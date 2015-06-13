Pile

Priti Patel « on: Today at 10:11:04 AM » Currently on Andrew Marr, I wish hed challenge her waffle. Shes smirking whilst telling porkies.

I dont think shes a nice woman, I wouldnt trust her one bit.



I dont think shes a nice woman, I wouldnt trust her one bit.



Logged

Re: Priti Patel « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:22:03 AM » All politicians are cunts. However, I don't mind that as long as they do their jobs and stick by what they said. I want her to stop all these boats of migrants arriving every day and I want her to ramp up police brutality. Fuck the trouble causers. If you're there to cause trouble then you better know how to handle yourself because the police should be wallop in every cunt that's playing up. If that scares you and you don't want to get hurt then don't act like a cunt. It's not rocket scence is it.

Re: Priti Patel « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:36:00 AM » She talks the talk .... time to walk the walk

Re: Priti Patel « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:38:43 AM » TIME TO START DELIVERING ON PROMISES OR FUCK OFF !!!



THE COUNTRYS A FUCKING MESS 👍😠😠😠👍

Re: Priti Patel « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:48:39 AM » Do we need a new common sense party? Im losing faith in the tories and still couldnt vote for the current labour joke party. Liberals proved to be complete twats when they were in the coalition and the other current fringe parties wouldnt get my vote.

Is it time for a new central party, based on common sense and looking after the masses?



Logged

Re: Priti Patel « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:24:43 PM »



Dianne Abbott is not of this earth



Strong buck for Priti Patel

Dianne Abbott is not of this earth

Funny how all labour cunts are ugly bastards. Must be the breeding

