LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 750



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 750I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... HEY BIG KEV..... « on: Yesterday at 01:55:35 PM » THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50 👎😠👎



SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍



I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍



SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 9 896





Posts: 9 896 Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:01:03 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:55:35 PM THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50 👎😠👎



SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍



I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍



SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍

SAME OVER HERE 6.50 A PINT ITS FUCKING SHOCKING SAME OVER HERE 6.50 A PINT ITS FUCKING SHOCKING « Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:42:17 PM by monkeyman » Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 750



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 750I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:06:27 PM » I WON'T BE PAYING IT MATE... BEEN SUPPING IN THE HOUSE AND GARDEN..... IF THEY GINNA PLAY SILLY SO WILL I 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

sockets



Offline



Posts: 793





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 793WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:18:09 PM »



On a road to going bust is all they are doing fucking let em









Greedy bastards charging them pricesOn a road to going bust is all they are doing fucking let em Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 793





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 793WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:26:24 PM »



All day 20 pence a pint





buckled on 2 quid



Bout 8 year ago a few of us walking into a club about 11.30 for an early start to find out they were having a specialAll day 20 pence a pintbuckled on 2 quid Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 9 896





Posts: 9 896 Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:45:28 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:06:27 PM I WON'T BE PAYING IT MATE... BEEN SUPPING IN THE HOUSE AND GARDEN..... IF THEY GINNA PLAY SILLY SO WILL I 👍

I WENT OUT LAST WEEK HAD 4 PINTS 26 FUCKING EURO GONE

DRINKING ON MY BALCONY IN THE SUN FUCK GOING TO BARS AND GETTING RIPPED OFF I WENT OUT LAST WEEK HAD 4 PINTS 26 FUCKING EURO GONEDRINKING ON MY BALCONY IN THE SUN FUCK GOING TO BARS AND GETTING RIPPED OFF Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 654





Posts: 654 Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:13:00 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:55:35 PM THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50 👎😠👎



SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍



I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍



SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍



As I'd said the other week, I was in no rush at all to get back to the pub but that's just made me certain i won't be.



£1.49 a pint of Stella in my bar and we can use our phones and swear as much as we want!





As I'd said the other week, I was in no rush at all to get back to the pub but that's just made me certain i won't be.£1.49 a pint of Stella in my bar and we can use our phones and swear as much as we want! Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 750



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 750I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:44:57 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 03:13:00 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:55:35 PM THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50 👎😠👎



SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍



I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍



SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍



As I'd said the other week, I was in no rush at all to get back to the pub but that's just made me certain i won't be.



£1.49 a pint of Stella in my bar and we can use our phones and swear as much as we want!







As I'd said the other week, I was in no rush at all to get back to the pub but that's just made me certain i won't be.£1.49 a pint of Stella in my bar and we can use our phones and swear as much as we want!



I WILL HAVE A MOOCH ROUND 👍😂😂😂👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺



SOUNDS A GOOD PRICE FOR A PAUL WELLER 👍😎👍 I WILL HAVE A MOOCH ROUND 👍😂😂😂👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺SOUNDS A GOOD PRICE FOR A PAUL WELLER 👍😎👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 314





Posts: 5 314 Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:48:38 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:55:35 PM THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50 👎😠👎



SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍



I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍



SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍



Can't find anything on line about Sam Smiths putting a quid on a pint........you sure about this? Can't find anything on line about Sam Smiths putting a quid on a pint........you sure about this? Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 654





Posts: 654 Re: HEY BIG KEV..... « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:49:50 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:48:38 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:55:35 PM THE BRUNNIES IS OPENING ON JULY 6TH SO IS THE CROSS... THE BREWERYS HAVE PUT A POUND ON A PINT AND ON SHORTS... SO A STELLA IN THE CROSS IS NOW 5.50 👎😠👎



SAM SMITHS AND GREENE KING CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF. 👍



I WILL BE SUPPING IN BATTLECRUISERS THAT KEEP THEIR PRICES THE SAME LIKE WEATHERSPOONS 👍🍺🍺🍺👍



SPOKE TO QUITE A FEW WHO ARE GONNA FUCK THE BRUNNIES AND CROSS OFF 👍😎👍



Can't find anything on line about Sam Smiths putting a quid on a pint........you sure about this?

Can't find anything on line about Sam Smiths putting a quid on a pint........you sure about this?

IF Lids says it's true then that's good enough for me. He knows his onions.



IF Lids says it's true then that's good enough for me. He knows his onions. Logged