CLEM FANDANGO

« on: Today at 03:30:30 PM »





nekder365

Re: FLETCHER « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:31:10 PM »

Pile

Re: FLETCHER « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:31:50 PM » Get in

El Capitan

Re: FLETCHER « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:32:18 PM » And on black pound day as well

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: FLETCHER « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:35:37 PM »



Before that every fucker was overhitting everything.



Stoke are out to foul their way through this.







We can take this one.



Come on Boro!



Roberts put in a couple off decent crosses now.Before that every fucker was overhitting everything.Stoke are out to foul their way through this.We can take this one.Come on Boro!





CLEM FANDANGO

Re: FLETCHER « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:37:48 PM »







Spence lively as fuck - why did the thick twat not play him.



Should have been 2.Spence lively as fuck - why did the thick twat not play him.





CLEM FANDANGO

Re: FLETCHER « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:52:17 PM »







ASSOMBOLONGONE was fucking rugby tackled.



Should have been a penna.ASSOMBOLONGONE was fucking rugby tackled.





Johnny Thunder







Re: FLETCHER « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:55:21 PM » We should have scored a couple more in that half.

Jake Andrews

Re: FLETCHER « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:59:34 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:52:17 PM







ASSOMBOLONGONE was fucking rugby tackled.





Should have been a penna.ASSOMBOLONGONE was fucking rugby tackled.



You never get penalties for stuff like that in this League. It's usually a foul outside the box.





You never get penalties for stuff like that in this League. It's usually a foul outside the box.What the fuck was Saville trying to do?

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: FLETCHER « Reply #9 on: Today at 04:06:30 PM »



Worth mentioning the good save STOJJY made from the poppy dodger.





El Capitan

Re: FLETCHER « Reply #10 on: Today at 04:09:52 PM » And another

El Capitan

Re: FLETCHER « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:10:54 PM » Putting his balls on the line

Johnny Thunder







Re: FLETCHER « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:14:31 PM »







I bet you are sat wanking over his purple nutsack.

El Capitan

Re: FLETCHER « Reply #15 on: Today at 04:16:15 PM » Great clearance there as well