Pile

Online



Posts: 39 823







Posts: 39 823 Warnock interview « on: Today at 05:44:27 PM »



Told Gestede to fuck right off though. Thought Bret was good up front and happy Marvin scored.Told Gestede to fuck right off though. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 389







Posts: 14 389 Re: Warnock interview « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:47:04 PM »



I really loved that about Woodtwat.



Did he act like a truculent teenager?I really loved that about Woodtwat. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Pile

Online



Posts: 39 823







Posts: 39 823 Re: Warnock interview « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:52:46 PM »



(No was a mans man). If i knew what truculent meant Id tel you.(No was a mans man). Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Pile

Online



Posts: 39 823







Posts: 39 823 Re: Warnock interview « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:07:14 PM » Something like I put Spence and Johnson in as full backs and said Ill let one of you can score and Marvin did. Unless I misheard.



He clearly chased Gestede. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.