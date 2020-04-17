sockets



Online



Posts: 712







WelchPosts: 712 Before we all get Bulldozed « on: Today at 06:52:52 PM »



Parler Hits Number 1 in Apple App Stores News Section









Congratulations to @parler for making it to #1 on the App Store!



The people are sick and tired of CENSORSHIP!



Tell everyone you know to get on Parler!



You love to see it! Great work @john @jeffreywernick @eliserhodes !









Just goes to show this free speech app is going to be massive



Twitter who are on a constant Bulldozing mission have lost millions of users





Before the Bulldozer runs amok on here remember going woke will make u broke



Some food for thought hereParler Hits Number 1 in Apple App Stores News SectionCongratulations to @parler for making it to #1 on the App Store!The people are sick and tired of CENSORSHIP!Tell everyone you know to get on Parler!You love to see it! Great work @john @jeffreywernick @eliserhodes !Just goes to show this free speech app is going to be massiveTwitter who are on a constant Bulldozing mission have lost millions of usersBefore the Bulldozer runs amok on here remember going woke will make u broke Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..