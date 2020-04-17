Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HEY BIG KEV.....  (Read 902 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 826

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: June 28, 2020, 01:55:35 PM »
THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50  👎😠👎

SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍

I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍

SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Posts: 9 926


« Reply #1 on: June 28, 2020, 02:01:03 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 28, 2020, 01:55:35 PM
THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50  👎😠👎

SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍

I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍

SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍
SAME OVER  HERE 6.50 A PINT ITS FUCKING SHOCKING
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 826

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: June 28, 2020, 02:06:27 PM »
I WON'T BE PAYING IT MATE... BEEN SUPPING IN THE HOUSE AND GARDEN..... IF THEY GINNA PLAY SILLY SO WILL I 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
sockets
Welch
Posts: 814


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #3 on: June 28, 2020, 02:18:09 PM »
Greedy bastards charging them prices   :unlike: :unlike:

On a road to going bust is all they are doing fucking let em  :like:
RedSteel
Posts: 9 457

UTB


« Reply #4 on: June 28, 2020, 02:18:57 PM »
5.50 a pint is shocking
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 826

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: June 28, 2020, 02:22:27 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on June 28, 2020, 02:18:57 PM
5.50 a pint is shocking

LONDON PRICES 👎👎👎

NOT ON MY MANOR 👎😠👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
sockets
Welch
Posts: 814


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #6 on: June 28, 2020, 02:26:24 PM »
Bout 8 year ago a few of us walking into a club about 11.30 for an early start to find out they were having a special  :like:

All day 20 pence a pint  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:


buckled on 2 quid  charles charles
monkeyman
Posts: 9 926


« Reply #7 on: June 28, 2020, 02:45:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 28, 2020, 02:06:27 PM
I WON'T BE PAYING IT MATE... BEEN SUPPING IN THE HOUSE AND GARDEN..... IF THEY GINNA PLAY SILLY SO WILL I 👍
I WENT OUT LAST WEEK HAD 4 PINTS 26 FUCKING EURO GONE  lost
DRINKING ON MY BALCONY IN THE SUN FUCK GOING TO BARS AND GETTING RIPPED OFF :unlike:
38red
Posts: 361


« Reply #8 on: June 28, 2020, 02:53:42 PM »
'SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING' - probably the 2 worst beers on earth.
monkeyman
Posts: 9 926


« Reply #9 on: June 28, 2020, 02:54:48 PM »
Quote from: 38red on June 28, 2020, 02:53:42 PM
'SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING' - probably the 2 worst beers on earth.
THATS YOUR OPINION
nekder365
Posts: 1 944


« Reply #10 on: June 28, 2020, 03:10:03 PM »
Quote from: 38red on June 28, 2020, 02:53:42 PM
'SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING' - probably the 2 worst beers on earth.

Ayingerbrau was a nice pint...........
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 694


« Reply #11 on: June 28, 2020, 03:13:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 28, 2020, 01:55:35 PM
THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50  👎😠👎

SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍

I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍

SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍

As I'd said the other week, I was in no rush at all to get back to the pub but that's just made me certain i won't be.

£1.49 a pint of Stella in my bar and we can use our phones and swear as much as we want!

 :mido:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 826

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: June 28, 2020, 04:44:57 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on June 28, 2020, 03:13:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 28, 2020, 01:55:35 PM
THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50  👎😠👎

SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍

I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍

SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍

As I'd said the other week, I was in no rush at all to get back to the pub but that's just made me certain i won't be.

£1.49 a pint of Stella in my bar and we can use our phones and swear as much as we want!

 :mido:



I WILL HAVE A MOOCH ROUND  👍😂😂😂👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺

SOUNDS A GOOD PRICE FOR A PAUL WELLER  👍😎👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 694


« Reply #13 on: June 29, 2020, 03:10:54 PM »
Rain forecast all week.

 :duh:
Bernie
Posts: 5 322


« Reply #14 on: June 29, 2020, 03:48:38 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 28, 2020, 01:55:35 PM
THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50  👎😠👎

SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍

I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍

SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍

Can't find anything on line about Sam Smiths putting a quid on a pint........you sure about this? 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 694


« Reply #15 on: June 29, 2020, 03:49:50 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on June 29, 2020, 03:48:38 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 28, 2020, 01:55:35 PM
THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50  👎😠👎

SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍

I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍

SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍

Can't find anything on line about Sam Smiths putting a quid on a pint........you sure about this? 

IF Lids says it's true then that's good enough for me. He knows his onions.

 :mido:
ZombieNadger

Posts: 49


« Reply #16 on: June 29, 2020, 04:03:56 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on June 29, 2020, 03:48:38 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 28, 2020, 01:55:35 PM
THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50  👎😠👎

SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍

I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍

SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍

Can't find anything on line about Sam Smiths putting a quid on a pint........you sure about this? 

Its not true.

