Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 357





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 357Shit Stirring Cunt. Is it John Deere time yet? « on: Today at 01:41:34 PM »

















Where are ye Goldby ye fuckin lefty cunt.







Where are ye Goldby ye fuckin lefty cunt. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.

sockets



Online



Posts: 766





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 766WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:17:53 PM »



Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

I’ll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

nekder365

Online



Posts: 1 833





Posts: 1 833 Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:25:31 PM » Thinking of opening a book on it......Sorry Crocky got you as favourite at the min....Going to throw a few decent long prices up...... Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 766





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 766WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:32:45 PM » Hilarious THE WELCHER Trying to make bets on here













Hilarious THE WELCHER Trying to make bets on here Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

I’ll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 025





Posts: 42 025 Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:33:39 PM »





I would imagine they’ll be quite long, what with me not being a thick as fuck racist.











For the same reason, I’d have Clem at about 2/5 joint favourite What are the odds on me?I would imagine they’ll be quite long, what with me not being a thick as fuck racist.For the same reason, I’d have Clem at about 2/5 joint favourite Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

sockets



Online



Posts: 766





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 766WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:37:08 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:33:39 PM





I would imagine they’ll be quite long, what with me not being a thick as fuck racist.











For the same reason, I’d have Clem at about 2/5 joint favourite

What are the odds on me?I would imagine they’ll be quite long, what with me not being a thick as fuck racist.For the same reason, I’d have Clem at about 2/5 joint favourite



















Proven Racist



Proven Liar



Proven bet welcher



Con artist





Not a lot going for you at all Proven RacistProven LiarProven bet welcherCon artistNot a lot going for you at all Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

I’ll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Online



Posts: 766





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 766WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Is it John Deere time yet? « Reply #16 on: Today at 03:52:14 PM »



me

Lids

Oldfield

Don Pepe

bobupndown

Gonna be a 5 way photo finish for the first one to be dozed I can smell it in the airmeLidsOldfieldDon Pepebobupndown Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

I’ll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..