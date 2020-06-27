Welcome,
June 27, 2020, 01:35:04 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
KLM sign new 5 year deal with TIA
Author
Topic: KLM sign new 5 year deal with TIA
Ural Quntz
KLM sign new 5 year deal with TIA
Well done Ben Houchen
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
nekder365
Re: KLM sign new 5 year deal with TIA
Preferred when they were a dance band......Ohh hang on thats KLF.....
monkeyman
Re: KLM sign new 5 year deal with TIA
AMSTERDAM
RedSteel
Re: KLM sign new 5 year deal with TIA
Good service and a cheap flight if you book a bit in advance
Ural Quntz
Re: KLM sign new 5 year deal with TIA
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 01:01:02 PM
Preferred when they were a dance band......Ohh hang on thats KLF.....
Doing flights to Mu Mu Land apparently
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
