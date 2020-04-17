Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 28, 2020, 09:28:35 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ANOTHER ONE WE ARE SCARED TO DEPORT 👎  (Read 381 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 694

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:51:53 PM »
👎😠😠😠👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 835


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:59:51 PM »
Serious question..... If a woman offended him by eating pork ,citing his religion must mean he is a practising Muslim etc, so what threat is he under where he comes from?.......
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 883


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:00:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:51:53 PM
👎😠😠😠👎


THATS QUITE A COMMON SURNAME IN THE BORO HE HAS ACCORDING TO TODAYS GAZETTE  rava
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 793


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:01:24 PM »
Tories

Labour


Dems


All to blame they let em all in it's down to them always has been.
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 081



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:16:41 PM »
Cunt should be exterminated' he's just a bag of shit.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 793


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:20:03 PM »
 charles charles charles :like: Jethro
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Spidoolie

Offline Offline

Posts: 26


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:32:02 PM »
He has to go, what's he going to do next time he sees a woman eating a sausage roll outside Greggs? I don't usually swear on social media but he is a cunt from the dark ages.
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 793


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:35:36 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Today at 04:32:02 PM
He has to go, what's he going to do next time he sees a woman eating a sausage roll outside Greggs? I don't usually swear on social media but he is a cunt from the dark ages.






Pissing against the wind

Send one back 30 arrive the same day in a rubber boat to replace him

countries heading for civil war

look at the state of society now

Riots / Murders , rape gangs have become normalised  :unlike:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 568



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:37:55 PM »
I'M SURE I KNOW A MOHAMMED HUSSEIN !!!    
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 694

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:51:57 PM »
IMAGINE IF IT WAS YOUR MOTHER.....

YOU WOULD BE FUCKING BOUNCING  😠😠😠😠😠😠
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 871



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:16:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:57 PM
IMAGINE IF IT WAS YOUR MOTHER.....

YOU WOULD BE FUCKING BOUNCING  😠😠😠😠😠😠
Were you replying to tortured mind?  monkey
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 694

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:19:08 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 05:16:20 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:57 PM
IMAGINE IF IT WAS YOUR MOTHER.....

YOU WOULD BE FUCKING BOUNCING  😠😠😠😠😠😠
Were you replying to tortured mind?  monkey


HE WAS AN ORPHAN 👍

NEVER KNEW HIS MAM OR DAD POOR LAD  😭
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 871



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:43:16 PM »
#poortorturedmind

Hey TM, I was on the high street today. Looks weird without the Mall & old post office building and the parts near Peking Garden. Youre slipping with your Stockton photo updates fella.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
clag01
***
Online Online

Posts: 174


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:09:35 PM »
Bit sick that like. Which halfwit made that meme  souey
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 481


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:28:37 PM »
Any actual evidence this really happened?
Logged
clag01
***
Online Online

Posts: 174


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:44:48 PM »
Obviously not. Is it a wind up? Do people actually believe it  :nige:
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 481


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:54:12 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on Today at 08:44:48 PM
Obviously not. Is it a wind up? Do people actually believe it  :nige:

see above^  oleary
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 043


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:00:34 PM »
Been covered up by mainstream media 




Luckily, we can find the truth from memes on Parler
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 481


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:03:35 PM »
Set on fire for eating a sausage roll, like something off Brass Eye  charles
Logged
38red
*****
Online Online

Posts: 358


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:05:51 PM »
If they are going to make shite up they could at least try to make it credible.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 043


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:07:03 PM »
Thank Allah she wasnt zapped with a Muslamic ray gun  :pope2:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
*****
Online Online

Posts: 358


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:07:19 PM »
It was probably a Greggs vegan sausage roll, so fully justified.
Logged
clag01
***
Online Online

Posts: 174


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:07:47 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:03:35 PM
Set on fire for eating a sausage roll, like something off Brass Eye  charles

 rava
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 481


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:08:27 PM »
It's probably AI carrying out an intelligence test on humans, we've failed
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 043


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:12:23 PM »
Why hasnt this been reported by mainstream media?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 481


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:13:19 PM »
That's more credible
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 