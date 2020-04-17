Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 29, 2020, 08:37:29 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎  (Read 617 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 703

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:51:53 PM »
👎😠😠😠👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 851


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:59:51 PM »
Serious question..... If a woman offended him by eating pork ,citing his religion must mean he is a practising Muslim etc, so what threat is he under where he comes from?.......
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 885


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:00:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:51:53 PM
👎😠😠😠👎


THATS QUITE A COMMON SURNAME IN THE BORO HE HAS ACCORDING TO TODAYS GAZETTE  rava
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 793


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:01:24 PM »
Tories

Labour


Dems


All to blame they let em all in it's down to them always has been.
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 081



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:16:41 PM »
Cunt should be exterminated' he's just a bag of shit.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 793


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:20:03 PM »
 charles charles charles :like: Jethro
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Spidoolie

Offline Offline

Posts: 26


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:32:02 PM »
He has to go, what's he going to do next time he sees a woman eating a sausage roll outside Greggs? I don't usually swear on social media but he is a cunt from the dark ages.
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 793


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:35:36 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 04:32:02 PM
He has to go, what's he going to do next time he sees a woman eating a sausage roll outside Greggs? I don't usually swear on social media but he is a cunt from the dark ages.






Pissing against the wind

Send one back 30 arrive the same day in a rubber boat to replace him

countries heading for civil war

look at the state of society now

Riots / Murders , rape gangs have become normalised  :unlike:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 570



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:37:55 PM »
I'M SURE I KNOW A MOHAMMED HUSSEIN !!!    
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 703

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:51:57 PM »
IMAGINE IF IT WAS YOUR MOTHER.....

YOU WOULD BE FUCKING BOUNCING  😠😠😠😠😠😠
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 874



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:16:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:51:57 PM
IMAGINE IF IT WAS YOUR MOTHER.....

YOU WOULD BE FUCKING BOUNCING  😠😠😠😠😠😠
Were you replying to tortured mind?  monkey
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 703

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:19:08 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:16:20 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:51:57 PM
IMAGINE IF IT WAS YOUR MOTHER.....

YOU WOULD BE FUCKING BOUNCING  😠😠😠😠😠😠
Were you replying to tortured mind?  monkey


HE WAS AN ORPHAN 👍

NEVER KNEW HIS MAM OR DAD POOR LAD  😭
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 874



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:43:16 PM »
#poortorturedmind

Hey TM, I was on the high street today. Looks weird without the Mall & old post office building and the parts near Peking Garden. Youre slipping with your Stockton photo updates fella.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
clag01
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 176


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:09:35 PM »
Bit sick that like. Which halfwit made that meme  souey
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 482


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:28:37 PM »
Any actual evidence this really happened?
Logged
clag01
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 176


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:44:48 PM »
Obviously not. Is it a wind up? Do people actually believe it  :nige:
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 482


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:54:12 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on Yesterday at 08:44:48 PM
Obviously not. Is it a wind up? Do people actually believe it  :nige:

see above^  oleary
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 048


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:00:34 PM »
Been covered up by mainstream media 




Luckily, we can find the truth from memes on Parler
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 482


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:03:35 PM »
Set on fire for eating a sausage roll, like something off Brass Eye  charles
Logged
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 358


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:05:51 PM »
If they are going to make shite up they could at least try to make it credible.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 048


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:07:03 PM »
Thank Allah she wasnt zapped with a Muslamic ray gun  :pope2:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 358


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:07:19 PM »
It was probably a Greggs vegan sausage roll, so fully justified.
Logged
clag01
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 176


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:07:47 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:03:35 PM
Set on fire for eating a sausage roll, like something off Brass Eye  charles

 rava
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 482


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:08:27 PM »
It's probably AI carrying out an intelligence test on humans, we've failed
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 048


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:12:23 PM »
Why hasnt this been reported by mainstream media?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 482


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:13:19 PM »
That's more credible
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 851


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:56:59 PM »
Has anyone heard of the rape,torture and murder of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsome in 2007? That story seems to cropping up a lot lately.... :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
clag01
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 176


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:26:13 AM »
Pie N Mash anyone?  charles
Logged
clag01
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 176


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:54:00 AM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 04:32:02 PM
He has to go, what's he going to do next time he sees a woman eating a sausage roll outside Greggs? I don't usually swear on social media but he is a cunt from the dark ages.
mcl
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 21


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:54:57 AM »
The problem is, whilst people share idiotic bullshit like this, they don't realise they're doing the lefts job for them.
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
****
Online Online

Posts: 275


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:39:21 AM »
I dont agree Pallas bar stool.   People will blindly believe there are thick cunts on the left and the right.

