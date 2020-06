Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 357





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 357Shit Stirring Cunt. Is it John Deere time yet? « on: Today at 01:41:34 PM »

















Where are ye Goldby ye fuckin lefty cunt.







Where are ye Goldby ye fuckin lefty cunt. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.

sockets



Online



Posts: 781





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 781WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:17:53 PM »



Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

I’ll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 1 835





Posts: 1 835 Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:25:31 PM » Thinking of opening a book on it......Sorry Crocky got you as favourite at the min....Going to throw a few decent long prices up...... Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 781





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 781WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:32:45 PM » Hilarious THE WELCHER Trying to make bets on here













Hilarious THE WELCHER Trying to make bets on here Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

I’ll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 029





Posts: 42 029 Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:33:39 PM »





I would imagine they’ll be quite long, what with me not being a thick as fuck racist.











For the same reason, I’d have Clem at about 2/5 joint favourite What are the odds on me?I would imagine they’ll be quite long, what with me not being a thick as fuck racist.For the same reason, I’d have Clem at about 2/5 joint favourite Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

sockets



Online



Posts: 781





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 781WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:37:08 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:33:39 PM





I would imagine they’ll be quite long, what with me not being a thick as fuck racist.











For the same reason, I’d have Clem at about 2/5 joint favourite

What are the odds on me?I would imagine they’ll be quite long, what with me not being a thick as fuck racist.For the same reason, I’d have Clem at about 2/5 joint favourite



















Proven Racist



Proven Liar



Proven bet welcher



Con artist





Not a lot going for you at all Proven RacistProven LiarProven bet welcherCon artistNot a lot going for you at all Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

I’ll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Online



Posts: 781





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 781WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #16 on: Today at 03:52:14 PM »



me

Lids

Oldfield

Don Pepe

bobupndown

Gonna be a 5 way photo finish for the first one to be dozed I can smell it in the airmeLidsOldfieldDon Pepebobupndown Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

I’ll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 1 835





Posts: 1 835 Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #17 on: Today at 03:54:45 PM » I dont know Crocky people have calmed down a bit...Even the "lefties" are starting to get a bit fed up with everything going on......... Logged

King of the North

Online



Posts: 1 407





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 407Duckyfuzz Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #18 on: Today at 03:59:29 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:54:45 PM I dont know Crocky people have calmed down a bit...Even the "lefties" are starting to get a bit fed up with everything going on.........



Exactly this







I,like must people, get frustrated and pissed off with the left getting outraged at everything and anything but I also could never stand shoulder to shoulder with some far right fuckwit who believes he is the moral compass for all hard working people in this country.



Exactly thisI,like must people, get frustrated and pissed off with the left getting outraged at everything and anything but I also could never stand shoulder to shoulder with some far right fuckwit who believes he is the moral compass for all hard working people in this country. Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 781





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 781WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #20 on: Today at 04:09:08 PM » Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

I’ll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Online



Posts: 781





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 781WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #23 on: Today at 05:27:22 PM »



Forgot about his rusty golf





pure liar



Forgot about his rusty golfpure liar Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

I’ll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 029





Posts: 42 029 Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #24 on: Today at 05:31:08 PM »







Crocky to flounce with an epic meltdown post again before Steve has even put the keys in the ignition - evens Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.