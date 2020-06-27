Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 27, 2020, 01:35:04 PM
KLM sign new 5 year deal with TIA
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« on: Today at 12:58:35 PM »
Well done Ben Houchen

 :like:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
nekder365
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:01:02 PM »
Preferred when they were a dance band......Ohh hang on thats KLF..... :chrisk:
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:01:25 PM »
AMSTERDAM  :like:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:10:38 PM »
Good service and a cheap flight if you book a bit in advance  :like:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:20:49 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:01:02 PM
Preferred when they were a dance band......Ohh hang on thats KLF..... :chrisk:

Doing flights to Mu Mu Land apparently

 :nige:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