The truth isnt important any more.  Its a race to the bottom.   If this meme galvanises a handful more rwnjs its served a purpose.

Please continue to sure. True or false
Logged
WLM
maggiethatcherrulesok
****
Online Online

Posts: 275


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:42:53 AM »
I fucking hate iphones

Please continue to share...

And  pallys bar stool not Pallas
Logged
WLM
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 703

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:56:30 AM »
Quote from: clag01 on Yesterday at 08:09:35 PM
Bit sick that like. Which halfwit made that meme  souey

YOU PROOVE IT AIN'T TRUE  👍

YOU ODIOUS LITTLE TURD......
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
maggiethatcherrulesok
****
Online Online

Posts: 275


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:00:33 AM »
Its time to play dirty.  Common decency isnt important any more. We have a war to win
Logged
WLM
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 048


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:09:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:56:30 AM
Quote from: clag01 on Yesterday at 08:09:35 PM
Bit sick that like. Which halfwit made that meme  souey

YOU PROOVE IT AIN'T TRUE  👍

YOU ODIOUS LITTLE TURD......


 souey souey souey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 21


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:18:57 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:56:30 AM
Quote from: clag01 on Yesterday at 08:09:35 PM
Bit sick that like. Which halfwit made that meme  souey

YOU PROOVE IT AIN'T TRUE  👍

YOU ODIOUS LITTLE TURD......

Come on. You can't seriously believe a man set fire to an old woman over a sausage roll and the first we hear about it is a meme?

Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 645



View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:21:27 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 04:16:41 PM
Cunt should be exterminated' he's just a bag of shit.

Making that non-general, but specific to that arsehole, I would utterly agree. What the fuck is there to think about?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 703

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:22:16 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:18:57 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:56:30 AM
Quote from: clag01 on Yesterday at 08:09:35 PM
Bit sick that like. Which halfwit made that meme  souey

YOU PROOVE IT AIN'T TRUE  👍

YOU ODIOUS LITTLE TURD......

Come on. You can't seriously believe a man set fire to an old woman over a sausage roll and the first we hear about it is a meme?



I CAN'T BELIEVE A CUNT KILLED PEOPLE STABBING THEM TO DEATH OVER SHIT WI FI  AND FOOD NOT READY WHEN YOU WANT IT NEITHER..... 👎😠👎

WHO KNOWS WHAT GOES THROUGH THESE WARPED CUNTS HEADS  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 645



View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:23:42 AM »
Good point. A name extremely hard to Google
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 703

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:24:04 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:09:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:56:30 AM
Quote from: clag01 on Yesterday at 08:09:35 PM
Bit sick that like. Which halfwit made that meme  souey

YOU PROOVE IT AIN'T TRUE  👍

YOU ODIOUS LITTLE TURD......


 souey souey souey

YOU JUST PAY YA DEBT WEASEL FACE  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 21


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:25:39 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:22:16 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:18:57 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:56:30 AM
Quote from: clag01 on Yesterday at 08:09:35 PM
Bit sick that like. Which halfwit made that meme  souey

YOU PROOVE IT AIN'T TRUE  👍

YOU ODIOUS LITTLE TURD......

Come on. You can't seriously believe a man set fire to an old woman over a sausage roll and the first we hear about it is a meme?



I CAN'T BELIEVE A CUNT KILLED PEOPLE STABBING THEM TO DEATH OVER SHIT WI FI  AND FOOD NOT READY WHEN YOU WANT IT NEITHER..... 👎😠👎

WHO KNOWS WHAT GOES THROUGH THESE WARPED CUNTS HEADS  👎

But this one isn't true is it? It is just propaganda.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 048


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:26:50 AM »
This thread has made you look a bit daft, Lids  lost lost lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 703

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:27:46 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:25:39 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:22:16 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:18:57 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:56:30 AM
Quote from: clag01 on Yesterday at 08:09:35 PM
Bit sick that like. Which halfwit made that meme  souey

YOU PROOVE IT AIN'T TRUE  👍

YOU ODIOUS LITTLE TURD......

Come on. You can't seriously believe a man set fire to an old woman over a sausage roll and the first we hear about it is a meme?



I CAN'T BELIEVE A CUNT KILLED PEOPLE STABBING THEM TO DEATH OVER SHIT WI FI  AND FOOD NOT READY WHEN YOU WANT IT NEITHER..... 👎😠👎

WHO KNOWS WHAT GOES THROUGH THESE WARPED CUNTS HEADS  👎

But this one isn't true is it? It is just propaganda.


