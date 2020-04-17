Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 26, 2020, 07:33:57 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: Before we all get Bulldozed
sockets
Welch
Today at 06:52:52 PM
Some food for thought here  :like:

Parler Hits Number 1 in Apple App Stores News Section




Congratulations to @parler for making it to #1 on the App Store!

The people are sick and tired of CENSORSHIP!

Tell everyone you know to get on Parler!

You love to see it! Great work @john @jeffreywernick @eliserhodes !




Just goes to show this free speech app is going to be massive  :like:

Twitter who are on a constant  Bulldozing mission  have lost millions of users  :mido:


Before the Bulldozer runs amok on here remember going woke will make u broke

Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pile
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:28:11 PM
Its a bit too American for me, hopefully more UK based people will start using it.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
