El Capitan
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?
COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab
Who would he look like, his dad? Maybe god had blue eyes and blonde hair. Ill just go and fact check it.
Accurate, do me a favour.
Hed probably look similar to other blokes from Judea. Thats where the book is set I believe
(Never read it myself)
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
Why would he look like everyone else? You do know that people moved around in those days as well dont you?
Logged
Pile
Why would he look like everyone else?
Matty likes to stereotype.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
The fictional book is set in the Middle East though, so why not portray it accurately?
COBs RWNJ snowflakes would be the first ones to moan if Robin Hood was played by an Arab
How can you portray something accurately in the absence of facts? There is no real evidence of what Jesus looked like and you'll find depictions on him in Ethiopian and Chinese art that portray him with a similar ethnic look to the artists and the people in the society they lived.
There isn't some racist conspiracy as to why Jesus is portrayed as white in Western art, most of these depictions pre-date things like racism (as we define it today) and white supremacy. Of course, this is very problematic in contemporary times as minority groups and their white allies absolutely loathe the Western world and it's predominant white/Euro-centric culture.
Welby's comments are nothing more than a realisation that the CofE is dying fast, and so by pandering to a group of young people completely disengaged from religion, he hopes they see him and the Church as 'progressive'.
Jesus Christ.......
Crucifact or crucifixion?...........
Logged