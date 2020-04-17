Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Portraying Jesus
« on: Today at 10:51:41 AM »
The latest cultural awareness is calling for the removal of a white Jesus. Apparently it should be based on facts and Jesus would have looked middle-eastern. Whos fucking facts are those? He was a leading character in a fictional book. When will these daft cunts fuck off and put their efforts into helping the human race with things that matter.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:16:39 AM »
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?



COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:18:10 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:51:41 AM
The latest cultural awareness is calling for the removal of a white Jesus. Apparently it should be based on facts and Jesus would have looked middle-eastern. Whos fucking facts are those? He was a leading character in a fictional book. When will these daft cunts fuck off and put their efforts into helping the human race with things that matter.











 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:23:21 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:39 AM
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?



COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab

Do you agree no black James bond then? Good to see you hve some common sense
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:28:36 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 11:23:21 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:39 AM
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?



COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab

Do you agree no black James bond then? Good to see you hve some common sense




Aye thats another one cob RWNJs like to lose their shit over. Well remembered  :like: :like:
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:53:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:39 AM
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?



COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab


I don't remember anyone on here kicking off too much when he was played by a fuckin yank.



 
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:53:47 PM »
Jesus?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:54:21 PM »
Ye know who I mean ye cunt.



 
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:57:05 PM »
I think Jesus delivered my takeaway last weekend  mick
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:58:52 PM »
Which takeaway does severed heads like.






 :pd:
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:05:16 PM »
If Jesus was alive today he would be on a rubber boat trying to cross the channel.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:05:56 PM »
 charles
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:11:11 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:05:16 PM
If Jesus was alive today he would be on a rubber boat trying to cross the channel.
I THOUGHT HE COULD WALK ON WATER  mcl
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:11:16 PM »
Pssssttt......He is not real....... :pd:
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:12:52 PM »
Sums up the unflushed turd that is matty
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:16:15 PM »
^^^^

Triggered  :nige:
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:16:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:28:36 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 11:23:21 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:39 AM
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?



COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab

Do you agree no black James bond then? Good to see you hve some common sense




Aye thats another one cob RWNJs like to lose their shit over. Well remembered  :like: :like:

Irony klaxon   :jowo1:
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:18:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:39 AM
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?



COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab
Who would he look like, his dad? Maybe god had blue eyes and blonde hair. Ill just go and fact check it.

Accurate, do me a favour.   charles
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:19:55 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:18:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:39 AM
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?



COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab
Who would he look like, his dad? Maybe god had blue eyes and blonde hair. Ill just go and fact check it.

Accurate, do me a favour.   charles

I will check Snopes for you..... :alf:
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:20:36 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:11:11 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:05:16 PM
If Jesus was alive today he would be on a rubber boat trying to cross the channel.
I THOUGHT HE COULD WALK ON WATER  mcl


He doesn't walk on it. He fuckin parts it using the force ye fuckin atheist cunt.




 mcl
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:21:21 PM »
While we are at it bears aint fucking Orange so whats the game with Winnie The Pooh?  
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:21:33 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:18:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:39 AM
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?



COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab
Who would he look like, his dad? Maybe god had blue eyes and blonde hair. Ill just go and fact check it.

Accurate, do me a favour.   charles



Hed probably look similar to other blokes from Judea. Thats where the book is set I believe  :like:


(Never read it myself)
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:22:10 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:21:21 PM
While we are at it bears aint fucking Orange so whats the game with Winnie The Pooh?  


Jaundice?


Probably fucked up his liver with that high sugar diet
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:23:09 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 01:12:52 PM
Sums up the unflushed turd that is matty


charles
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:27:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:21:33 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:18:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:39 AM
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?



COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab
Who would he look like, his dad? Maybe god had blue eyes and blonde hair. Ill just go and fact check it.

Accurate, do me a favour.   charles



Hed probably look similar to other blokes from Judea. Thats where the book is set I believe  :like:


(Never read it myself)

Why would he look like everyone else? You do know that people moved around in those days as well dont you?
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:28:24 PM »
Was he just on holiday there? Cheap flight over maybe?
Logged
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:30:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:21:33 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:18:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:39 AM
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?



COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab
Who would he look like, his dad? Maybe god had blue eyes and blonde hair. Ill just go and fact check it.

Accurate, do me a favour.   charles



Hed probably look similar to other blokes from Judea. Thats where the book is set I believe  :like:


(Never read it myself)
I think the name Jesus of Nazareth is a giveaway to where hes from.  charles
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:30:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:28:24 PM
Was he just on holiday there? Cheap flight over maybe?

No he was on a sabbatical..........
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:30:55 PM »
To be fair i think there are plenty of historical texts and records that Jesus existed but none of the records of the time make any claim to him being son of god or a miracle worker. He was just a joiner who was a political upstart against roman occupation. Bit of a SFLD really. The new testament came 70 years or so after his death and that is the no evidence fictional stuff but i think most historians agree there was a Jesus of Nazareth. He just wasn't religious .

Think there was only one physical description of Jesus and it was something like dark skinned with woolly hair.
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:31:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:28:24 PM
Was he just on holiday there? Cheap flight over maybe?



He walked the earth like Kane from Kung Fu ye stupid cunt.




 
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:31:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:28:24 PM
Was he just on holiday there? Cheap flight over maybe?

Quite possible, hes Jesus he can do anything - turn your soy milk into special brew if you like.

Do you complain about Harry Potter not being authentic too?
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:31:53 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:27:41 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:21:33 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:18:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:39 AM
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?



COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab
Who would he look like, his dad? Maybe god had blue eyes and blonde hair. Ill just go and fact check it.

Accurate, do me a favour.   charles



Hed probably look similar to other blokes from Judea. Thats where the book is set I believe  :like:


(Never read it myself)

Why would he look like everyone else?
Matty likes to stereotype.  
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:32:23 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:31:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:28:24 PM
Was he just on holiday there? Cheap flight over maybe?



He walked the earth like Kane from Kung Fu ye stupid cunt.




 


 
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:35:34 PM »
Jesus Christ died over 2000 years ago and people are still going on about it.


I didn't even realise he was a Scouser. .................
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:43:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:39 AM
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?



COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab

How can you portray something accurately in the absence of facts? There is no real evidence of what Jesus looked like and you'll find depictions on him in Ethiopian and Chinese art that portray him with a similar ethnic look to the artists and the people in the society they lived.

There isn't some racist conspiracy as to why Jesus is portrayed as white in Western art, most of these depictions pre-date things like racism (as we define it today) and white supremacy. Of course, this is very problematic in contemporary times as minority groups and their white allies absolutely loathe the Western world and it's predominant white/Euro-centric culture.

Welby's comments are nothing more than a realisation that the CofE is dying fast, and so by pandering to a group of young people completely disengaged from religion, he hopes they see him and the Church as 'progressive'.
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:49:11 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:43:35 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:16:39 AM
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?



COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab

How can you portray something accurately in the absence of facts? There is no real evidence of what Jesus looked like and you'll find depictions on him in Ethiopian and Chinese art that portray him with a similar ethnic look to the artists and the people in the society they lived.

There isn't some racist conspiracy as to why Jesus is portrayed as white in Western art, most of these depictions pre-date things like racism (as we define it today) and white supremacy. Of course, this is very problematic in contemporary times as minority groups and their white allies absolutely loathe the Western world and it's predominant white/Euro-centric culture.

Welby's comments are nothing more than a realisation that the CofE is dying fast, and so by pandering to a group of young people completely disengaged from religion, he hopes they see him and the Church as 'progressive'.

Jesus Christ.......

Crucifact or crucifixion?...........
