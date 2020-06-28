nekder365

Re: Portraying Jesus « Reply #50 on: Today at 03:52:18 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:46:56 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:11:53 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:09:04 PM Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:51:41 AM The latest cultural awareness is calling for the removal of a white Jesus. Apparently it should be based on facts and Jesus would have looked middle-eastern. Whos fucking facts are those? He was a leading character in a fictional book. When will these daft cunts fuck off and put their efforts into helping the human race with things that matter.



Pile - there is more historical evidence for the existence of Jesus than Julius Ceasar.



Whether he was the son of God is open to your interpretation but there certainly was a man who was famous in that period called Jesus.



That was a mexican on his jollies, it was pronounced "hayzeus"..............

Mexicans at that time didn't have Spanish names

