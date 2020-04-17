LEON TROTSKY

THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50 👎😠👎

SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍



SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍



I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍



SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍

SAME OVER HERE 6.50 A PINT ITS FUCKING SHOCKING

I WON'T BE PAYING IT MATE... BEEN SUPPING IN THE HOUSE AND GARDEN..... IF THEY GINNA PLAY SILLY SO WILL I 👍

On a road to going bust is all they are doing fucking let em









Bout 8 year ago a few of us walking into a club about 11.30 for an early start to find out they were having a special
All day 20 pence a pint
buckled on 2 quid

Posts: 9 926 Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #7 on: June 28, 2020, 02:45:28 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 28, 2020, 02:06:27 PM I WON'T BE PAYING IT MATE... BEEN SUPPING IN THE HOUSE AND GARDEN..... IF THEY GINNA PLAY SILLY SO WILL I 👍

I WENT OUT LAST WEEK HAD 4 PINTS 26 FUCKING EURO GONE

DRINKING ON MY BALCONY IN THE SUN FUCK GOING TO BARS AND GETTING RIPPED OFF

Posts: 5 322 Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #25 on: June 30, 2020, 10:32:29 AM »



Pubs were struggling as it was. If they whack the prices up it will be the end of them, once the initial spike of next weekend is over.



Be madness if this is true.
Pubs were struggling as it was. If they whack the prices up it will be the end of them, once the initial spike of next weekend is over.

I reckon a lot of people have realised they don't miss going out anyway, and can find better uses for the money

Just heard some bad news on social clubs. Been some council visits and they have decided not to open.

Apparently they have been told 30 people max. No bingo no TVs playing sport. With the other restrictions they have deemed it pointless



Apparently they have been told 30 people max. No bingo no TVs playing sport. With the other restrictions they have deemed it pointless

My local workies is opening Saturday.





My local workies is opening Saturday.

Yeah heard they were opening. Think its Middlesbrough council areas that arent. 4 halls big tute doggie workies etc

Which seems strange when Redcar and Cleveland is high up on the re-lockdown list



Which seems strange when Redcar and Cleveland is high up on the re-lockdown list

Probably because Middlesbrough is run by a fuckin lefty cunt and Redcar is run by a fuckin righty cunt.









Probably because Middlesbrough is run by a fuckin lefty cunt and Redcar is run by a fuckin righty cunt.

Posts: 74 826I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #35 on: Today at 08:11:48 AM » BOSS IN THE CROSS PHONED ME LAST NIGHT...



PRICES ARE STAYING THE SAME 👍



DOWNSIDE NO VERTICAL DRINKING YOU HAVE TO HAVE A TABLE WHICH WILL BE WAITER SERVICE AND IT'S A MAX 2 HOURS 👎😠😠😠👎



FUCK THAT.... I WASN'T GOING IN ANYWAY 👎



UNTIL THINGS RETURN TO NORMAL I WILL CARRY ON WHAT I'VE BEEN DOING 👍

Posts: 42 120 Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #36 on: Today at 08:45:50 AM »





- Book a table, online via the app or if needed call the pub.

- New opening times

- Prices remaining the same

- Food and drink all brought to your table, can still order at the 1 working till with cash if needed

- 2 hours max table time

- Kids toy machines are off

- Bandits, darts and pool all open

- 2 metre distancing throughout, marked out.

- Garden areas will be used if you request a table there (this is at your own risk)

- No vertical drinking, must be seated

- Music and Live sport will be played but at a very reasonable volume to avoid having to shout

- 1 in one out toilets





THE BOSS IN THE CROSS PHONED ME LAST NIGHT AS WELL, BUT HE GAVE ME A BIT MORE INFO THAN LIDS. ITK.
- Book a table, online via the app or if needed call the pub.
- New opening times
- Prices remaining the same
- Food and drink all brought to your table, can still order at the 1 working till with cash if needed
- 2 hours max table time
- Kids toy machines are off
- Bandits, darts and pool all open
- 2 metre distancing throughout, marked out.
- Garden areas will be used if you request a table there (this is at your own risk)
- No vertical drinking, must be seated
- Music and Live sport will be played but at a very reasonable volume to avoid having to shout
- 1 in one out toilets

'Spoons just announced they are closing 16 brances for good. None near us but an indicator of things to come i belive.

ME AND ANDY GO WAY BACK
ANOTHER COB EXCLUSIVE 🐧🐧🐧🐧







ME AND ANDY GO WAY BACK
ANOTHER COB EXCLUSIVE 🐧🐧🐧🐧

Its not just Middlesbrough district that arent opening venues, Eston Tute, Eston California, dene Grove Club Redcar, coatham club Redcar, Guisy Cons, Britton Wmc, New Marske Tute, whale Hill Club(unconfirmed), Ennis Square Legion

Logged Glory Glory Man United