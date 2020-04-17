Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 28, 2020, 11:34:07 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Woodgate apologists  (Read 93 times)
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 840



View Profile
« on: Today at 10:26:19 AM »
Seems to be quite a few on twitter slagging off yesterdays performance, suggesting the performance was no better but we had luck on our side. One dickhead said we havent played worse all season.

Whats the deal with these morons, is it justification for poor previous comments and predictions or are they really that stupid? Anyone who thinks wed have done better under Woodgate is a twat.

Thoughts? Does anyone think Woodgate should have been kept on?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 021



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:35:28 AM »
My contacts inform me that Woodgate was neither a manager or coach but just one of the lads. No leadership, no professionalism, no discipline, just a fuck about for the lads being paid millions.

Warnock is getting them grafting and showing steely determination and leadership. It now shows, even Brit had a sweat on yesterday.

How was it allowed to go on for so long?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 675

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:37:22 AM »
THE USELESS CUNT SHOULD NEVER OF GOT THE JOB IN THE FIRST PLACE 👎😠😠😠👎

HE'S AS THICK AS BREEZE BLOCK... AND A HEAD TO MATCH  👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 572


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:38:26 AM »
He'll have a good managerial career Woody. This was the wrong job at the wrong time.

 :mido:
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 840



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:43:47 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:38:26 AM
He'll have a good managerial career Woody. This was the wrong job at the wrong time.

 :mido:
can I ask what you base your opinion on?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 960


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:45:53 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:26:19 AM
Seems to be quite a few on twitter slagging off yesterdays performance, suggesting the performance was no better but we had luck on our side. One dickhead said we havent played worse all season.

Whats the deal with these morons, is it justification for poor previous comments and predictions or are they really that stupid? Anyone who thinks wed have done better under Woodgate is a twat.

Thoughts? Does anyone think Woodgate should have been kept on?

That's why I don't go on Twitter...

Too many silly cunts

 :steptoe:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 572


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:48:18 AM »
Youd be surprised but he knows the game inside out, a proper student of the game. He has played at the highest level and wants to play the game the right way with attacking football. He isn't a clever lad by any means but you don't have to be academically brilliant to be a football manager. He was very naive thinking he could change our style of play so dramatically whilst also selling big players and reducing the wage bill. I bet he wouldn't accept the job if he had a choice again. As I said above, wrong club at the wrong time.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 840



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:55:31 AM »
Warnock managed the high pressing game Woodgate wanted in less than a week with less players at his disposal. He doesnt even know all their names yet.  charles charles

Did Woodgate ever pass his coaching exams?

Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 753


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:16:52 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:37:22 AM
THE USELESS CUNT SHOULD NEVER OF GOT THE JOB IN THE FIRST PLACE 👎😠😠😠👎

HE'S AS THICK AS BREEZE BLOCK... AND A HEAD TO MATCH  👍😂👍








 :like: :like: :like:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 572


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:21:21 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:55:31 AM
Warnock managed the high pressing game Woodgate wanted in less than a week with less players at his disposal. He doesnt even know all their names yet.  charles charles

Did Woodgate ever pass his coaching exams?



Warnock is a much better manager than Woody currently is. Comparing someone with 1500 games in charge of teams to someone with 30 or 40 isn't really fair. I'm not saying woody did a good job here just that he will go on and be a good manager.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 675

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:23:40 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:38:26 AM
He'll have a good managerial career Woody. This was the wrong job at the wrong time.

 :mido:

GIVE OVER MATE.... HE'S AS THICK AS  A POUND OF TRIPE  😂😂😂

STICKING WITH GESTEDE PROOVES THAT. 👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 572


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:26:45 AM »
Loads of good managers were smart but they knew the game inside out. Woody will be fine and will have learnt a lot. He should have started in the lower leagues and worked his way up. This job was too soon. Would be good to see him in league two with someone or even up in Scotland.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 364


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:31:26 AM »
Perhaps Woodgate could be a great manager,of a Subuttio team?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 