They are putting about 20p / 30p on the pint.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 694


« Reply #17 on: June 29, 2020, 04:30:33 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on June 29, 2020, 04:03:56 PM
Quote from: Bernie on June 29, 2020, 03:48:38 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 28, 2020, 01:55:35 PM
THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50  👎😠👎

SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍

I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍

SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍

Can't find anything on line about Sam Smiths putting a quid on a pint........you sure about this? 

Its not true.

They are putting about 20p / 30p on the pint.


 

Where did you get that info from mate?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 826

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #18 on: June 29, 2020, 10:12:13 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on June 29, 2020, 04:30:33 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on June 29, 2020, 04:03:56 PM
Quote from: Bernie on June 29, 2020, 03:48:38 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 28, 2020, 01:55:35 PM
THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50  👎😠👎

SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍

I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍

SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍

Can't find anything on line about Sam Smiths putting a quid on a pint........you sure about this? 

Its not true.

They are putting about 20p / 30p on the pint.


 

Where did you get that info from mate?

IGNORE THE DAFT CUNT HE IS TALKING SHITE AGAIN 👎😂😂😂👎

POUND ON EVERYTHING... RACHEL SENT ME THIS FOR THE BRUNNIES 👎😠👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steboro
Posts: 3 322


« Reply #19 on: June 29, 2020, 10:20:29 PM »
What about Bud Light?   :alf:
towz
Posts: 8 554


« Reply #20 on: June 29, 2020, 10:21:41 PM »
Alpine Lager 2.8%, what the fuck?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 826

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #21 on: June 29, 2020, 10:22:08 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on June 29, 2020, 10:20:29 PM
What about Bud Light?   :alf:

YORKSHIRE BOOZER. INNIT  👍

NONE OF THAT YANK CRAP. 😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 826

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #22 on: June 29, 2020, 10:26:29 PM »
Quote from: towz on June 29, 2020, 10:21:41 PM
Alpine Lager 2.8%, what the fuck?

THAT'S WHY IT'S CHEAP YOU CAMEL KISSING CUNT  🐪🐫🐪

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
towz
Posts: 8 554


« Reply #23 on: June 29, 2020, 10:54:47 PM »
£2.20 for a pint of piss, fuck that
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 440



« Reply #24 on: June 30, 2020, 12:44:44 AM »
Quote from: towz on June 29, 2020, 10:54:47 PM
£2.20 for a pint of piss, fuck that

How much do you usually pay for your pints of piss?

 :pd:
Bernie
Posts: 5 322


« Reply #25 on: June 30, 2020, 10:32:29 AM »
Be madness if this is true.

Pubs were struggling as it was. If they whack the prices up it will be the end of them, once the initial spike of next weekend is over.

I reckon a lot of people have realised they don't miss going out anyway, and can find better uses for the money  :like:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 327


WLM


« Reply #26 on: June 30, 2020, 10:49:11 AM »
Just heard some bad news on social clubs.  Been some council visits and they have decided not to open.

Apparently they have been told 30 people max.  No bingo no TVs playing sport.  With the other restrictions they have deemed it pointless
WLM
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 396


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #27 on: June 30, 2020, 10:58:46 AM »
My local workies is opening Saturday.
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 327


WLM


« Reply #28 on: June 30, 2020, 11:13:43 AM »
Eston??
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 554


« Reply #29 on: June 30, 2020, 12:21:52 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on June 30, 2020, 12:44:44 AM
Quote from: towz on June 29, 2020, 10:54:47 PM
£2.20 for a pint of piss, fuck that

How much do you usually pay for your pints of piss?

 :pd:

Grooming alert
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 396


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #30 on: June 30, 2020, 12:58:04 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on June 30, 2020, 11:13:43 AM
Eston??


The Eston and Normanby.
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 327


WLM


« Reply #31 on: June 30, 2020, 01:13:23 PM »
Yeah heard they were opening.  Think its Middlesbrough council areas that arent.  4 halls big tute  doggie workies  etc

Which seems strange when Redcar and Cleveland is high up on the re-lockdown list
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 396


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #32 on: June 30, 2020, 02:32:05 PM »
Probably because Middlesbrough is run by a fuckin lefty cunt and Redcar is run by a fuckin righty cunt.




 monkey
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 694


« Reply #33 on: June 30, 2020, 03:59:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 29, 2020, 10:12:13 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on June 29, 2020, 04:30:33 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on June 29, 2020, 04:03:56 PM
Quote from: Bernie on June 29, 2020, 03:48:38 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 28, 2020, 01:55:35 PM
THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50  👎😠👎

SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍

I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍

SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍

Can't find anything on line about Sam Smiths putting a quid on a pint........you sure about this? 

Its not true.

They are putting about 20p / 30p on the pint.


 

Where did you get that info from mate?

