News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Lewis Hamilton the hypocrite at it again  (Read 838 times)
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 698


« on: June 27, 2020, 07:17:48 PM »
In response to Bernie Ecclestone saying that black people can be racist to white people aswell Hamilton said that the comments were sad and dissapointing and they show all that is wrong with society.

 
towz
Posts: 8 554


« Reply #1 on: June 27, 2020, 07:20:48 PM »
 As a big supporter of black people's,  and indeed all people's rights I have to say that Lewis Hamilton is a total cunt
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 698


« Reply #2 on: June 27, 2020, 07:23:49 PM »
He certainly is a special kind of cunt.

sockets
Welch
Posts: 814


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #3 on: June 27, 2020, 07:27:56 PM »
sockets
Welch
Posts: 814


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #4 on: June 27, 2020, 07:29:28 PM »
plazmuh
Posts: 13 799


« Reply #5 on: June 27, 2020, 07:29:44 PM »
He is more happy spending youre cash in his pampered lifestyle..

Both him and sterling should just shut up and spend Our Money..

Hypocrits the both of them..
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 749


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: June 27, 2020, 07:38:17 PM »
Quote from: sockets on June 27, 2020, 07:27:56 PM



It is Ginger Bollocks isn't it?
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
Posts: 42 148


« Reply #7 on: June 27, 2020, 07:42:53 PM »
Quote from: sockets on June 27, 2020, 07:27:56 PM



Have you lost weight crocky? Your calves look a bit slimmer 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 982


Pack o cunts


« Reply #8 on: June 27, 2020, 07:49:42 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on June 27, 2020, 07:38:17 PM
Quote from: sockets on June 27, 2020, 07:27:56 PM



It is Ginger Bollocks isn't it?

Was a BTLM Rally in that London today

Lots of people looking like this thing

Not many blacks mind you

daftjim
Posts: 2 489


« Reply #9 on: June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM »
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 040


« Reply #10 on: June 27, 2020, 08:23:32 PM »
Quote from: towz on June 27, 2020, 07:20:48 PM
As a big supporter of black people and indeed all people's rights I have to say that Lewis Hamilton is a total cunt

That's 5 Towz, fucking hell.
towz
Posts: 8 554


« Reply #11 on: June 27, 2020, 08:26:14 PM »
This is becoming concerning
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 698


« Reply #12 on: June 28, 2020, 07:02:40 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Right about Ecclestone? Can you point out which part of his comments were sad and disappointing and everything that's wrong with society?

Or do you honestly believe that black people cannot also be racist towards white people.

 
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 060



« Reply #13 on: June 28, 2020, 08:32:12 AM »
Like many of these multimillionaire woke virtue signallers - they have acute blind-spots and afflicted by high levels of hypocrisy and double standards. I wonder what Ron Dennis thinks of this prick's race card playing and amnesia

Don pepe
Posts: 372


« Reply #14 on: June 28, 2020, 08:42:16 AM »
Hes just trying to be black again. Its that simple. You see a lot of these black superstars trying to Id study and connect with black urban/low income people when he has absolutely zero life experience in common with them.
daftjim
Posts: 2 489


« Reply #15 on: June 28, 2020, 08:46:59 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on June 28, 2020, 07:02:40 AM
Quote from: daftjim on June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Right about Ecclestone? Can you point out which part of his comments were sad and disappointing and everything that's wrong with society?

Or do you honestly believe that black people cannot also be racist towards white people.

 

Did I say that? 

Ecclestone saying that he's surprised the race issue concerns Hamilton "I'm suprised it concerns him"

He'd fit right in on here. Had to apologise for praising Hitler for "getting things done"

Utter fuckwit.
daftjim
Posts: 2 489


« Reply #16 on: June 28, 2020, 08:49:20 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on June 28, 2020, 08:32:12 AM
Like many of these multimillionaire woke virtue signallers - they have acute blind-spots and afflicted by high levels of hypocrisy and double standards. I wonder what Ron Dennis thinks of this prick's race card playing and amnesia



Willie do the darkies frighten you? Did a black say boo to you when you were little? Do you feel inferior to people with a different colour of skin?
What drives your racism?
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 698


« Reply #17 on: June 28, 2020, 08:54:00 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on June 28, 2020, 08:46:59 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on June 28, 2020, 07:02:40 AM
Quote from: daftjim on June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Right about Ecclestone? Can you point out which part of his comments were sad and disappointing and everything that's wrong with society?

