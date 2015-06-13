Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Priti Patel  (Read 221 times)
Pile
Posts: 39 849



« on: Today at 10:11:04 AM »
Currently on Andrew Marr, I wish hed challenge her waffle. Shes smirking whilst telling porkies. 

I dont think shes a nice woman, I wouldnt trust her one bit.

History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 572


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:22:03 AM »
All politicians are cunts. However, I don't mind that as long as they do their jobs and stick by what they said. I want her to stop all these boats of migrants arriving every day and I want her to ramp up police brutality. Fuck the trouble causers. If you're there to cause trouble then you better know how to handle yourself because the police should be wallop in every cunt that's playing up. If that scares you and you don't want to get hurt then don't act like a cunt. It's not rocket scence is it.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 021



« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:36:00 AM »
She talks the talk .... time to walk the walk
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 676

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:38:43 AM »
TIME TO START DELIVERING ON PROMISES OR FUCK OFF !!!

THE COUNTRYS A FUCKING MESS  👍😠😠😠👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 960


Pack o cunts


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:46:54 AM »
Buck
















Standing in for JT

 :alastair:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
Posts: 39 849



« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:48:39 AM »
Do we need a new common sense party? Im losing faith in the tories and still couldnt vote for the current labour joke party. Liberals proved to be complete twats when they were in the coalition and the other current fringe parties wouldnt get my vote.

Is it time for a new central party, based on common sense and looking after the masses?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 357


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:50:41 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:46:54 AM
Buck
















Standing in for JT

 :alastair:



 jc
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 639



« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:35:57 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:48:39 AM
Im losing faith in the tories 

Happy 5th birthday, Pile  :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
Pile
Posts: 39 849



« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:11:15 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:35:57 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:48:39 AM
Im losing faith in the tories 

Happy 5th birthday, Pile  :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
Whats the alternative right now, Bob?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Don pepe
Posts: 365


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:24:43 PM »
Strong buck for Priti Patel

Dianne Abbott is not of this earth

Funny how all labour cunts are ugly bastards. Must be the breeding  :nige:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 020


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:26:40 PM »
 klins
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Posts: 39 849



« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:27:48 PM »
 oleary
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Don pepe
Posts: 365


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:32:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:26:40 PM
klins



 lost Ive been catfished  rava
El Capitan
Posts: 42 020


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:33:58 PM »
  charles
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Posts: 39 849



« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:34:20 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:32:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:26:40 PM
klins



 lost Ive been catfished  rava
Haha
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 357


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:34:38 PM »
I've bucked bigger than that like.





 
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 020


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:35:39 PM »
Looks like the Penguin from Batman  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
