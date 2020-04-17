Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: New statement from BLM  (Read 341 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 03:46:11 PM »
As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism, and Israels settler colonial pursuits, we loudly and clearly stand beside our Palestinian comrades.

FREE PALESTINE.

Anyone explain the tenuous link between black lives and Palestine?

Should be some embarrassed faces  within the bbc and premier league but none with the backbone to hold their hands up.
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:05:36 PM »
nowt but a pack of bone idle scroungers turned into urban terrorists bout time they were treated as terrorists cos this kneeling down on the floor for em is making the wankers worse .. I have seen videos of em saying they have to start wiping us whiteys out .. fucking parasites is all they are
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:17:06 PM »
Lineker getting torn a new one by Laurence Fox over this

Lineker stating he does not support antisemetism and not all aspects of BLM. Fucking weasel.
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:18:55 PM »
Always has to have his tuppence worth the vile prick he is  :unlike:
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:53:08 PM »
Tell you something else when all this BLM Shite is over and they have caused all this damage to society , Any one who is in charge of a firm or hiring will think twice about employing blacks / browns / Olive's because in the back of their minds now they are going to be thinking how long is it going to be before Leroy , Tyrone or Darnell pull this same BLM shite on them accusing the mouth that feeds em of racism 


stupid fucks have been used like bitches by far leftist and its gonna back fire big time on em.
Gingerpig
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:06:57 PM »
They have turned the issue back years .......well done you  bunch of right on woke lefties , i am sure they are grateful to you all  deep down ........................or maybe not !!!!
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
towz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:10:14 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:46:11 PM
As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism, and Israels settler colonial pursuits, we loudly and clearly stand beside our Palestinian comrades.

FREE PALESTINE.

Anyone explain the tenuous link between black lives and Palestine?

Should be some embarrassed faces  within the bbc and premier league but none with the backbone to hold their hands up.

Some people still don't understand the difference between anti-Zionism and anti-semitism
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:15:29 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 06:06:57 PM
They have turned the issue back years .......well done you  bunch of right on woke lefties , i am sure they are grateful to you all  deep down ........................or maybe not !!!!





 :like: :like:
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:42:15 PM »
Yep.  there is certainly going to be a backlash and it will be the black community that gets it.   These antifa wankers will just disappear like the cowards they are.   Race relations at its worst for 30 years.

People are going to be extra careful with their unconscious casual racism.

There is going to be a shortage of jobs.  Ten candidates for every job.   It will be very easy to disguise and very difficult to prove.   
WLM
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:43:36 PM »
Great news  :mido: :alastair: :like:



The end of Antifa is near  :alf: :alf:


Crying like bitches  cry :gaz: :gaz: cos they now looking at doing 10 year stretches  :alf: :alf:

fucking brilliant  :homer: :homer: :homer:






One stupid slag is facing 80 years for torching a police car  :mido: :homer: :homer:
towz
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:50:10 PM »
Do you really believe this crocky? I've got some magic beans if you're interested
Wee_Willie
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:50:20 PM »
Laurence Fox is an absolute hero.

sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:52:18 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:50:10 PM
Do you really believe this crocky? I've got some magic beans if you're interested




Plenty of different sites reporting on it lefty  :like:

read the comments in this one  :like: :like:


https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativehardliner.com%2Fhow-antifa-finally-getting-its-ass-kicked&psig=AOvVaw14w0wE6P6rxYL674Pa8HWE&ust=1593459348659000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=2ahUKEwimgebkoKXqAhXBYxQKHeUtAAkQr4kDegUIARDoAQ           

http://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativehardliner.com%2Fhow-antifa-finally-getting-its-ass-kicked&psig=AOvVaw14w0wE6P6rxYL674Pa8HWE&ust=1593459348659000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=2ahUKEwimgebkoKXqAhXBYxQKHeUtAAkQr4kDegUIARDoAQ     



 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
towz
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:53:48 PM »
nah
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:58:56 PM »
YEAH  :like: :like:

You expecting a knock at the tent door like 


10 years for lefty slime  :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :alf: :alf:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:01:34 PM »
The most heartwarming pic of the day




towz
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:02:43 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:58:56 PM
YEAH  :like: :like:

You expecting a knock at the tent door like 


10 years for lefty slime  :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :alf: :alf:

nah
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:04:12 PM »
Is this fake Towz  :alf: :alf: :alf: 80 years for the dumb lefty slag  :homer: :homer:
towz
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:04:46 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:04:12 PM
Is this fake Towz  :alf: :alf: :alf: 80 years for the dumb lefty slag  :homer: :homer:



Dunno, why do I care?
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:08:39 PM »
why do u care ? u butted in asking me if they were real  :alf: :alf:

course u care its your mob going down the slammer  :mido: :mido:


hope they chuck the keys away  :like: :like:
towz
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:09:53 PM »
No I didn't I asked if you thought it was real
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:10:30 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:01:34 PM
The most heartwarming pic of the day














Only lass with any courage good on her  :like: :like:

don't be kneeling for fascists scum ever  :unlike: :unlike:
Don pepe
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:21:17 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:46:11 PM
As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism, and Israels settler colonial pursuits, we loudly and clearly stand beside our Palestinian comrades.

FREE PALESTINE.

Anyone explain the tenuous link between black lives and Palestine?

Should be some embarrassed faces  within the bbc and premier league but none with the backbone to hold their hands up.

I love how they suddenly think theyre integral to world politics and influencing on the world stage. You smash stuff up, youve been over exposed by the media because social unrest makes for good tv. Dont get that confused for wielding any actual clout. Its all been seen before - the authorities watch you huff and puff, then they wait for the band wagon jumpers to get bored, crack a few heads of the undecided and the remainder go back to selling Jeremy corbyn t-shirts from their mums basement. As if black people havent woke up to the fact theyre being used by the left yet. Everything theyve done has been counter productive and superficial. They just fucked theirselves more than whitey ever did.
Oldfield
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:22:50 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:09:53 PM
No I didn't I asked if you thought it was real

Two knocks on the door Towz is afraid off - the CPS and blokes who ask Dya like dawgs, Mr Towser?

 :basil: monkey
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:23:21 PM »
 :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer: :pope2: :alastair: :like: :like:


 Oklahoma Judge Charges Protesters with Terrorism, Rioting and Assault  This is Not Seattle

https://par.pw/l/ShbOa

http://par.pw/l/ShbOa      






 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:24:13 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:22:50 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:09:53 PM
No I didn't I asked if you thought it was real

Two knocks on the door Towz is afraid off - the CPS and blokes who ask Dya like dawgs, Mr Towser?

 :basil: monkey




 :alf: :alf:
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:27:28 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 09:21:17 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:46:11 PM
As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism, and Israels settler colonial pursuits, we loudly and clearly stand beside our Palestinian comrades.

FREE PALESTINE.

Anyone explain the tenuous link between black lives and Palestine?

Should be some embarrassed faces  within the bbc and premier league but none with the backbone to hold their hands up.

I love how they suddenly think theyre integral to world politics and influencing on the world stage. You smash stuff up, youve been over exposed by the media because social unrest makes for good tv. Dont get that confused for wielding any actual clout. Its all been seen before - the authorities watch you huff and puff, then they wait for the band wagon jumpers to get bored, crack a few heads of the undecided and the remainder go back to selling Jeremy corbyn t-shirts from their mums basement. As if black people havent woke up to the fact theyre being used by the left yet. Everything theyve done has been counter productive and superficial. They just fucked theirselves more than whitey ever did.









And they going to Jail for a long long time  :like: :like:
