

NOT THE SAME BLOKE 👎

IT'S HIS BROTHER 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


Reply #108 on: Today at 03:40:43 PM
Thats the shit we are letting in.  One burns oaps alive for eating sausage rolls.  The other kills loads of people driving about stoned


cunts the pair of em
WLM
El Capitan
Reply #109 on: Today at 03:42:08 PM
Apparently it was a veggie sausage roll as well.


Such a needless death  lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Reply #110 on: Today at 03:42:30 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:24:57 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:24:10 PM
You defo suck a black man's bellend you like towz

 mcl

You are definitely a dumb racist cunt you like Kev  mcl

Must have touched a nerve there.

 
towz
Reply #111 on: Today at 03:46:42 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 03:40:43 PM
Thats the shit we are letting in.  One burns oaps alive for eating sausage rolls.  The other kills loads of people driving about stoned


cunts the pair of em

Except one of those events didn't really happen, I agree driving about stoned is a cunts trick
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


Reply #112 on: Today at 03:50:29 PM
Im not sure if it did or not. But the truth doesnt matter.  We already established that. 

Spread the word
WLM
livefastdieyoung
Reply #113 on: Today at 03:53:03 PM
I don't know whether it did happen or didn't happen.  I can't trust anything I read online. Look at the grooming gang situation years back when everyone who pointed them out was branded racist. I try and just keep out of it all now and say hang all of the cunts.

 jc
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


Reply #114 on: Today at 03:55:04 PM
I think it happened
WLM
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


Reply #115 on: Today at 04:00:01 PM
Its already spread round my WhatsApp groups and onto its way across twitter Facebook etc

 :mido:
WLM
clag01
Reply #116 on: Today at 04:16:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:53:03 PM
I don't know whether it did happen or didn't happen.  I can't trust anything I read online. Look at the grooming gang situation years back when everyone who pointed them out was branded racist. I try and just keep out of it all now and say hang all of the cunts.

 jc

What? So a dead scumbag sets fire to an old lady outside greggs while she was eating a sausage roll...And your not sure if it did happen or didn't happen  :alf:
