June 29, 2020, 08:37:24 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Lewis Hamilton the hypocrite at it again  (Read 507 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: June 27, 2020, 07:17:48 PM »
In response to Bernie Ecclestone saying that black people can be racist to white people aswell Hamilton said that the comments were sad and dissapointing and they show all that is wrong with society.

 
towz
« Reply #1 on: June 27, 2020, 07:20:48 PM »
 As a big supporter of black people and indeed all people's rights I have to say that Lewis Hamilton is a total cunt
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #2 on: June 27, 2020, 07:23:49 PM »
He certainly is a special kind of cunt.

sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #3 on: June 27, 2020, 07:27:56 PM »
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #4 on: June 27, 2020, 07:29:28 PM »
Looks like Cleasby
plazmuh
« Reply #5 on: June 27, 2020, 07:29:44 PM »
He is more happy spending youre cash in his pampered lifestyle..

Both him and sterling should just shut up and spend Our Money..

Hypocrits the both of them..
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: June 27, 2020, 07:38:17 PM »
Quote from: sockets on June 27, 2020, 07:27:56 PM



It is Ginger Bollocks isn't it?
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: June 27, 2020, 07:42:53 PM »
Quote from: sockets on June 27, 2020, 07:27:56 PM



Have you lost weight crocky? Your calves look a bit slimmer 
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #8 on: June 27, 2020, 07:49:42 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on June 27, 2020, 07:38:17 PM
Quote from: sockets on June 27, 2020, 07:27:56 PM



It is Ginger Bollocks isn't it?

Was a BTLM Rally in that London today

Lots of people looking like this thing

Not many blacks mind you

daftjim
« Reply #9 on: June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM »
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #10 on: June 27, 2020, 08:23:32 PM »
Quote from: towz on June 27, 2020, 07:20:48 PM
As a big supporter of black people and indeed all people's rights I have to say that Lewis Hamilton is a total cunt

That's 5 Towz, fucking hell.
towz
« Reply #11 on: June 27, 2020, 08:26:14 PM »
This is becoming concerning
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:02:40 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Right about Ecclestone? Can you point out which part of his comments were sad and disappointing and everything that's wrong with society?

Or do you honestly believe that black people cannot also be racist towards white people.

 
Wee_Willie
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:32:12 AM »
Like many of these multimillionaire woke virtue signallers - they have acute blind-spots and afflicted by high levels of hypocrisy and double standards. I wonder what Ron Dennis thinks of this prick's race card playing and amnesia

Don pepe
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:42:16 AM »
Hes just trying to be black again. Its that simple. You see a lot of these black superstars trying to Id study and connect with black urban/low income people when he has absolutely zero life experience in common with them.
daftjim
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:46:59 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:02:40 AM
Quote from: daftjim on June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Right about Ecclestone? Can you point out which part of his comments were sad and disappointing and everything that's wrong with society?

Or do you honestly believe that black people cannot also be racist towards white people.

 

Did I say that? 

Ecclestone saying that he's surprised the race issue concerns Hamilton "I'm suprised it concerns him"

He'd fit right in on here. Had to apologise for praising Hitler for "getting things done"

Utter fuckwit.
daftjim
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:49:20 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:32:12 AM
Like many of these multimillionaire woke virtue signallers - they have acute blind-spots and afflicted by high levels of hypocrisy and double standards. I wonder what Ron Dennis thinks of this prick's race card playing and amnesia



Willie do the darkies frighten you? Did a black say boo to you when you were little? Do you feel inferior to people with a different colour of skin?
What drives your racism?
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:54:00 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 08:46:59 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:02:40 AM
Quote from: daftjim on June 27, 2020, 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Right about Ecclestone? Can you point out which part of his comments were sad and disappointing and everything that's wrong with society?

Or do you honestly believe that black people cannot also be racist towards white people.

 

Did I say that? 

Ecclestone saying that he's surprised the race issue concerns Hamilton "I'm suprised it concerns him"

He'd fit right in on here. Had to apologise for praising Hitler for "getting things done"

Utter fuckwit.


Well dodged.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:58:12 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 08:49:20 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:32:12 AM
Like many of these multimillionaire woke virtue signallers - they have acute blind-spots and afflicted by high levels of hypocrisy and double standards. I wonder what Ron Dennis thinks of this prick's race card playing and amnesia



Willie do the darkies frighten you? Did a black say boo to you when you were little? Do you feel inferior to people with a different colour of skin?
What drives your racism?

You come across as being more obsessed with skin colour than me ... must be losing the argument as usual
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:52:17 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 08:49:20 AM


Willie do the darkies frighten you? Did a black say boo to you when you were little? Do you feel inferior to people with a different colour of skin?
What drives your racism?
First thing on a Sunda morning and DaftJim the hardcore commie lefty is at it  :unlike:

Here's one for your  :wanker: bank jim ... just close yer eyes n think of Snitchens Tunic Snake  :like:
daftjim
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:59:39 PM »
 charles WTF are you on about  :alf:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:15:38 AM »
Quote from: sockets on June 27, 2020, 07:27:56 PM


Whoever it is, he's protesting for Daftjim the black tranny.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:29:40 AM »
I think the short fella - no, not him, Ecclestone- said black people were more racist than white. A crucial difference, make the sentence racist donechaknow?

Hamilton is right here. Still cant stand him
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:33:36 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:29:40 AM
I think the short fella - no, not him, Ecclestone- said black people were more racist than white. A crucial difference, make the sentence racist donechaknow?

Hamilton is right here. Still cant stand him

He didn't say that at all. He said, amongst other things, that "there are a lot of black people who are more racist than white people".

He didn't say more black people were racist.

