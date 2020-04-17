livefastdieyoung

Lewis Hamilton the hypocrite at it again



In response to Bernie Ecclestone saying that black people can be racist to white people aswell Hamilton said that the comments were sad and dissapointing and they show all that is wrong with society. Logged

Hamilton might be a cunt.

Bit he's right about Eccleston.

A full on fuckwit.

Bit he's right about Eccleston.

A full on fuckwit.



Right about Ecclestone? Can you point out which part of his comments were sad and disappointing and everything that's wrong with society?



Or do you honestly believe that black people cannot also be racist towards white people.



Right about Ecclestone? Can you point out which part of his comments were sad and disappointing and everything that's wrong with society?Or do you honestly believe that black people cannot also be racist towards white people. Logged

Re: Lewis Hamilton the hypocrite at it again



Like many of these multimillionaire woke virtue signallers - they have acute blind-spots and afflicted by high levels of hypocrisy and double standards. I wonder what Ron Dennis thinks of this prick's race card playing and amnesia Logged

Re: Lewis Hamilton the hypocrite at it again
Hes just trying to be black again. Its that simple. You see a lot of these black superstars trying to Id study and connect with black urban/low income people when he has absolutely zero life experience in common with them.

Did I say that?



Ecclestone saying that he's surprised the race issue concerns Hamilton "I'm suprised it concerns him"



He'd fit right in on here. Had to apologise for praising Hitler for "getting things done"



Utter fuckwit.

Did I say that?Ecclestone saying that he's surprised the race issue concerns Hamilton "I'm suprised it concerns him"He'd fit right in on here. Had to apologise for praising Hitler for "getting things done"Utter fuckwit. Logged

Re: Lewis Hamilton the hypocrite at it again





Like many of these multimillionaire woke virtue signallers - they have acute blind-spots and afflicted by high levels of hypocrisy and double standards. I wonder what Ron Dennis thinks of this prick's race card playing and amnesia

Willie do the darkies frighten you? Did a black say boo to you when you were little? Do you feel inferior to people with a different colour of skin?

What drives your racism? Willie do the darkies frighten you? Did a black say boo to you when you were little? Do you feel inferior to people with a different colour of skin?What drives your racism? Logged