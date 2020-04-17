Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 028 New statement from BLM « on: Today at 03:46:11 PM » As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism, and Israels settler colonial pursuits, we loudly and clearly stand beside our Palestinian comrades.



FREE PALESTINE.



Anyone explain the tenuous link between black lives and Palestine?



Should be some embarrassed faces within the bbc and premier league but none with the backbone to hold their hands up. Logged

Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:05:36 PM » nowt but a pack of bone idle scroungers turned into urban terrorists bout time they were treated as terrorists cos this kneeling down on the floor for em is making the wankers worse .. I have seen videos of em saying they have to start wiping us whiteys out .. fucking parasites is all they are

Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:17:06 PM » Lineker getting torn a new one by Laurence Fox over this



Lineker stating he does not support antisemetism and not all aspects of BLM. Fucking weasel. Logged

Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:18:55 PM »



Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:53:08 PM » Tell you something else when all this BLM Shite is over and they have caused all this damage to society , Any one who is in charge of a firm or hiring will think twice about employing blacks / browns / Olive's because in the back of their minds now they are going to be thinking how long is it going to be before Leroy , Tyrone or Darnell pull this same BLM shite on them accusing the mouth that feeds em of racism

stupid fucks have been used like bitches by far leftist and its gonna back fire big time on em.





Gingerpig
Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:06:57 PM » They have turned the issue back years .......well done you bunch of right on woke lefties , i am sure they are grateful to you all deep down ........................or maybe not !!!!

Posts: 8 481 Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:10:14 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:46:11 PM As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism, and Israels settler colonial pursuits, we loudly and clearly stand beside our Palestinian comrades.



FREE PALESTINE.



Anyone explain the tenuous link between black lives and Palestine?



Should be some embarrassed faces within the bbc and premier league but none with the backbone to hold their hands up.



Some people still don't understand the difference between anti-Zionism and anti-semitism Some people still don't understand the difference between anti-Zionism and anti-semitism Logged

Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:15:29 PM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 06:06:57 PM They have turned the issue back years .......well done you bunch of right on woke lefties , i am sure they are grateful to you all deep down ........................or maybe not !!!!











Posts: 270WLM Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:42:15 PM » Yep. there is certainly going to be a backlash and it will be the black community that gets it. These antifa wankers will just disappear like the cowards they are. Race relations at its worst for 30 years.



People are going to be extra careful with their unconscious casual racism.



There is going to be a shortage of jobs. Ten candidates for every job. It will be very easy to disguise and very difficult to prove. Logged WLM

WelchPosts: 793WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:43:36 PM »







The end of Antifa is near





Crying like bitches cos they now looking at doing 10 year stretches



fucking brilliant













towz
Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:50:10 PM » Do you really believe this crocky? I've got some magic beans if you're interested

Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:58:56 PM »

You expecting a knock at the tent door like

10 years for lefty slime



You expecting a knock at the tent door like





Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #17 on: Today at 09:04:12 PM » 80 years for the dumb lefty slag

Is this fake Towz



Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #19 on: Today at 09:08:39 PM »

course u care its your mob going down the slammer

hope they chuck the keys away



course u care its your mob going down the slammer





towz
Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #20 on: Today at 09:09:53 PM » No I didn't I asked if you thought it was real

WelchPosts: 793WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:10:30 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:01:34 PM











The most heartwarming pic of the day

















Only lass with any courage good on her



Posts: 368 Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #22 on: Today at 09:21:17 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:46:11 PM As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism, and Israels settler colonial pursuits, we loudly and clearly stand beside our Palestinian comrades.



FREE PALESTINE.



Anyone explain the tenuous link between black lives and Palestine?



Should be some embarrassed faces within the bbc and premier league but none with the backbone to hold their hands up.



I love how they suddenly think theyre integral to world politics and influencing on the world stage. You smash stuff up, youve been over exposed by the media because social unrest makes for good tv. Dont get that confused for wielding any actual clout. Its all been seen before - the authorities watch you huff and puff, then they wait for the band wagon jumpers to get bored, crack a few heads of the undecided and the remainder go back to selling Jeremy corbyn t-shirts from their mums basement. As if black people havent woke up to the fact theyre being used by the left yet. Everything theyve done has been counter productive and superficial. They just fucked theirselves more than whitey ever did. I love how they suddenly think theyre integral to world politics and influencing on the world stage. You smash stuff up, youve been over exposed by the media because social unrest makes for good tv. Dont get that confused for wielding any actual clout. Its all been seen before - the authorities watch you huff and puff, then they wait for the band wagon jumpers to get bored, crack a few heads of the undecided and the remainder go back to selling Jeremy corbyn t-shirts from their mums basement. As if black people havent woke up to the fact theyre being used by the left yet. Everything theyve done has been counter productive and superficial. They just fucked theirselves more than whitey ever did. Logged

WelchPosts: 793WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: New statement from BLM « Reply #24 on: Today at 09:23:21 PM »





Oklahoma Judge Charges Protesters with Terrorism, Rioting and Assault  This is Not Seattle



https://par.pw/l/ShbOa



http://par.pw/l/ShbOa













