Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:09:19 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:09:04 PM Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:51:41 AM The latest cultural awareness is calling for the removal of a white Jesus. Apparently it should be based on facts and Jesus would have looked middle-eastern. Whos fucking facts are those? He was a leading character in a fictional book. When will these daft cunts fuck off and put their efforts into helping the human race with things that matter.



Pile - there is more historical evidence for the existence of Jesus than Julius Ceasar.



Whether he was the son of God is open to your interpretation but there certainly was a man who was famous in that period called Jesus.



Pile - there is more historical evidence for the existence of Jesus than Julius Ceasar.Whether he was the son of God is open to your interpretation but there certainly was a man who was famous in that period called Jesus. True story

Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:40:38 PM »



Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 05:55:07 PM » Jesus was a socialist

Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:03:06 PM » Bejesus' he was Irish so he was.

Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:22:59 PM » Probably not though some theories state he could have been influenced by buddhism

Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 08:50:46 PM » It's not apples with apples though, Buddhism isn't a religion

Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:34:13 PM » PLAYED WELL TONIGHT FOR MAN CITY

Posts: 25 Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #68 on: Today at 08:22:58 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .



Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.



There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

Posts: 2 985 Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #69 on: Today at 09:13:16 AM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .



Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.



There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

Christians were persecuted at the time by the jews so much of the early records of Jesus were destroyed.



There is practically no disagreement amongst those who study history as to the existence of Jesus.

But of course those who hate Christians continue to spread false information like the zeitgeist film bullshit.



Christians were persecuted at the time by the jews so much of the early records of Jesus were destroyed.There is practically no disagreement amongst those who study history as to the existence of Jesus.But of course those who hate Christians continue to spread false information like the zeitgeist film bullshit.





Posts: 39 881 Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #70 on: Today at 09:14:44 AM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .



Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.



There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death. I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.

Posts: 25 Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #72 on: Today at 09:18:27 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:13:16 AM Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .



Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.



There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

Christians were persecuted at the time by the jews so much of the early records of Jesus were destroyed.



There is practically no disagreement amongst those who study history as to the existence of Jesus.

But of course those who hate Christians continue to spread false information like the zeitgeist film bullshit.





Christians were persecuted at the time by the jews so much of the early records of Jesus were destroyed.There is practically no disagreement amongst those who study history as to the existence of Jesus.But of course those who hate Christians continue to spread false information like the zeitgeist film bullshit.

It is not true there is no disagreement. The first part is impossible to prove. We can only prove what we have not what we don't have.

Posts: 25 Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #73 on: Today at 09:20:39 AM » Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:14:44 AM Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .



Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.



There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.

Sounds about right. the Gospels from memory. Could be true, could be stories they invented to spread influence. We can't prove it either way. One man tells a story, another man hears it and tells in elsewhere.

Sounds about right. the Gospels from memory. Could be true, could be stories they invented to spread influence. We can't prove it either way. One man tells a story, another man hears it and tells in elsewhere.

Posts: 39 881 Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #75 on: Today at 09:29:13 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:18:14 AM Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:14:44 AM Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .



Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.



There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.

There would have been thousands of records and texts Pile but the Jews of the time and later sought to find them and destroy them.

There would have been thousands of records and texts Pile but the Jews of the time and later sought to find them and destroy them.



One thing we should remember is that no new material will ever come about so having more peers agree/disagree with theologians and historians over time does not make stuff more or less real.



possibly, its hard to know.One thing we should remember is that no new material will ever come about so having more peers agree/disagree with theologians and historians over time does not make stuff more or less real.There is still not a single scrap of evidence that the battle of Hastings took place and that was a thousand years after Jesus.

Posts: 1 872 Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #76 on: Today at 09:36:04 AM » Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:29:13 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:18:14 AM Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:14:44 AM Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .



Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.



There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.

There would have been thousands of records and texts Pile but the Jews of the time and later sought to find them and destroy them.

There would have been thousands of records and texts Pile but the Jews of the time and later sought to find them and destroy them.



One thing we should remember is that no new material will ever come about so having more peers agree/disagree with theologians and historians over time does not make stuff more or less real.



There is still not a single scrap of evidence that the battle of Hastings took place and that was a thousand years after Jesus.

possibly, its hard to know.One thing we should remember is that no new material will ever come about so having more peers agree/disagree with theologians and historians over time does not make stuff more or less real.There is still not a single scrap of evidence that the battle of Hastings took place and that was a thousand years after Jesus.

I thought the issues with Hastings is because the train of thought lately is that it did not happen in Hastings?....

Posts: 1 872 Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #78 on: Today at 10:08:59 AM » According to the Bible,Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Palestine, a country where names like



Achmed,Mohammed,Abdul,Asif and Youssuf are commonplace.



Yet however he found friends called Matthew,Mark,Luke, John,Simon and Paul who all liked supping wine.



Now that's what I call a miracle.................. Logged

Posts: 8 510 Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #80 on: Today at 12:26:23 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:08:59 AM According to the Bible,Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Palestine, a country where names like



Achmed,Mohammed,Abdul,Asif and Youssuf are commonplace.



Yet however he found friends called Matthew,Mark,Luke, John,Simon and Paul who all liked supping wine.



Now that's what I call a miracle..................



If you're not called Aethelwulf or Athelstan or something like that are you even English?