Or do you honestly believe that black people cannot also be racist towards white people.

 

Did I say that? 

Ecclestone saying that he's surprised the race issue concerns Hamilton "I'm suprised it concerns him"

He'd fit right in on here. Had to apologise for praising Hitler for "getting things done"

Utter fuckwit.


Well dodged.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 060



« Reply #18 on: June 28, 2020, 08:58:12 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on June 28, 2020, 08:49:20 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on June 28, 2020, 08:32:12 AM
Like many of these multimillionaire woke virtue signallers - they have acute blind-spots and afflicted by high levels of hypocrisy and double standards. I wonder what Ron Dennis thinks of this prick's race card playing and amnesia



Willie do the darkies frighten you? Did a black say boo to you when you were little? Do you feel inferior to people with a different colour of skin?
What drives your racism?

You come across as being more obsessed with skin colour than me ... must be losing the argument as usual
sockets
Posts: 814


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #19 on: June 28, 2020, 09:52:17 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on June 28, 2020, 08:49:20 AM


Willie do the darkies frighten you? Did a black say boo to you when you were little? Do you feel inferior to people with a different colour of skin?
What drives your racism?
[/quote]




First thing on a Sunda morning and DaftJim the hardcore commie lefty is at it  :unlike:

Here's one for your  :wanker: bank jim ... just close yer eyes n think of Snitchens Tunic Snake  :like:
daftjim
Posts: 2 489


« Reply #20 on: June 28, 2020, 05:59:39 PM »
 charles WTF are you on about  :alf:
RedSteel
Posts: 9 460

UTB


« Reply #21 on: June 29, 2020, 07:15:38 AM »
Quote from: sockets on June 27, 2020, 07:27:56 PM


Whoever it is, he's protesting for Daftjim the black tranny.
Posts: 14 677



« Reply #22 on: June 29, 2020, 08:29:40 AM »
I think the short fella - no, not him, Ecclestone- said black people were more racist than white. A crucial difference, make the sentence racist donechaknow?

Hamilton is right here. Still cant stand him
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 698


« Reply #23 on: June 29, 2020, 08:33:36 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 29, 2020, 08:29:40 AM
I think the short fella - no, not him, Ecclestone- said black people were more racist than white. A crucial difference, make the sentence racist donechaknow?

Hamilton is right here. Still cant stand him

He didn't say that at all. He said, amongst other things, that "there are a lot of black people who are more racist than white people".

He didn't say more black people were racist.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 677



« Reply #24 on: June 29, 2020, 08:40:53 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on June 29, 2020, 08:33:36 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 29, 2020, 08:29:40 AM
I think the short fella - no, not him, Ecclestone- said black people were more racist than white. A crucial difference, make the sentence racist donechaknow?

Hamilton is right here. Still cant stand him

He didn't say that at all. He said, amongst other things, that "there are a lot of black people who are more racist than white people".

He didn't say more black people were racist.

 :like:

Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 040


« Reply #25 on: June 29, 2020, 09:01:56 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Isn't Eccleston a tax dodging cunt like you? When you gonna pay your fair share? Parasite.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 148


« Reply #26 on: June 29, 2020, 09:03:21 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on June 29, 2020, 09:01:56 AM
Quote from: daftjim on June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Isn't Eccleston a tax dodging cunt like you? When you gonna pay your fair share? Parasite.




Tone down the vitriol, please
daftjim
Posts: 2 489


« Reply #27 on: June 29, 2020, 11:35:12 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 29, 2020, 09:03:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on June 29, 2020, 09:01:56 AM
Quote from: daftjim on June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Isn't Eccleston a tax dodging cunt like you? When you gonna pay your fair share? Parasite.




Tone down the vitriol, please

Really don't give a fuck  :like:
nekder365
Posts: 1 953


« Reply #28 on: June 29, 2020, 11:43:16 AM »
I personally think they are both cunts..............
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 982


Pack o cunts


« Reply #29 on: June 29, 2020, 11:43:39 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 29, 2020, 09:03:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on June 29, 2020, 09:01:56 AM
Quote from: daftjim on June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Isn't Eccleston a tax dodging cunt like you? When you gonna pay your fair share? Parasite.




Tone down the vitriol, please

Reported

Excessive patronisation
Don pepe
Posts: 372


« Reply #30 on: June 29, 2020, 11:45:35 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on June 29, 2020, 09:01:56 AM
Quote from: daftjim on June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Isn't Eccleston a tax dodging cunt like you? When you gonna pay your fair share? Parasite.


Daftjim is just another null and void cunt like towz - no tax paid, no opinion valid.

Might as well ask the opinion of some random foreigner. Means fuck all
nekder365
Posts: 1 953


« Reply #31 on: June 29, 2020, 11:47:22 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on June 29, 2020, 11:45:35 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on June 29, 2020, 09:01:56 AM
Quote from: daftjim on June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Isn't Eccleston a tax dodging cunt like you? When you gonna pay your fair share? Parasite.



Daftjim is just another null and void cunt like towz - no tax paid, no opinion valid.

Might as well ask the opinion of some random foreigner. Means fuck all

Spot on its what i have been saying for weeks..... :like: :like:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 060



« Reply #32 on: June 29, 2020, 11:55:39 AM »
Jonathon Pie sums up why debate now is impossible and leads to cancellation

I do not expect anyone to dispute it ...  :like: :alf:

https://twitter.com/JonathanPieNews/status/1276910445648060419
towz
Posts: 8 554


« Reply #33 on: June 29, 2020, 12:20:35 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on June 29, 2020, 11:45:35 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on June 29, 2020, 09:01:56 AM
Quote from: daftjim on June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Isn't Eccleston a tax dodging cunt like you? When you gonna pay your fair share? Parasite.


Daftjim is just another null and void cunt like towz - no tax paid, no opinion valid.

Might as well ask the opinion of some random foreigner. Means fuck all

I probably paid more tax during my 15 year stint working PAYE in the UK than half the cunts on here so you can fuck right off  :pope2:
Oldfield
Posts: 823



« Reply #34 on: June 29, 2020, 12:35:36 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 29, 2020, 08:29:40 AM
I think the short fella - no, not him, Ecclestone- said black people were more racist than white. A crucial difference, make the sentence racist donechaknow?

Hamilton is right here. Still cant stand him

You cant stand him because he is far more wealthy and successful than a bitter, marxist ex accountant ever could be.
towz
Posts: 8 554


« Reply #35 on: June 29, 2020, 12:37:34 PM »
Says, the bitterest cunt on here :alf:
Oldfield
Posts: 823



« Reply #36 on: June 29, 2020, 12:41:58 PM »
Quote from: towz on June 29, 2020, 12:37:34 PM
Says, the bitterest cunt on here :alf:

Telling the truth about convicts and folks who dont pay for the kids is being bitter eh? Towser?

Ive learnt something new today from a man terrified by Stokesley

towz
Posts: 8 554


« Reply #37 on: June 29, 2020, 12:46:59 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on June 29, 2020, 12:41:58 PM
Quote from: towz on June 29, 2020, 12:37:34 PM
Says, the bitterest cunt on here :alf:

Telling the truth about convicts and folks who dont pay for the kids is being bitter eh? Towser?

