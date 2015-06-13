livefastdieyoung

Re: Priti Patel « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:22:03 AM » All politicians are cunts. However, I don't mind that as long as they do their jobs and stick by what they said. I want her to stop all these boats of migrants arriving every day and I want her to ramp up police brutality. Fuck the trouble causers. If you're there to cause trouble then you better know how to handle yourself because the police should be wallop in every cunt that's playing up. If that scares you and you don't want to get hurt then don't act like a cunt. It's not rocket scence is it.