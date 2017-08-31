towz

Online



Posts: 8 490





Posts: 8 490 Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎 « Reply #60 on: Today at 11:28:36 AM »



Maybe he'll believe it then



Maggiethatcher has revealed the truth, the RWNJs don't care if this shit is true or false and just want to incite racial warfare, worrying times



I know this is a small unimportant messageboard but in these shit times stuff like this is spead all across the internet and needs calling out for the bullshit it is by people who don't wish to see escalations of racial hatred and violence



Peace Can someone do a meme with this Mohamed Hussein gadgie saying I sue you Liddle?Maybe he'll believe it thenMaggiethatcher has revealed the truth, the RWNJs don't care if this shit is true or false and just want to incite racial warfare, worrying timesI know this is a small unimportant messageboard but in these shit times stuff like this is spead all across the internet and needs calling out for the bullshit it is by people who don't wish to see escalations of racial hatred and violencePeace Logged

nekder365

Online



Posts: 1 869





Posts: 1 869 Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎 « Reply #61 on: Today at 11:35:04 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 11:28:36 AM



Maybe he'll believe it then



Maggiethatcher has revealed the truth, the RWNJs don't care if this shit is true or false and just want to incite racial warfare, worrying times



I know this is a small unimportant messageboard but in these shit times stuff like this is spead all across the internet and needs calling out for the bullshit it is by people who don't wish to see escalations of racial hatred and violence



Peace

Can someone do a meme with this Mohamed Hussein gadgie saying I sue you Liddle?Maybe he'll believe it thenMaggiethatcher has revealed the truth, the RWNJs don't care if this shit is true or false and just want to incite racial warfare, worrying timesI know this is a small unimportant messageboard but in these shit times stuff like this is spead all across the internet and needs calling out for the bullshit it is by people who don't wish to see escalations of racial hatred and violencePeace

Its no worse than completely refusing to the tell the truth and only report on selected items that harm the left...... Its no worse than completely refusing to the tell the truth and only report on selected items that harm the left...... Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 716



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 716I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎 « Reply #62 on: Today at 11:36:02 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 11:28:36 AM



Maybe he'll believe it then



Maggiethatcher has revealed the truth, the RWNJs don't care if this shit is true or false and just want to incite racial warfare, worrying times



I know this is a small unimportant messageboard but in these shit times stuff like this is spead all across the internet and needs calling out for the bullshit it is by people who don't wish to see escalations of racial hatred and violence



Peace

Can someone do a meme with this Mohamed Hussein gadgie saying I sue you Liddle?Maybe he'll believe it thenMaggiethatcher has revealed the truth, the RWNJs don't care if this shit is true or false and just want to incite racial warfare, worrying timesI know this is a small unimportant messageboard but in these shit times stuff like this is spead all across the internet and needs calling out for the bullshit it is by people who don't wish to see escalations of racial hatred and violencePeace

SHOULD YOU NOT BE TRYING TO PROOVE IT'S NOT RIGHT 👍



INSTEAD OF SPOUTING SHIT 👎 SHOULD YOU NOT BE TRYING TO PROOVE IT'S NOT RIGHT 👍INSTEAD OF SPOUTING SHIT 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

nekder365

Online



Posts: 1 869





Posts: 1 869 Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎 « Reply #63 on: Today at 11:38:53 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:36:02 AM Quote from: towz on Today at 11:28:36 AM



Maybe he'll believe it then



Maggiethatcher has revealed the truth, the RWNJs don't care if this shit is true or false and just want to incite racial warfare, worrying times



I know this is a small unimportant messageboard but in these shit times stuff like this is spead all across the internet and needs calling out for the bullshit it is by people who don't wish to see escalations of racial hatred and violence



Peace

Can someone do a meme with this Mohamed Hussein gadgie saying I sue you Liddle?Maybe he'll believe it thenMaggiethatcher has revealed the truth, the RWNJs don't care if this shit is true or false and just want to incite racial warfare, worrying timesI know this is a small unimportant messageboard but in these shit times stuff like this is spead all across the internet and needs calling out for the bullshit it is by people who don't wish to see escalations of racial hatred and violencePeace

SHOULD YOU NOT BE TRYING TO PROOVE IT'S NOT RIGHT 👍



INSTEAD OF SPOUTING SHIT 👎

SHOULD YOU NOT BE TRYING TO PROOVE IT'S NOT RIGHT 👍INSTEAD OF SPOUTING SHIT 👎

Your right Lids. I dont think you have said it was real or not so the burden of proof is firmly in the hands of Towz etc to prove otherwise........ Your right Lids. I dont think you have said it was real or not so the burden of proof is firmly in the hands of Towz etc to prove otherwise........ Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 280





WLM





Posts: 280WLM Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎 « Reply #64 on: Today at 11:39:52 AM » Yup nekder.



Dirty tactics are required





Continue to post as much as you can without knowing if its true.



The truth is worthless.



Id advise sending as many of these as possible to prominent people on twitter or other forms of social media. Even if someone pulls it up as bullshit. Thousands see it and dont question Logged WLM

towz

Online



Posts: 8 490





Posts: 8 490 Re: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎 « Reply #73 on: Today at 12:34:18 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:36:02 AM Quote from: towz on Today at 11:28:36 AM



Maybe he'll believe it then



Maggiethatcher has revealed the truth, the RWNJs don't care if this shit is true or false and just want to incite racial warfare, worrying times



I know this is a small unimportant messageboard but in these shit times stuff like this is spead all across the internet and needs calling out for the bullshit it is by people who don't wish to see escalations of racial hatred and violence



Peace

Can someone do a meme with this Mohamed Hussein gadgie saying I sue you Liddle?Maybe he'll believe it thenMaggiethatcher has revealed the truth, the RWNJs don't care if this shit is true or false and just want to incite racial warfare, worrying timesI know this is a small unimportant messageboard but in these shit times stuff like this is spead all across the internet and needs calling out for the bullshit it is by people who don't wish to see escalations of racial hatred and violencePeace

SHOULD YOU NOT BE TRYING TO PROOVE IT'S NOT RIGHT 👍



INSTEAD OF SPOUTING SHIT 👎

SHOULD YOU NOT BE TRYING TO PROOVE IT'S NOT RIGHT 👍INSTEAD OF SPOUTING SHIT 👎

Should you not try to do something positive with your life instead of inciting racial hatred? Should you not try to do something positive with your life instead of inciting racial hatred? Logged