nekder365
The latest cultural awareness is calling for the removal of a white Jesus. Apparently it should be based on facts and Jesus would have looked middle-eastern. Whos fucking facts are those? He was a leading character in a fictional book. When will these daft cunts fuck off and put their efforts into helping the human race with things that matter.
Pile - there is more historical evidence for the existence of Jesus than Julius Ceasar.
Whether he was the son of God is open to your interpretation but there certainly was a man who was famous in that period called Jesus.
That was a mexican on his jollies, it was pronounced "hayzeus"..............
Mexicans at that time didn't have Spanish names
Shite i forgot Bobup would correct me
Pallys bar stool
To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .
Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.
There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.
Christians were persecuted at the time by the jews so much of the early records of Jesus were destroyed.
There is practically no disagreement amongst those who study history as to the existence of Jesus.
But of course those who hate Christians continue to spread false information like the zeitgeist film bullshit.
It is not true there is no disagreement. The first part is impossible to prove. We can only prove what we have not what we don't have.
I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.
Sounds about right. the Gospels from memory. Could be true, could be stories they invented to spread influence. We can't prove it either way. One man tells a story, another man hears it and tells in elsewhere.
Pile
I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.
Sounds about right. the Gospels from memory. Could be true, could be stories they invented to spread influence. We can't prove it either way. One man tells a story, another man hears it and tells in elsewhere.
Partly the gospels and partly Roman records.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.
There would have been thousands of records and texts Pile but the Jews of the time and later sought to find them and destroy them.
possibly, its hard to know.
One thing we should remember is that no new material will ever come about so having more peers agree/disagree with theologians and historians over time does not make stuff more or less real.
There is still not a single scrap of evidence that the battle of Hastings took place and that was a thousand years after Jesus.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.
There would have been thousands of records and texts Pile but the Jews of the time and later sought to find them and destroy them.
possibly, its hard to know.
One thing we should remember is that no new material will ever come about so having more peers agree/disagree with theologians and historians over time does not make stuff more or less real.
There is still not a single scrap of evidence that the battle of Hastings took place and that was a thousand years after Jesus.
I thought the issues with Hastings is because the train of thought lately is that it did not happen in Hastings?....
Bobupanddown
Christians were persecuted at the time by the jews so much of the early records of Jesus were destroyed.
There is practically no disagreement amongst those who study history as to the existence of Jesus.
But of course those who hate Christians continue to spread false information like the zeitgeist film bullshit.
It is not true there is no disagreement. The first part is impossible to prove. We can only prove what we have not what we don't have.
I didn't say there was no disagreement. Some idiots will tell you the world is flat. There's always disagreement.
I said there was practically
no disagreement amongst those who study the period.
We know for certain that the Jews destroyed many works and texts from the time during and after the Jewish revolt in Jerusalem.
There is a book detailing this called Jewish Revolts and Jewish Christian Relations. https://brill.com/view/book/edcoll/9789004352971/BP000019.xml