IGNORE THE DAFT CUNT HE IS TALKING SHITE AGAIN 👎😂😂😂👎

POUND ON EVERYTHING... RACHEL SENT ME THIS FOR THE BRUNNIES 👎😠👎



Cheers for the info pal. I won't be visiting any time soon. Obviously not Rachel fault, the brewery sets the prices. They'll do good business for a couple of weeks and then it will die on its arse.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 327


WLM


« Reply #34 on: June 30, 2020, 04:04:32 PM »
 
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on June 30, 2020, 02:32:05 PM
Probably because Middlesbrough is run by a fuckin lefty cunt and Redcar is run by a fuckin righty cunt.







 monkey

 mcl
WLM
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 826

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:11:48 AM »
BOSS IN THE CROSS PHONED ME LAST NIGHT...

PRICES ARE STAYING THE SAME  👍

DOWNSIDE NO VERTICAL DRINKING YOU HAVE TO HAVE A TABLE  WHICH WILL BE WAITER SERVICE AND IT'S A MAX 2 HOURS  👎😠😠😠👎

FUCK THAT.... I WASN'T GOING IN ANYWAY  👎

UNTIL THINGS RETURN TO NORMAL I WILL CARRY ON WHAT I'VE BEEN DOING  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El
Posts: 42 120


« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:45:50 AM »
THE BOSS IN THE CROSS PHONED ME LAST NIGHT AS WELL, BUT HE GAVE ME A BIT MORE INFO THAN LIDS. ITK.


- Book a table, online via the app or if needed call the pub.
- New opening times
- Prices remaining the same
- Food and drink all brought to your table, can still order at the 1 working till with cash if needed
- 2 hours max table time
- Kids toy machines are off
- Bandits, darts and pool all open
- 2 metre distancing throughout, marked out.
- Garden areas will be used if you request a table there (this is at your own risk)
- No vertical drinking, must be seated
- Music and Live sport will be played but at a very reasonable volume to avoid having to shout
- 1 in one out toilets


 jc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 826

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:52:43 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:45:50 AM
THE BOSS IN THE CROSS PHONED ME LAST NIGHT AS WELL, BUT HE GAVE ME A BIT MORE INFO THAN LIDS. ITK.


- Book a table, online via the app or if needed call the pub.
- New opening times
- Prices remaining the same
- Food and drink all brought to your table, can still order at the 1 working till with cash if needed
- 2 hours max table time
- Kids toy machines are off
- Bandits, darts and pool all open
- 2 metre distancing throughout, marked out.
- Garden areas will be used if you request a table there (this is at your own risk)
- No vertical drinking, must be seated
- Music and Live sport will be played but at a very reasonable volume to avoid having to shout
- 1 in one out toilets


 jc


YOU GOT THAT OFF THE SOUTHERN CROSS WEBSITE  YOU CLOWN   :matty: charles :alf:

 :wanker:


MOZZA WOULDN'T TALK TO A SKINNY WELCHER  LIKE YOU   mcl



 :matty: :unlike: :matty:
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
Posts: 5 322


« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:58:59 AM »
'Spoons just announced they are closing 16 brances for good. None near us but an indicator of things to come i belive.

 :unlike:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 120


« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:59:50 AM »
ME AND ANDY GO WAY BACK  :like: :like: :like:



ANOTHER COB EXCLUSIVE 🐧🐧🐧🐧
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 741


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:23:47 AM »
Its not just Middlesbrough district that arent opening venues, Eston Tute, Eston California, dene Grove Club Redcar, coatham club Redcar, Guisy Cons, Britton Wmc, New Marske Tute, whale Hill Club(unconfirmed), Ennis Square Legion
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 826

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:31:36 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:59:50 AM
ME AND ANDY GO WAY BACK  :like: :like: :like:



ANOTHER COB EXCLUSIVE 🐧🐧🐧🐧


DID YOU SELL HIM A T SHIRT LIKE ?

I WILL ASK HIM DON'T WORRY NARROWBACK  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Posts: 5 027


« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:59:53 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:11:48 AM
BOSS IN THE CROSS PHONED ME LAST NIGHT...

PRICES ARE STAYING THE SAME  👍

DOWNSIDE NO VERTICAL DRINKING YOU HAVE TO HAVE A TABLE  WHICH WILL BE WAITER SERVICE AND IT'S A MAX 2 HOURS  👎😠😠😠👎

FUCK THAT.... I WASN'T GOING IN ANYWAY  👎

UNTIL THINGS RETURN TO NORMAL I WILL CARRY ON WHAT I'VE BEEN DOING  👍

 lost
nekder365
Posts: 1 944


« Reply #43 on: Today at 10:07:11 AM »
The Cross aint opening till Monday is it?......
El Capitan
Posts: 42 120


« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:18:46 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:07:11 AM
The Cross aint opening till Monday is it?......


Correct  :like:



Opening 12pm til 10pm on Monday.  ITK 🐧
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 676


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:19:05 AM »
What are the car park rules in the Cross, Matty ?

Apart from not turning up.

 :wanker:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 120


« Reply #46 on: Today at 10:19:52 AM »
The car park will be open as normal pal  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
