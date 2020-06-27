Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 27, 2020, 10:35:36 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WEE JIMMY CRANKY !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: WEE JIMMY CRANKY !!! (Read 46 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 633
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
WEE JIMMY CRANKY !!!
«
on:
Today
at 10:10:51 AM »
SHOULD BE MADE TO RESIGN 👍😠😠😠👍
FUCKING HOTELS.... 😠😠😠
THESE PEOPLE SHOULD BE IN DETENTION CENTRES AND FUCKING VETTED BEFORE BEEN ALLOWED IN TO THIS COUNTRY 👍
WE ARE OUR OWN DOWNFALL 😠😠😠
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/glasgow-stabbing-knifeman-was-unhinged-22261272?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 524
Re: WEE JIMMY CRANKY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:22:27 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 360
Re: WEE JIMMY CRANKY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:31:10 AM »
Joke leader of a joke country.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...