June 28, 2020, 03:01:10 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
When do we riot?
Author
Topic: When do we riot? (Read 6 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 958
When do we riot?
«
on:
Today
at 02:26:45 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8466023/Man-punches-elderly-woman-78-head-random-attack-Brooklyn.html
Just imagine for one second if a white man had punched a 78 year old black woman, just imagine.
You won't see a BBC story about this though.
You won't see foitballers taking a knee
You won't see Sky Sports presenters with pensioners lives matter badges.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
