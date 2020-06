sockets



Can't be that offensive it's in the national press The picture he posted isn't offensive he was just making light of some similarities about the car being used to climb about on

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

he denies being racist saying: 'I have lots of black friends'



This is the problem with boomers and why then left has been so successful labeling anyone who disgrees with them as a racist.



Boomers and mainstream conservatives will literally suck a black cock just so they don't get labeled.



Stop pandering to these cunts, it'll never be enough. They won't accept your apology, they don't care if you suck black cock. They've labelled you and now they'll do their upmost to destroy you.



Better to tear the proverbial plaster off raw and tell them you don't give a fuck what they think.

