Author Topic: FLETCHER  (Read 182 times)
« on: Today at 03:30:30 PM »
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:31:10 PM »
 :pope2: :pope2:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:31:50 PM »
Get in
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:32:18 PM »
And on black pound day as well  :homer:
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:35:37 PM »
Roberts put in a couple off decent crosses now.

Before that every fucker was overhitting everything.

Stoke are out to foul their way through this.

 oleary

We can take this one.

Come on Boro!

 :alastair:
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:37:48 PM »
Should have been 2.

 lost

Spence lively as fuck - why did the thick twat not play him.

 :meltdown:
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:52:17 PM »
Should have been a penna.

 :meltdown:

ASSOMBOLONGONE was fucking rugby tackled.

 :meltdown:
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:55:21 PM »
We should have scored a couple more in that half.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:59:34 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:52:17 PM
Should have been a penna.

 :meltdown:

ASSOMBOLONGONE was fucking rugby tackled.

 :meltdown:


You never get penalties for stuff like that in this League. It's usually a foul outside the box.


What the fuck was Saville trying to do?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:06:30 PM »
Worth mentioning the good save STOJJY made from the poppy dodger.

 :like:
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:09:52 PM »
And another  :like:
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:10:01 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:06:30 PM
Worth mentioning the good save STOJJY made from the poppy dodger.

 :like:

Make that 2.

 
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:10:54 PM »
Putting his balls on the line  :alastair:
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:13:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:10:54 PM
Putting his balls on the line  :alastair:

Please control yourself.  This is a football thread.

 
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:14:31 PM »
I bet you are sat wanking over his purple nutsack.



 
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:16:15 PM »
Great clearance there as well  :mido:
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:17:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:16:15 PM
Great clearance there as well  :mido:

I've always been a big STOJJY fan. 

 :like:
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:19:14 PM »
