Seems to be quite a few on twitter slagging off yesterdays performance, suggesting the performance was no better but we had luck on our side. One dickhead said we havent played worse all season.
Whats the deal with these morons, is it justification for poor previous comments and predictions or are they really that stupid? Anyone who thinks wed have done better under Woodgate is a twat.
Thoughts? Does anyone think Woodgate should have been kept on?
That's why I don't go on Twitter...
Too many silly cunts