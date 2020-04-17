Some food for thought here
Parler Hits Number 1 in Apple App Stores News Section
Congratulations to @parler for making it to #1 on the App Store!
The people are sick and tired of CENSORSHIP!
Tell everyone you know to get on Parler!
You love to see it! Great work @john @jeffreywernick @eliserhodes !
Just goes to show this free speech app is going to be massive
Twitter who are on a constant Bulldozing mission have lost millions of users
Before the Bulldozer runs amok on here remember going woke will make u broke