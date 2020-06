Pile

Posts: 39 840 Woodgate apologists « on: Today at 10:26:19 AM » Seems to be quite a few on twitter slagging off yesterday’s performance, suggesting the performance was no better but we had luck on our side. One dickhead said we haven’t played worse all season.



What’s the deal with these morons, is it justification for poor previous comments and predictions or are they really that stupid? Anyone who thinks we’d have done better under Woodgate is a twat.



Thoughts? Does anyone think Woodgate should have been kept on?

Posts: 9 021 Re: Woodgate apologists « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:35:28 AM » My contacts inform me that Woodgate was neither a manager or coach but just one of the lads. No leadership, no professionalism, no discipline, just a fuck about for the lads being paid millions.



Warnock is getting them grafting and showing steely determination and leadership. It now shows, even Brit had a sweat on yesterday.



How was it allowed to go on for so long?

Posts: 74 675I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Woodgate apologists « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:37:22 AM » THE USELESS CUNT SHOULD NEVER OF GOT THE JOB IN THE FIRST PLACE 👎😠😠😠👎



HE'S AS THICK AS BREEZE BLOCK... AND A HEAD TO MATCH 👍😂👍

Posts: 572 Re: Woodgate apologists « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:38:26 AM »



He'll have a good managerial career Woody. This was the wrong job at the wrong time. Logged

That's why I don't go on Twitter...



Too many silly cunts







That's why I don't go on Twitter...Too many silly cunts

Posts: 572 Re: Woodgate apologists « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:48:18 AM » Youd be surprised but he knows the game inside out, a proper student of the game. He has played at the highest level and wants to play the game the right way with attacking football. He isn't a clever lad by any means but you don't have to be academically brilliant to be a football manager. He was very naive thinking he could change our style of play so dramatically whilst also selling big players and reducing the wage bill. I bet he wouldn't accept the job if he had a choice again. As I said above, wrong club at the wrong time. Logged

Posts: 39 840 Re: Woodgate apologists « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:55:31 AM »



Did Woodgate ever pass his coaching exams?



Warnock managed the high pressing game Woodgate wanted in less than a week with less players at his disposal. He doesn't even know all their names yet.Did Woodgate ever pass his coaching exams?

Warnock is a much better manager than Woody currently is. Comparing someone with 1500 games in charge of teams to someone with 30 or 40 isn't really fair. I'm not saying woody did a good job here just that he will go on and be a good manager. Warnock is a much better manager than Woody currently is. Comparing someone with 1500 games in charge of teams to someone with 30 or 40 isn't really fair. I'm not saying woody did a good job here just that he will go on and be a good manager. Logged

GIVE OVER MATE.... HE'S AS THICK AS A POUND OF TRIPE 😂😂😂



GIVE OVER MATE.... HE'S AS THICK AS A POUND OF TRIPE 😂😂😂

STICKING WITH GESTEDE PROOVES THAT. 👍😂👍