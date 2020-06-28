Tortured_Mind



TMPosts: 15 545 T_M FOOTY BET SUNDAY !!! « on: Yesterday at 11:20:35 PM » CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO SCORE AT ANY TIME CHELSEA (V LEICESTER)



11-4 BET 365

12-5 LADBROKES « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:55 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged

monkeyman

Posts: 9 865 Re: T_M FOOTY BET SUNDAY !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:33:52 PM »

THE MONSTER WOULD NOT GAMBLE ON THIS BET T.M SCORED 8 GOALS THIS SEASON FUCKING SHOCKING ODDSTHE MONSTER WOULD NOT GAMBLE ON THIS BET T.M Logged

Tortured_Mind



WELL DON'T BACK IT THEN !!!!!!!!!!!!!! Logged