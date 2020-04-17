Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Lewis Hamilton the hypocrite at it again
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 554


Yesterday at 07:17:48 PM
In response to Bernie Ecclestone saying that black people can be racist to white people aswell Hamilton said that the comments were sad and dissapointing and they show all that is wrong with society.

 
Logged
towz
towz


Yesterday at 07:20:48 PM
 As a big supporter of black people and indeed all people's rights I have to say that Lewis Hamilton is a total cunt
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 554


Yesterday at 07:23:49 PM
He certainly is a special kind of cunt.

 :like:
Logged
sockets
Welch
sockets


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


Yesterday at 07:27:56 PM
Logged
sockets
Welch
sockets


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


Yesterday at 07:29:28 PM
Looks like Cleasby
Logged
plazmuh
plazmuh


Yesterday at 07:29:44 PM
He is more happy spending youre cash in his pampered lifestyle..

Both him and sterling should just shut up and spend Our Money..

Hypocrits the both of them..
Logged
RIK MAYALL
RIK MAYALL


Once in every lifetime


Yesterday at 07:38:17 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 07:27:56 PM



It is Ginger Bollocks isn't it?
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
El Capitan


Yesterday at 07:42:53 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 07:27:56 PM



Have you lost weight crocky? Your calves look a bit slimmer 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Ural Quntz


Pack o cunts


Yesterday at 07:49:42 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:38:17 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 07:27:56 PM



It is Ginger Bollocks isn't it?

Was a BTLM Rally in that London today

Lots of people looking like this thing

Not many blacks mind you

 :pd:
Logged
daftjim
daftjim


Yesterday at 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Bobupanddown


Yesterday at 08:23:32 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:20:48 PM
As a big supporter of black people and indeed all people's rights I have to say that Lewis Hamilton is a total cunt

That's 5 Towz, fucking hell.
Logged
towz
towz


Yesterday at 08:26:14 PM
This is becoming concerning
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 554


Today at 07:02:40 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Right about Ecclestone? Can you point out which part of his comments were sad and disappointing and everything that's wrong with society?

Or do you honestly believe that black people cannot also be racist towards white people.

 
Logged
Wee_Willie
Wee_Willie



Today at 08:32:12 AM
Like many of these multimillionaire woke virtue signallers - they have acute blind-spots and afflicted by high levels of hypocrisy and double standards. I wonder what Ron Dennis thinks of this prick's race card playing and amnesia

Logged
Don pepe
Don pepe


Today at 08:42:16 AM
Hes just trying to be black again. Its that simple. You see a lot of these black superstars trying to Id study and connect with black urban/low income people when he has absolutely zero life experience in common with them.
Logged
daftjim
daftjim


Today at 08:46:59 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:02:40 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Right about Ecclestone? Can you point out which part of his comments were sad and disappointing and everything that's wrong with society?

Or do you honestly believe that black people cannot also be racist towards white people.

 

Did I say that? 

Ecclestone saying that he's surprised the race issue concerns Hamilton "I'm suprised it concerns him"

He'd fit right in on here. Had to apologise for praising Hitler for "getting things done"

Utter fuckwit.
Logged
daftjim
Posts: 2 486


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:49:20 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:32:12 AM
Like many of these multimillionaire woke virtue signallers - they have acute blind-spots and afflicted by high levels of hypocrisy and double standards. I wonder what Ron Dennis thinks of this prick's race card playing and amnesia



Willie do the darkies frighten you? Did a black say boo to you when you were little? Do you feel inferior to people with a different colour of skin?
What drives your racism?
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 554


Today at 08:54:00 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 08:46:59 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:02:40 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 07:49:54 PM
Hamilton might be a cunt.
Bit he's right about Eccleston.
A full on fuckwit.

Right about Ecclestone? Can you point out which part of his comments were sad and disappointing and everything that's wrong with society?

Or do you honestly believe that black people cannot also be racist towards white people.

 

Did I say that? 

Ecclestone saying that he's surprised the race issue concerns Hamilton "I'm suprised it concerns him"

He'd fit right in on here. Had to apologise for praising Hitler for "getting things done"

Utter fuckwit.


Well dodged.
 :like:
Logged
Wee_Willie
Wee_Willie



Today at 08:58:12 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 08:49:20 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:32:12 AM
Like many of these multimillionaire woke virtue signallers - they have acute blind-spots and afflicted by high levels of hypocrisy and double standards. I wonder what Ron Dennis thinks of this prick's race card playing and amnesia



Willie do the darkies frighten you? Did a black say boo to you when you were little? Do you feel inferior to people with a different colour of skin?
What drives your racism?

You come across as being more obsessed with skin colour than me ... must be losing the argument as usual
Logged
