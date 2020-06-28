Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 28, 2020
Topic: T_M FOOTY BET SUNDAY !!!
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 11:20:35 PM »
CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO SCORE AT ANY TIME CHELSEA (V LEICESTER)

11-4 BET 365
12-5 LADBROKES
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:55 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:33:52 PM »
SCORED 8 GOALS THIS SEASON FUCKING SHOCKING ODDS  lost
THE MONSTER WOULD NOT GAMBLE ON THIS BET T.M
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 PM »
WELL DON'T BACK IT THEN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!   
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:43:34 PM »
I WONT  oleary
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:54:43 PM »
DON'T THEN !!!!!!!   
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:04:40 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 11:54:43 PM
DON'T THEN !!!!!!!   
  mick
Logged
