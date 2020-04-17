Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: bbc  (Read 402 times)
nekder365
Posts: 1 809


bbc
« on: Yesterday at 10:07:50 PM »
Tell me they did not lead the headlines with starving children in the Sudan then mentioned the Glasgow situation to sound like a somebody was naughty in a hotel???.... souey souey
towz
Posts: 8 453


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:37:36 PM »
BLM  :like:
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 268


WLM


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:01:21 AM »
Towz. You joke. But you know its getting ridiculous
WLM
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 955


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:56:17 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:07:50 PM
Tell me they did not lead the headlines with starving children in the Sudan then mentioned the Glasgow situation to sound like a somebody was naughty in a hotel???.... souey souey

Starving in Africa in 2020, because growing crops and modern farming is still too difficult for some  souey

And to think the metropolitan elite call our farmers thick woolybacks.

towz
Posts: 8 453


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:12:23 PM »
Hard to grow stuff with no water
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 955


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:21:03 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:12:23 PM
Hard to grow stuff with no water

Its called irrigation Towz mate, the Roman's sorted it 2000 years ago.
towz
Posts: 8 453


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:22:10 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:21:03 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:12:23 PM
Hard to grow stuff with no water

Its called irrigation Towz mate, the Roman's sorted it 2000 years ago.


Hard to irrigate with no water
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 957



« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:30:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:22:10 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:21:03 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:12:23 PM
Hard to grow stuff with no water

Its called irrigation Towz mate, the Roman's sorted it 2000 years ago.


Hard to irrigate with no water

Move to a wetter area. Even the hippos have the the brains too once a year.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 744


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:40:56 PM »
 :alf: :alf: :alf: :like:
towz
Posts: 8 453


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:42:19 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 09:30:07 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:22:10 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:21:03 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:12:23 PM
Hard to grow stuff with no water

Its called irrigation Towz mate, the Roman's sorted it 2000 years ago.


Hard to irrigate with no water

Move to a wetter area. Even the hippos have the the brains too once a year.

What like Europe?  monkey
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 957



« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:47:20 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:42:19 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 09:30:07 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:22:10 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:21:03 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:12:23 PM
Hard to grow stuff with no water

Its called irrigation Towz mate, the Roman's sorted it 2000 years ago.


Hard to irrigate with no water

Move to a wetter area. Even the hippos have the the brains too once a year.

What like Europe?  monkey

Stockton, by some I saw today   klins
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 955


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:53:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:22:10 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:21:03 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:12:23 PM
Hard to grow stuff with no water

Its called irrigation Towz mate, the Roman's sorted it 2000 years ago.


Hard to irrigate with no water

Plenty of water Towz mate.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_rivers_of_Africa
towz
Posts: 8 453


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:10:25 PM »
I suppose they are just starving to death for a laugh
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 955


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:20:50 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:10:25 PM
I suppose they are just starving to death for a laugh

No, of course not.

But lack the cognative ability to design and build viaducts and other irrigation infrastructure.
Even after 80,000 years they hadn't figured out how to build clean wells.
towz
Posts: 8 453


« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:24:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:20:50 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:10:25 PM
I suppose they are just starving to death for a laugh

No, of course not.

But lack the cognative ability to design and build viaducts and other irrigation infrastructure.
Even after 80,000 years they hadn't figured out how to build clean wells.

It's an aqueduct you want for irrigation mate
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 955


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:34:08 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:24:48 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:20:50 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:10:25 PM
I suppose they are just starving to death for a laugh

No, of course not.

But lack the cognative ability to design and build viaducts and other irrigation infrastructure.
Even after 80,000 years they hadn't figured out how to build clean wells.

It's an aqueduct you want for irrigation mate

Correct mate - when did the evil white man first build them?
towz
Posts: 8 453


« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:36:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:34:08 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:24:48 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:20:50 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:10:25 PM
I suppose they are just starving to death for a laugh

No, of course not.

But lack the cognative ability to design and build viaducts and other irrigation infrastructure.
Even after 80,000 years they hadn't figured out how to build clean wells.

It's an aqueduct you want for irrigation mate

Correct mate - when did the evil white man first build them?


I think the Mesopotamians and Egyptians got there first bud, anyway you need a functional state for extensive irrigation systems to work which Sudan hasn't had for a while. Anyway you just keep on keeping on
