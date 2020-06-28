Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 28, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: When do we riot?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 967


« on: Today at 02:26:45 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8466023/Man-punches-elderly-woman-78-head-random-attack-Brooklyn.html

Just imagine for one second if a white man had punched a 78 year old black woman, just imagine.

You won't see a BBC story about this though.
You won't see foitballers taking a knee
You won't see Sky Sports presenters with pensioners lives matter badges.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 42 025


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:03:03 AM »
About 11ish
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 967


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:46:00 PM »
Two Muslims have murdered a white boy

https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/local-news/two-boys-aged-14-17-18489639

National media silence is deafening.....

Now if two white boys had murdered a Muslim.
Erimus44
Posts: 346


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:49:30 PM »
So why don't you, Kev? What is stopping you exactly, other than your own arrogant expectation that other people should?
