LEON TROTSKY
5.50 a pint is shocking
LONDON PRICES 👎👎👎
NOT ON MY MANOR 👎😠👎
LEON TROTSKY
THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50 👎😠👎
SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍
I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍
SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍
As I'd said the other week, I was in no rush at all to get back to the pub but that's just made me certain i won't be.
£1.49 a pint of Stella in my bar and we can use our phones and swear as much as we want!
I WILL HAVE A MOOCH ROUND 👍😂😂😂👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺
SOUNDS A GOOD PRICE FOR A PAUL WELLER 👍😎👍
ZombieNadger
Can't find anything on line about Sam Smiths putting a quid on a pint........you sure about this?
Its not true.
They are putting about 20p / 30p on the pint.
LEON TROTSKY
Can't find anything on line about Sam Smiths putting a quid on a pint........you sure about this?
Its not true.
They are putting about 20p / 30p on the pint.
Where did you get that info from mate?
IGNORE THE DAFT CUNT HE IS TALKING SHITE AGAIN 👎😂😂😂👎
POUND ON EVERYTHING... RACHEL SENT ME THIS FOR THE BRUNNIES 👎😠👎
LEON TROTSKY
Alpine Lager 2.8%, what the fuck?
THAT'S WHY IT'S CHEAP YOU CAMEL KISSING CUNT 🐪🐫🐪
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
livefastdieyoung
Can't find anything on line about Sam Smiths putting a quid on a pint........you sure about this?
Its not true.
They are putting about 20p / 30p on the pint.
Where did you get that info from mate?
IGNORE THE DAFT CUNT HE IS TALKING SHITE AGAIN 👎😂😂😂👎
POUND ON EVERYTHING... RACHEL SENT ME THIS FOR THE BRUNNIES 👎😠👎
Cheers for the info pal. I won't be visiting any time soon. Obviously not Rachel fault, the brewery sets the prices. They'll do good business for a couple of weeks and then it will die on its arse.
El Capitan
THE BOSS IN THE CROSS PHONED ME LAST NIGHT AS WELL, BUT HE GAVE ME A BIT MORE INFO THAN LIDS. ITK.
- Book a table, online via the app or if needed call the pub.
- New opening times
- Prices remaining the same
- Food and drink all brought to your table, can still order at the 1 working till with cash if needed
- 2 hours max table time
- Kids toy machines are off
- Bandits, darts and pool all open
- 2 metre distancing throughout, marked out.
- Garden areas will be used if you request a table there (this is at your own risk)
- No vertical drinking, must be seated
- Music and Live sport will be played but at a very reasonable volume to avoid having to shout
- 1 in one out toilets
LEON TROTSKY
YOU GOT THAT OFF THE SOUTHERN CROSS WEBSITE YOU CLOWN
MOZZA WOULDN'T TALK TO A SKINNY WELCHER LIKE YOU
