Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 27, 2020, 06:47:51 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Warnock interview  (Read 163 times)
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 823



View Profile
« on: Today at 05:44:27 PM »
Thought Bret was good up front and happy Marvin scored.

Told Gestede to fuck right off though.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 389



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:47:04 PM »
Did he act like a truculent teenager?

I really loved that about Woodtwat.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 823



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:52:46 PM »
If i knew what truculent meant Id tel you.  charles

(No was a mans man).
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 600



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:59:31 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 05:44:27 PM
Thought Bret was good up front and happy Marvin scored.

Told Gestede to fuck right off though.  charles


Did he say Marvin or Marcus?
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 823



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:07:14 PM »
Something like I put Spence and Johnson in as full backs and said Ill let one of you can score and Marvin did. Unless I misheard.

He clearly chased Gestede.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 389



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:30:26 PM »
Warnock on Gestede: "I had a chat with him on Thursday and he said he didn't want to risk so I cleared him off."

https://twitter.com/Boro_Breakdown/status/1275354935706750977

I think I'm in love.

 :homer:
« Last Edit: Today at 06:32:45 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 