June 27, 2020, 04:21:35 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FLETCHER
Author
Topic: FLETCHER (Read 185 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 372
FLETCHER
Today
at 03:30:30 PM »
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 807
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 03:31:10 PM »
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 799
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 03:31:50 PM »
Get in
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 988
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 03:32:18 PM »
And on black pound day as well
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 372
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 03:35:37 PM »
Roberts put in a couple off decent crosses now.
Before that every fucker was overhitting everything.
Stoke are out to foul their way through this.
We can take this one.
Come on Boro!
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 372
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 03:37:48 PM »
Should have been 2.
Spence lively as fuck - why did the thick twat not play him.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 372
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 03:52:17 PM »
Should have been a penna.
ASSOMBOLONGONE was fucking rugby tackled.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 336
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 03:55:21 PM »
We should have scored a couple more in that half.
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 592
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 03:59:34 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:52:17 PM
Should have been a penna.
ASSOMBOLONGONE was fucking rugby tackled.
You never get penalties for stuff like that in this League. It's usually a foul outside the box.
What the fuck was Saville trying to do?
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 372
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 04:06:30 PM »
Worth mentioning the good save STOJJY made from the poppy dodger.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 988
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 04:09:52 PM »
And another
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 372
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 04:10:01 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:06:30 PM
Worth mentioning the good save STOJJY made from the poppy dodger.
Make that 2.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 988
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 04:10:54 PM »
Putting his balls on the line
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 372
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 04:13:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:10:54 PM
Putting his balls on the line
Please control yourself. This is a football thread.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 336
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 04:14:31 PM »
I bet you are sat wanking over his purple nutsack.
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 988
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 04:16:15 PM »
Great clearance there as well
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 372
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 04:17:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:16:15 PM
Great clearance there as well
I've always been a big STOJJY fan.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 988
Re: FLETCHER
Today
at 04:19:14 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Loading...