June 27, 2020, 03:25:45 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: bbc  (Read 98 times)
nekder365
bbc
« on: Yesterday at 10:07:50 PM »
Tell me they did not lead the headlines with starving children in the Sudan then mentioned the Glasgow situation to sound like a somebody was naughty in a hotel???.... souey souey
towz
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:37:36 PM »
BLM  :like:
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:01:21 AM »
Towz. You joke. But you know its getting ridiculous
WLM
