Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 29, 2020, 02:31:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Portraying Jesus  (Read 726 times)
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 872


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 03:52:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:46:56 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:11:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:09:04 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:51:41 AM
The latest cultural awareness is calling for the removal of a white Jesus. Apparently it should be based on facts and Jesus would have looked middle-eastern. Whos fucking facts are those? He was a leading character in a fictional book. When will these daft cunts fuck off and put their efforts into helping the human race with things that matter.

Pile - there is more historical evidence for the existence of Jesus than Julius Ceasar.

Whether he was the son of God is open to your interpretation but there certainly was a man who was famous in that period called Jesus.


That was a mexican on his jollies, it was pronounced "hayzeus"..............

Mexicans at that time didn't have Spanish names  mcl

Shite i forgot Bobup would correct me  :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 765


View Profile WWW
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 03:53:30 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 03:02:02 PM
French DEFCON status:

4- run away
3- hide
2- surrender
1- collaborate

 :like: :like: :like:
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 881



View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:07:53 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 03:40:46 PM
  :pope2:
:basil:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 881



View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:09:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:09:04 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:51:41 AM
The latest cultural awareness is calling for the removal of a white Jesus. Apparently it should be based on facts and Jesus would have looked middle-eastern. Whos fucking facts are those? He was a leading character in a fictional book. When will these daft cunts fuck off and put their efforts into helping the human race with things that matter.

Pile - there is more historical evidence for the existence of Jesus than Julius Ceasar.

Whether he was the son of God is open to your interpretation but there certainly was a man who was famous in that period called Jesus.

True story  :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 765


View Profile WWW
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:40:38 PM »
Sorry all my image right are my own

 rava rava rava
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 450

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:53:32 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 03:40:46 PM
  :pope2:

 
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 510


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 05:55:07 PM »
Jesus was a socialist
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 081



View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:03:06 PM »
Bejesus' he was Irish so he was. :pope2:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 402



View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 06:32:10 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:52:18 PM

Shite i forgot Bobup would correct me  :like:

 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 881



View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 06:58:38 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:55:07 PM
Jesus was a socialist

He obviously didnt look Chinese then.  mcl
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 510


View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:22:59 PM »
Probably not though some theories state he could have been influenced by buddhism
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 402



View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:48:54 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:22:59 PM
Probably not though some theories state he could have been influenced by buddhism

Buddhism is far better than Christianity.

They worship baldies.

 :mido:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 510


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 08:50:46 PM »
It's not apples with apples though, Buddhism isn't a religion
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 402



View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 08:54:28 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:50:46 PM
It's not apples with apples though, Buddhism isn't a religion

It fucking is to me you know-nowt-twat

 

And a lifestyle.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 510


View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 08:56:16 PM »
OK
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 985


View Profile
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:30:50 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:55:07 PM
Jesus was a socialist


No he fucking wasn't.

Where does it say in the new testament

"take ye what of others they need not and redistribute how you see fit, make of ye kin the most needy and bestow begotten wealth to thy friends and family" ?

It doesn't. Stop telling porkies  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 885


View Profile
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:34:13 PM »
PLAYED WELL TONIGHT FOR MAN CITY  mcl
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 872


View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:42:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:34:13 PM
PLAYED WELL TONIGHT FOR MAN CITY  mcl

He was in goal for the Barcodes cos their keeper was shite on crosses..........Bingo starts at 9.......
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:22:58 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM
To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .

Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 985


View Profile
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:13:16 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM
To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .

Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

Christians were persecuted at the time by the jews so much of the early records of Jesus were destroyed.

There is practically no disagreement amongst those who study history as to the existence of Jesus.
But of course those who hate Christians continue to spread false information like the zeitgeist film bullshit.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 881



View Profile
« Reply #70 on: Today at 09:14:44 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM
To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .

Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.
I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 985


View Profile
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:18:14 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:14:44 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM
To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .

Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.
I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.

There would have been thousands of records and texts Pile but the Jews of the time and later sought to find them and destroy them.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:18:27 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:13:16 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM
To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .

Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

Christians were persecuted at the time by the jews so much of the early records of Jesus were destroyed.

There is practically no disagreement amongst those who study history as to the existence of Jesus.
But of course those who hate Christians continue to spread false information like the zeitgeist film bullshit.



