LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 74 750I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... HEY BIG KEV..... « on: June 28, 2020, 01:55:35 PM » THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50 👎😠👎



SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍



I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍



SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍

monkeyman

Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #1 on: June 28, 2020, 02:01:03 PM »



SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍



I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍



SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍

SAME OVER HERE 6.50 A PINT ITS FUCKING SHOCKING

LEON TROTSKY

Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #2 on: June 28, 2020, 02:06:27 PM » I WON'T BE PAYING IT MATE... BEEN SUPPING IN THE HOUSE AND GARDEN..... IF THEY GINNA PLAY SILLY SO WILL I 👍

sockets



Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #3 on: June 28, 2020, 02:18:09 PM »



On a road to going bust is all they are doing fucking let em









sockets



Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #6 on: June 28, 2020, 02:26:24 PM »



All day 20 pence a pint





buckled on 2 quid



monkeyman

Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #7 on: June 28, 2020, 02:45:28 PM »

I WENT OUT LAST WEEK HAD 4 PINTS 26 FUCKING EURO GONE

DRINKING ON MY BALCONY IN THE SUN FUCK GOING TO BARS AND GETTING RIPPED OFF I WENT OUT LAST WEEK HAD 4 PINTS 26 FUCKING EURO GONEDRINKING ON MY BALCONY IN THE SUN FUCK GOING TO BARS AND GETTING RIPPED OFF Logged

livefastdieyoung

Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #11 on: June 28, 2020, 03:13:00 PM »



SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍



I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍



SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍



As I'd said the other week, I was in no rush at all to get back to the pub but that's just made me certain i won't be.



£1.49 a pint of Stella in my bar and we can use our phones and swear as much as we want!





As I'd said the other week, I was in no rush at all to get back to the pub but that's just made me certain i won't be.£1.49 a pint of Stella in my bar and we can use our phones and swear as much as we want! Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #12 on: June 28, 2020, 04:44:57 PM »



SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍



I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍



SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍



As I'd said the other week, I was in no rush at all to get back to the pub but that's just made me certain i won't be.



£1.49 a pint of Stella in my bar and we can use our phones and swear as much as we want!







As I'd said the other week, I was in no rush at all to get back to the pub but that's just made me certain i won't be.£1.49 a pint of Stella in my bar and we can use our phones and swear as much as we want!



I WILL HAVE A MOOCH ROUND 👍😂😂😂👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺



SOUNDS A GOOD PRICE FOR A PAUL WELLER 👍😎👍 I WILL HAVE A MOOCH ROUND 👍😂😂😂👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺SOUNDS A GOOD PRICE FOR A PAUL WELLER 👍😎👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......