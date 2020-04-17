Pile

Posts: 39 840 Woodgate apologists « on: Today at 10:26:19 AM » Seems to be quite a few on twitter slagging off yesterdays performance, suggesting the performance was no better but we had luck on our side. One dickhead said we havent played worse all season.



Whats the deal with these morons, is it justification for poor previous comments and predictions or are they really that stupid? Anyone who thinks wed have done better under Woodgate is a twat.



Thoughts? Does anyone think Woodgate should have been kept on?

Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 021 Re: Woodgate apologists « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:35:28 AM » My contacts inform me that Woodgate was neither a manager or coach but just one of the lads. No leadership, no professionalism, no discipline, just a fuck about for the lads being paid millions.



Warnock is getting them grafting and showing steely determination and leadership. It now shows, even Brit had a sweat on yesterday.



How was it allowed to go on for so long?

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 74 675I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Woodgate apologists « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:37:22 AM » THE USELESS CUNT SHOULD NEVER OF GOT THE JOB IN THE FIRST PLACE 👎😠😠😠👎



HE'S AS THICK AS BREEZE BLOCK... AND A HEAD TO MATCH 👍😂👍

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 572 Re: Woodgate apologists « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:38:26 AM »



He'll have a good managerial career Woody. This was the wrong job at the wrong time.

Ural Quntz



That's why I don't go on Twitter...



Too many silly cunts







That's why I don't go on Twitter...Too many silly cunts

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 572 Re: Woodgate apologists « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:48:18 AM » Youd be surprised but he knows the game inside out, a proper student of the game. He has played at the highest level and wants to play the game the right way with attacking football. He isn't a clever lad by any means but you don't have to be academically brilliant to be a football manager. He was very naive thinking he could change our style of play so dramatically whilst also selling big players and reducing the wage bill. I bet he wouldn't accept the job if he had a choice again. As I said above, wrong club at the wrong time. Logged

Pile

Posts: 39 840 Re: Woodgate apologists « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:55:31 AM »



Did Woodgate ever pass his coaching exams?



Warnock managed the high pressing game Woodgate wanted in less than a week with less players at his disposal. He doesnt even know all their names yet.Did Woodgate ever pass his coaching exams?

sockets



WelchPosts: 753WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Woodgate apologists « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:16:52 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:37:22 AM THE USELESS CUNT SHOULD NEVER OF GOT THE JOB IN THE FIRST PLACE 👎😠😠😠👎



HE'S AS THICK AS BREEZE BLOCK... AND A HEAD TO MATCH 👍😂👍

















livefastdieyoung

Warnock is a much better manager than Woody currently is. Comparing someone with 1500 games in charge of teams to someone with 30 or 40 isn't really fair. I'm not saying woody did a good job here just that he will go on and be a good manager. Warnock is a much better manager than Woody currently is. Comparing someone with 1500 games in charge of teams to someone with 30 or 40 isn't really fair. I'm not saying woody did a good job here just that he will go on and be a good manager. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





GIVE OVER MATE.... HE'S AS THICK AS A POUND OF TRIPE 😂😂😂



STICKING WITH GESTEDE PROOVES THAT. 👍😂👍 GIVE OVER MATE.... HE'S AS THICK AS A POUND OF TRIPE 😂😂😂STICKING WITH GESTEDE PROOVES THAT. 👍😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......