It is not true there is no disagreement. The first part is impossible to prove. We can only prove what we have not what we don't have.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #73 on: Today at 09:20:39 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:14:44 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM
To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .

Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.
I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.

Sounds about right. the Gospels from memory. Could be true, could be stories they invented to spread influence. We can't prove it either way. One man tells a story, another man hears it and tells in elsewhere.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 881



View Profile
« Reply #74 on: Today at 09:24:38 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:20:39 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:14:44 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM
To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .

Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.
I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.

Sounds about right. the Gospels from memory. Could be true, could be stories they invented to spread influence. We can't prove it either way. One man tells a story, another man hears it and tells in elsewhere.

Partly the gospels and partly Roman records.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 881



View Profile
« Reply #75 on: Today at 09:29:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:18:14 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:14:44 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM
To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .

Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.
I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.

There would have been thousands of records and texts Pile but the Jews of the time and later sought to find them and destroy them.
possibly, its hard to know.

One thing we should remember is that no new material will ever come about so having more peers agree/disagree with theologians and historians over time does not make stuff more or less real.

There is still not a single scrap of evidence that the battle of Hastings took place and that was a thousand years after Jesus.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 872


View Profile
« Reply #76 on: Today at 09:36:04 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:29:13 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:18:14 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:14:44 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM
To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .

Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.
I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.

There would have been thousands of records and texts Pile but the Jews of the time and later sought to find them and destroy them.
possibly, its hard to know.

One thing we should remember is that no new material will ever come about so having more peers agree/disagree with theologians and historians over time does not make stuff more or less real.

There is still not a single scrap of evidence that the battle of Hastings took place and that was a thousand years after Jesus.

I thought the issues with Hastings is because the train of thought lately is that it did not happen in Hastings?....
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 985


View Profile
« Reply #77 on: Today at 09:36:11 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:18:27 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:13:16 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:22:58 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 01:30:55 PM
To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .

Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.

There are no historical records that he existed from his lifetime. First time he is mentioned is long after his death, from memory several decades after his death.

Christians were persecuted at the time by the jews so much of the early records of Jesus were destroyed.

There is practically no disagreement amongst those who study history as to the existence of Jesus.
But of course those who hate Christians continue to spread false information like the zeitgeist film bullshit.



It is not true there is no disagreement. The first part is impossible to prove. We can only prove what we have not what we don't have.

I didn't say there was no disagreement. Some idiots will tell you the world is flat. There's always disagreement.
I said there was practically no disagreement amongst those who study the period.

We know for certain that the Jews destroyed many works and texts from the time during and after the Jewish revolt in Jerusalem.
There is a book detailing this called Jewish Revolts and Jewish Christian Relations.

https://brill.com/view/book/edcoll/9789004352971/BP000019.xml
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 872


View Profile
« Reply #78 on: Today at 10:08:59 AM »
According to the Bible,Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Palestine, a country where names like

Achmed,Mohammed,Abdul,Asif and Youssuf are commonplace.

Yet however he found friends called Matthew,Mark,Luke, John,Simon and Paul who all liked supping wine.

Now that's what I call a miracle..................
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 985


View Profile
« Reply #79 on: Today at 10:15:42 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:08:59 AM
According to the Bible,Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Palestine, a country where names like

Achmed,Mohammed,Abdul,Asif and Youssuf are commonplace.

Yet however he found friends called Matthew,Mark,Luke, John,Simon and Paul who all liked supping wine.

Now that's what I call a miracle..................

Because you're taking it out of the context of the time Ned.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 510


View Profile
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:26:23 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:08:59 AM
According to the Bible,Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Palestine, a country where names like

Achmed,Mohammed,Abdul,Asif and Youssuf are commonplace.

Yet however he found friends called Matthew,Mark,Luke, John,Simon and Paul who all liked supping wine.

Now that's what I call a miracle..................

If you're not called Aethelwulf or Athelstan or something like that are you even English?
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 361


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #81 on: Today at 02:01:46 PM »






 jc
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 402



View Profile
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:26:14 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:18:14 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:14:44 AM
I spent some time reading up on this. There are a lot of written texts within 25-40 years of his death, they are allegedly the words of people who seen/heard him first hand.

There would have been thousands of records and texts Pile but the Jews of the time and later sought to find them and destroy them.

It's because Jesus was a ginger.

 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 