Ive learnt something new today from a man terrified by Stokesley

 :basil: monkey

Come on then gobshite, name these kids I don't pay for and name these gypsies I'm scared of?
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 334


WLM


« Reply #38
Quote from: Wee_Willie on June 29, 2020, 11:55:39 AM
Jonathon Pie sums up why debate now is impossible and leads to cancellation

I do not expect anyone to dispute it ...  :like: :alf:

https://twitter.com/JonathanPieNews/status/1276910445648060419


This absolutely nails my thoughts  :like:  he puts his point across much more eloquently than me.   You reap what you sow.  
towz
Posts: 8 554


« Reply #39 on: June 29, 2020, 01:03:40 PM »
Yeah he makes some excellent points, as usual
Oldfield
Posts: 823



« Reply #40 on: June 29, 2020, 01:07:32 PM »
Quote from: towz on June 29, 2020, 12:46:59 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on June 29, 2020, 12:41:58 PM
Quote from: towz on June 29, 2020, 12:37:34 PM
Says, the bitterest cunt on here :alf:

Telling the truth about convicts and folks who dont pay for the kids is being bitter eh? Towser?

Ive learnt something new today from a man terrified by Stokesley

 :basil: monkey

Come on then gobshite, name these kids I don't pay for and name these gypsies I'm scared of?

Why would i do anything you demand and why would i name kids on a football forum?

By all means you can post your linkedin and facebook up if you want?

Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 060



« Reply #41 on: June 29, 2020, 01:08:49 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on June 29, 2020, 12:47:31 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on June 29, 2020, 11:55:39 AM
Jonathon Pie sums up why debate now is impossible and leads to cancellation

I do not expect anyone to dispute it ...  :like: :alf:

https://twitter.com/JonathanPieNews/status/1276910445648060419


This absolutely nails my thoughts  :like:  he puts his point across much more eloquently than me.   You reap what you sow.  

Off to the incinerator  :alf:

Another one on cancel culture from this morning  https://youtu.be/6QyqTw_w8J8
towz
Posts: 8 554


« Reply #42 on: June 29, 2020, 01:08:54 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on June 29, 2020, 01:07:32 PM
Quote from: towz on June 29, 2020, 12:46:59 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on June 29, 2020, 12:41:58 PM
Quote from: towz on June 29, 2020, 12:37:34 PM
Says, the bitterest cunt on here :alf:

Telling the truth about convicts and folks who dont pay for the kids is being bitter eh? Towser?

Ive learnt something new today from a man terrified by Stokesley

 :basil: monkey

Come on then gobshite, name these kids I don't pay for and name these gypsies I'm scared of?

Why would i do anything you demand and why would i name kids on a football forum?

By all means you can post your linkedin and facebook up if you want?

 :basil: monkey





Inbox me then
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 060



« Reply #43 on: June 29, 2020, 01:17:13 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on June 29, 2020, 12:47:31 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on June 29, 2020, 11:55:39 AM
Jonathon Pie sums up why debate now is impossible and leads to cancellation

I do not expect anyone to dispute it ...  :like: :alf:

https://twitter.com/JonathanPieNews/status/1276910445648060419



This absolutely nails my thoughts  :like:  he puts his point across much more eloquently than me.   You reap what you sow.  


Daftjim should review this, self reflect and come back with a mature response
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 698


« Reply #44 on: June 29, 2020, 01:17:45 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 29, 2020, 08:40:53 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on June 29, 2020, 08:33:36 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 29, 2020, 08:29:40 AM
I think the short fella - no, not him, Ecclestone- said black people were more racist than white. A crucial difference, make the sentence racist donechaknow?

Hamilton is right here. Still cant stand him

He didn't say that at all. He said, amongst other things, that "there are a lot of black people who are more racist than white people".

He didn't say more black people were racist.

 :like:

What?

Which part are you struggling with Bob?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 845

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #45 on: July 01, 2020, 09:21:35 AM »


WITH A CAPITAL H  👍
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 698


« Reply #46 on: July 01, 2020, 09:26:59 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 01, 2020, 09:21:35 AM


WITH A CAPITAL H  👍

I'm starting to think that he might just be a bit thick rather than intentionally hypocritical. Nobody would have the front to sit in a chair with a Mercedes hat on bumping their gums about fighting fascism  would they?

It would be like an animal rights activists turning up to protest in a mink coat!

 
Ural Quntz
Posts: 6 982


Pack o cunts


« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:50:55 PM »
He's walking round with a big chain and lock around his neck now

Think the fucker has flipped....

RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 749


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 PM »
Quote from: sockets on June 27, 2020, 07:27:56 PM


Fuck is smalltown doing there
