Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 344





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 344Shit Stirring Cunt. It is coming. « on: Today at 04:15:45 PM » Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 390







Posts: 14 390 Re: It is coming. « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:16:51 PM »



Erm... what is "it"? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Pile

Online



Posts: 39 830







Posts: 39 830 Re: It is coming. « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:19:00 PM » Sex mad. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 668



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 668I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: It is coming. « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:50:48 PM »





👍😁😁😁😁😁😁😁👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......