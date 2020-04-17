Welcome,
June 28, 2020, 11:33:56 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
Author
Topic: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game? (Read 210 times)
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 157
How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
on:
Today
at 08:56:17 AM »
Surely we all get it. The point has been shown. So why does this ritual continue and for how long? It was/is predominately a US thing. Whilst I share the sentiments portrayed I would like to see us move on.
In some eyes youd be portrayed as a racist for daring t suggest the axing of this. Nothing further from the truth.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 572
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:58:47 AM »
Playing the victim is here to stay. Everybody wants to jump on the bandwagon. Soft cunts.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 021
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:02:56 AM »
Anyone who has worked in the Middle East will know their racial hatred has the following broad pecking order (the lower down the list the more you are hated institutionally):
Muslims from poor countries (Pakistan, India, Bangladesh etc)
Western European/US/OZ
Filipinos
Black
Note all the virtue signalling at The Etihad we have seen
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 594
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:30:51 AM »
i neither know nor care
it doesn't affect me in any way so i'm not going to get excited by it
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 364
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:32:45 AM »
They are simply making fools of themselves. But they are footballers so what could you expect.
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 753
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:58:21 AM »
first daft cunt I see doing it gets punted in the head with a boot
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 572
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:12:44 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 09:58:21 AM
first daft cunt I see doing it gets punted in the head with a boot
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 840
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:13:55 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 09:58:21 AM
first daft cunt I see doing it gets punted in the head with a boot
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 960
Pack o cunts
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:52:25 AM »
It would have stopped by now if there had been crowds allowed to watch the games but we're probablt stuck with it till season end now
Interesting that IRA cunt had no problems performing this pathetic ritual
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 840
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:56:36 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 10:52:25 AM
It would have stopped by now if there had been crowds allowed to watch the games but we're probablt stuck with it till season end now
Interesting that IRA cunt had no problems performing this pathetic ritual
In many quarters he could have gone from zero to hero if he had.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 006
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:19:26 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 09:58:21 AM
first daft cunt I see doing it gets punted in the head with a boot
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 753
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:21:38 AM »
Get yerself down Albert Park gates in an hour n start kneeling
Ill volley your gums into your tonsils
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 006
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:22:34 AM »
You couldnt lift that leg of yours to boot ANYONE in the head
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 572
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:23:31 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 11:21:38 AM
Get yerself down Albert Park gates in an hour n start kneeling
Ill volley your gums into your tonsils
Have you got the balls to show up elcapitan?
Or are you
?
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 006
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 11:25:33 AM »
Im there already
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 572
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 11:28:41 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:25:33 AM
Im there already
Over to you crocket.
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 753
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 11:31:29 AM »
Only place that welching fanny's at is tapping away on his sticky keyboard in his linthorpe hovel
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 006
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 11:31:52 AM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 753
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: How long is this taking the knee going to last pre the game?
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 11:32:17 AM »
