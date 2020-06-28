Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 28, 2020, 03:01:10 AM
Author Topic: When do we riot?  (Read 6 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 02:26:45 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8466023/Man-punches-elderly-woman-78-head-random-attack-Brooklyn.html

Just imagine for one second if a white man had punched a 78 year old black woman, just imagine.

You won't see a BBC story about this though.
You won't see foitballers taking a knee
You won't see Sky Sports presenters with pensioners lives matter badges.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
