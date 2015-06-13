Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 28, 2020, 01:50:42 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Priti Patel
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Priti Patel (Read 222 times)
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 849
Priti Patel
«
on:
Today
at 10:11:04 AM »
Currently on Andrew Marr, I wish hed challenge her waffle. Shes smirking whilst telling porkies.
I dont think shes a nice woman, I wouldnt trust her one bit.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 572
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:22:03 AM »
All politicians are cunts. However, I don't mind that as long as they do their jobs and stick by what they said. I want her to stop all these boats of migrants arriving every day and I want her to ramp up police brutality. Fuck the trouble causers. If you're there to cause trouble then you better know how to handle yourself because the police should be wallop in every cunt that's playing up. If that scares you and you don't want to get hurt then don't act like a cunt. It's not rocket scence is it.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 021
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:36:00 AM »
She talks the talk .... time to walk the walk
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 676
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:38:43 AM »
TIME TO START DELIVERING ON PROMISES OR FUCK OFF !!!
THE COUNTRYS A FUCKING MESS 👍😠😠😠👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 960
Pack o cunts
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:46:54 AM »
Buck
Standing in for JT
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 849
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:48:39 AM »
Do we need a new common sense party? Im losing faith in the tories and still couldnt vote for the current labour joke party. Liberals proved to be complete twats when they were in the coalition and the other current fringe parties wouldnt get my vote.
Is it time for a new central party, based on common sense and looking after the masses?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 357
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:50:41 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 10:46:54 AM
Buck
Standing in for JT
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 639
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:35:57 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 10:48:39 AM
Im losing faith in the tories
Happy 5th birthday, Pile
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 849
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:11:15 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:35:57 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 10:48:39 AM
Im losing faith in the tories
Happy 5th birthday, Pile
Whats the alternative right now, Bob?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 365
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:24:43 PM »
Strong buck for Priti Patel
Dianne Abbott is not of this earth
Funny how all labour cunts are ugly bastards. Must be the breeding
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 020
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:26:40 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 849
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:27:48 PM »
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 365
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:32:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:26:40 PM
Ive been catfished
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 020
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:33:58 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 849
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 01:34:20 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 01:32:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:26:40 PM
Ive been catfished
Haha
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 357
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 01:34:38 PM »
I've bucked bigger than that like.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 020
Re: Priti Patel
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 01:35:39 PM »
Looks like the Penguin from Batman
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...