towz
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:42:19 PM »
Hard to grow stuff with no water
Its called irrigation Towz mate, the Roman's sorted it 2000 years ago.
Hard to irrigate with no water
Move to a wetter area. Even the hippos have the the brains too once a year.
What like Europe?
towz
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:24:48 PM »
I suppose they are just starving to death for a laugh
No, of course not.
But lack the cognative ability to design and build viaducts and other irrigation infrastructure.
Even after 80,000 years they hadn't figured out how to build clean wells.
It's an aqueduct you want for irrigation mate
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:34:08 PM »
I suppose they are just starving to death for a laugh
No, of course not.
But lack the cognative ability to design and build viaducts and other irrigation infrastructure.
Even after 80,000 years they hadn't figured out how to build clean wells.
It's an aqueduct you want for irrigation mate
Correct mate - when did the evil white man first build them?
towz
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:36:56 PM »
I suppose they are just starving to death for a laugh
No, of course not.
But lack the cognative ability to design and build viaducts and other irrigation infrastructure.
Even after 80,000 years they hadn't figured out how to build clean wells.
It's an aqueduct you want for irrigation mate
Correct mate - when did the evil white man first build them?
I think the Mesopotamians and Egyptians got there first bud, anyway you need a functional state for extensive irrigation systems to work which Sudan hasn't had for a while. Anyway you just keep on keeping on
