June 27, 2020, 06:47:51 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Warnock interview
Author
Topic: Warnock interview (Read 163 times)
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 823
Warnock interview
«
on:
Today
Today at 05:44:27 PM
Thought Bret was good up front and happy Marvin scored.
Told Gestede to fuck right off though.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 389
Re: Warnock interview
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 05:47:04 PM
Did he act like a truculent teenager?
I really loved that about Woodtwat.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 823
Re: Warnock interview
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 05:52:46 PM
If i knew what truculent meant Id tel you.
(No was a mans man).
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 600
Re: Warnock interview
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 05:59:31 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 05:44:27 PM
Thought Bret was good up front and happy Marvin scored.
Told Gestede to fuck right off though.
Did he say Marvin or Marcus?
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 823
Re: Warnock interview
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 06:07:14 PM
Something like I put Spence and Johnson in as full backs and said Ill let one of you can score and Marvin did. Unless I misheard.
He clearly chased Gestede.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 389
Re: Warnock interview
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 06:30:26 PM
Warnock on Gestede: "I had a chat with him on Thursday and he said he didn't want to risk so I cleared him off."
https://twitter.com/Boro_Breakdown/status/1275354935706750977
I think I'm in love.
