June 27, 2020, 06:47:35 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GET IN TAV
Author
Topic: GET IN TAV (Read 108 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 665
GET IN TAV
«
on:
Today
at 04:26:57 PM »
2-0 👍😂👍
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 534
Re: GET IN TAV
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:28:34 PM »
I ALREADY SAID GIIIIIIIP !!!
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 823
Re: GET IN TAV
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:28:41 PM »
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 74 665
Re: GET IN TAV
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:30:41 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 04:28:34 PM
I ALREADY SAID GIIIIIIIP !!!
I DON'T FUCKING SPEAK ESKIMO DAFT ARSE 🙄
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 534
Re: GET IN TAV
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:34:57 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:30:41 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 04:28:34 PM
I ALREADY SAID GIIIIIIIP !!!
I DON'T FUCKING SPEAK ESKIMO DAFT ARSE 🙄
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 389
Re: GET IN TAV
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:38:30 PM »
The eskimo remake of Reservoir Dogs was dead good like.
Seals all over the place.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 534
Re: GET IN TAV
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:03:03 PM »