SO IF IT AIN'T TRUE YOU PROOVE IT  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 703

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:29:50 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:26:50 AM
This thread has made you look a bit daft, Lids  lost lost lost

SAYS THE BLOKE WHO WELCHED ON A BET ON ERE  👎👎👎

AND SOLD T SHIRTS TO PEOPLE THAT ORDERED THEM... TOOK THE MONEY BUT NEVER DELIVERED THE T SHIRTS  👎👎👎

WHAT A CAD YOU ARE LAD  👎👎👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 645



View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:31:38 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:27:46 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:25:39 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:22:16 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:18:57 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:56:30 AM
Quote from: clag01 on Yesterday at 08:09:35 PM
Bit sick that like. Which halfwit made that meme  souey

YOU PROOVE IT AIN'T TRUE  👍

YOU ODIOUS LITTLE TURD......

Come on. You can't seriously believe a man set fire to an old woman over a sausage roll and the first we hear about it is a meme?



I CAN'T BELIEVE A CUNT KILLED PEOPLE STABBING THEM TO DEATH OVER SHIT WI FI  AND FOOD NOT READY WHEN YOU WANT IT NEITHER..... 👎😠👎

WHO KNOWS WHAT GOES THROUGH THESE WARPED CUNTS HEADS  👎

But this one isn't true is it? It is just propaganda.


SO IF IT AIN'T TRUE YOU PROOVE IT  👍

 :alf: :alf: Thats not normally the way it works
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 21


View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:32:04 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:27:46 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:25:39 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:22:16 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:18:57 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:56:30 AM
Quote from: clag01 on Yesterday at 08:09:35 PM
Bit sick that like. Which halfwit made that meme  souey

YOU PROOVE IT AIN'T TRUE  👍

YOU ODIOUS LITTLE TURD......

Come on. You can't seriously believe a man set fire to an old woman over a sausage roll and the first we hear about it is a meme?



I CAN'T BELIEVE A CUNT KILLED PEOPLE STABBING THEM TO DEATH OVER SHIT WI FI  AND FOOD NOT READY WHEN YOU WANT IT NEITHER..... 👎😠👎

WHO KNOWS WHAT GOES THROUGH THESE WARPED CUNTS HEADS  👎

But this one isn't true is it? It is just propaganda.


SO IF IT AIN'T TRUE YOU PROOVE IT  👍

How can you disprove a rumour? I could tell you clowns are running around thorntree punching Asian people. You could not disprove it. The onus is always on a person to prove something.

Any normal person would realise if this were true you could easy find it on the internet. What offence was he charged with that would give such a shot prison sentence? What are the sentencing guidelines for that offence? He'd be charged with attempted murder, but lets just pretend it fell as low as GBh that is a minimum of 6 months.

Clearly it is not true.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 048


View Profile
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:33:07 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:29:50 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:26:50 AM
This thread has made you look a bit daft, Lids  lost lost lost

SAYS THE BLOKE WHO WELCHED ON A BET ON ERE  👎👎👎

AND SOLD T SHIRTS TO PEOPLE THAT ORDERED THEM... TOOK THE MONEY BUT NEVER DELIVERED THE T SHIRTS  👎👎👎

WHAT A CAD YOU ARE LAD  👎👎👎



All whilst getting beating up in the cross car park and speaking to dead grandparents  :alf: :alf:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 600


View Profile
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:34:45 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:29:50 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:26:50 AM
This thread has made you look a bit daft, Lids  lost lost lost

SAYS THE BLOKE WHO WELCHED ON A BET ON ERE  👎👎👎

AND SOLD T SHIRTS TO PEOPLE THAT ORDERED THEM... TOOK THE MONEY BUT NEVER DELIVERED THE T SHIRTS  👎👎👎

WHAT A CAD YOU ARE LAD  👎👎👎

Don't mention the T-shirts

 souey
Logged
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 409


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:36:46 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:33:07 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:29:50 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:26:50 AM
This thread has made you look a bit daft, Lids  lost lost lost

SAYS THE BLOKE WHO WELCHED ON A BET ON ERE  👎👎👎

AND SOLD T SHIRTS TO PEOPLE THAT ORDERED THEM... TOOK THE MONEY BUT NEVER DELIVERED THE T SHIRTS  👎👎👎

WHAT A CAD YOU ARE LAD  👎👎👎



All whilst getting beating up in the cross car park and speaking to dead grandparents  :alf: :alf:


Matty, is there any truth to this t shirt stuff or is it just another fantastic COB myth like capio selling stairlifts or crocket getting a payrise?

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 