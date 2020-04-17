Welcome,
June 27, 2020, 01:34:49 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
Author
Topic: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎 (Read 801 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 640
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:24:00 PM
#WLM
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 640
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:33:37 PM
3 DEAD
COPPER STABBED
BLOKE SHOT DEAD 👍
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 351
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:38:32 PM
And again, and again, and again, and again.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 312
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:51:07 PM
"mutter mutter.......lessons will be learned........mutter mutter........community cohesion.....mutter mutter......."
Then within a week it will be forgotten about.
Cunts
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 434
UTB
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:16:59 PM
Why are we letting these scummy parasites on to our shores. Soft as fucking shite we are at dealing with these arseholes.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 640
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:27:05 PM
PARK INN HOTEL.... IT'S WHERE THEY PUT ASYLUM SEEKERS 👎
HEARD IT'S HOTEL STAFF DEAD 👎😠😠😠👎
YES THAT TROJAN HORSE WE BROUGHT IN IS REPAYING US IN TRUST 👎😠😠😠👎
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 640
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 03:30:22 PM
6 IN HOSPITAL.... COPPER IN CRITICAL CONDITION 👎😠😠😠👎
LOVELY PEOPLE WE ARE LETTING IN TO THIS COUNTRY 😠😠😠
MY ITK INFO TELLS ME HE WAS GETTING DEPORTED AND STABBED THE RECEPTIONIST AND 2 COPPERS WHO WENT TO HIS ROOM 😠😠😠
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 03:37:10 PM by LEON TROTSKY
»
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 952
Pack o cunts
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 04:04:29 PM
A gentleman 'of African descent' as reported by Associate Press
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 302
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 04:11:10 PM
I can see a fuckin pattern here...
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 941
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 04:18:23 PM
Racist police have killed the peaceful African stabber.
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 569
Fuck the pope
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 05:07:46 PM
Thoughts and prayers
Logged
38red
Online
Posts: 351
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 05:09:03 PM
Victims may not be dead. Fingers crossed
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 528
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 05:11:30 PM
WILL THERE BE A MINUTES SILENCE BEFORE THE MATCHES THIS WEEKEND FOR THE AFRICAN MAN ???
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 640
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 05:16:15 PM
APPARENTLY 2 ASYLUM SEEKERS INVOLVED.... THE OTHER ONE IN CUSTODY 👍
100 ASYLUM SEEKERS RESIDE IN THAT HOTEL 👎😠👎
COUNTRY IS FUCKED 😠😠😠
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 012
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 05:18:52 PM
They were complaints of weak WiFi and poor food quality by many of the residents in the hotel. It might have triggered it ....
Logged
Online
Posts: 9 831
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 05:22:35 PM »
Yesterday
Yesterday
at 05:16:15 PM
APPARENTLY 2 ASYLUM SEEKERS INVOLVED.... THE OTHER ONE IN CUSTODY 👍
100 ASYLUM SEEKERS RESIDE IN THAT HOTEL 👎😠👎
COUNTRY IS FUCKED 😠😠😠
DEPORT THE FUCKING LOT OF EM
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 434
UTB
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 06:00:51 PM
Yesterday
Yesterday
at 05:11:30 PM
WILL THERE BE A MINUTES SILENCE BEFORE THE MATCHES THIS WEEKEND FOR THE AFRICAN MAN ???
Logged
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 073
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 07:01:15 PM
Yesterday
Yesterday
at 05:18:52 PM
They were complaints of weak WiFi and poor food quality by many of the residents in the hotel. It might have triggered it ....
https://twitter.com/binlabour/status/1276560111331393536?s=20
Logged
Rediculous
Online
Posts: 530
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:32 PM
Fuck sakes.....he found out the streets of Glasgow arent paved with gold.
Fuck off back to the desert.
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 734
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 09:36:08 PM
Bet Jimmy Krankie won't be stood outside that hotel with his/her sign
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 941
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 09:44:09 PM
Here's Sky new justifying the attacks because the digs were shit.
https://mobile.twitter.com/binlabour/status/1276560111331393536?s=20
The MSM truly are vile bastards.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 9 831
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:58 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:36:08 PM
Bet Jimmy Krankie won't be stood outside that hotel with his/her sign
FUCKING HATE THAT SCRUFFY BITCH
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 708
Once in every lifetime
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:07 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 09:47:58 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:36:08 PM
Bet Jimmy Krankie won't be stood outside that hotel with his/her sign
FUCKING HATE THAT SCRUFFY BITCH
Johnny would, twice
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 805
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 09:52:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:44:09 PM
Here's Sky new justifying the attacks because the digs were shit.
https://mobile.twitter.com/binlabour/status/1276560111331393536?s=20
The MSM truly are vile bastards.
Did you notice the cop in the background? He didnt look too impressed with the reporter....
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 640
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 09:18:01 AM
LOOKS LIKE THE COPPER HAS LOST AN EYE 👎😠👎
SOME DISGRACEFUL DECISIONS GETTING MADE BY THIS GOVERMENT AND SOME DISGRACEFUL THINGS HAPPENING 👎
IS IT TIME TO ARM ALL COPS 👍
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 941
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 11:01:17 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:18:01 AM
IS IT TIME TO ARM ALL COPS 👍
Absolutely not.
How about we just stop importing the gutter trash of the third world?
Or how about this, if the darling lefties want them they have to live with them, in their house for 5 years before they can be allowed to move into thei own home.
Let's see how many of the virtue signalling gobshytes are prepared to do that.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 640
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 12:35:31 PM
THE CUNT CAME HERE 6 MONTHS AGO FROM SUDAN 👎😠😠😠👎
NO BACKGROUND CHECKS IN TO HIS VIOLENT PAST 👎😠👎
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 668
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 01:10:55 PM
Where are all our BLM apologists on this thread ?
It's oh so quiet...
Logged
