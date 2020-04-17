Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 157





Posts: 1 157

How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game? « on: Today at 08:56:17 AM » Surely we all get it. The point has been shown. So why does this ritual continue and for how long? It was/is predominately a US thing. Whilst I share the sentiments portrayed I would like to see us move on.



In some eyes youd be portrayed as a racist for daring t suggest the axing of this. Nothing further from the truth.