June 27, 2020, 01:34:49 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎  (Read 801 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 02:24:00 PM »
#WLM
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:33:37 PM »
3 DEAD

COPPER STABBED

BLOKE SHOT DEAD 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:38:32 PM »
And again, and again, and again, and again.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:51:07 PM »
"mutter mutter.......lessons will be learned........mutter mutter........community cohesion.....mutter mutter......."

Then within a week it will be forgotten about.

Cunts  :unlike:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:16:59 PM »
Why are we letting these scummy parasites on to our shores. Soft as fucking shite we are at dealing with these arseholes.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:27:05 PM »
PARK INN HOTEL.... IT'S WHERE THEY PUT ASYLUM SEEKERS  👎

HEARD IT'S HOTEL STAFF DEAD 👎😠😠😠👎

YES THAT TROJAN HORSE WE BROUGHT IN IS REPAYING US IN TRUST  👎😠😠😠👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:30:22 PM »
6 IN HOSPITAL.... COPPER IN CRITICAL CONDITION  👎😠😠😠👎

LOVELY PEOPLE WE ARE LETTING IN TO THIS COUNTRY  😠😠😠

MY ITK INFO TELLS ME HE WAS GETTING DEPORTED AND STABBED THE RECEPTIONIST AND 2 COPPERS WHO WENT TO HIS ROOM  😠😠😠
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:04:29 PM »
A gentleman 'of African descent' as reported by Associate Press
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Skinz
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:11:10 PM »
I can see a fuckin pattern here...
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:18:23 PM »
Racist police have killed the peaceful African stabber.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TeesvilleMonsoon
Fuck the pope


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:07:46 PM »
Thoughts and prayers
38red
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:09:03 PM »
Victims may not be dead. Fingers crossed
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:11:30 PM »
WILL THERE BE A MINUTES SILENCE BEFORE THE MATCHES THIS WEEKEND FOR THE AFRICAN MAN ???    :pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:16:15 PM »
APPARENTLY 2 ASYLUM SEEKERS INVOLVED.... THE OTHER ONE IN CUSTODY  👍

100 ASYLUM SEEKERS RESIDE IN THAT HOTEL  👎😠👎

COUNTRY IS FUCKED  😠😠😠
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wee_Willie
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:18:52 PM »
They were complaints of weak WiFi and poor food quality by many of the residents in the hotel. It might have triggered it ....
monkeyman
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:22:35 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:16:15 PM
APPARENTLY 2 ASYLUM SEEKERS INVOLVED.... THE OTHER ONE IN CUSTODY  👍

100 ASYLUM SEEKERS RESIDE IN THAT HOTEL  👎😠👎

COUNTRY IS FUCKED  😠😠😠
DEPORT THE FUCKING LOT OF EM  :wanker:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:00:51 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:11:30 PM
WILL THERE BE A MINUTES SILENCE BEFORE THE MATCHES THIS WEEKEND FOR THE AFRICAN MAN ???    :pd:

 
ccole
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:01:15 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:18:52 PM
They were complaints of weak WiFi and poor food quality by many of the residents in the hotel. It might have triggered it ....

https://twitter.com/binlabour/status/1276560111331393536?s=20
Rediculous
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:13:32 PM »
Fuck sakes.....he found out the streets of Glasgow arent paved with gold.

Fuck off back to the desert.
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:36:08 PM »
Bet Jimmy Krankie  won't be stood outside that hotel with his/her sign

Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bobupanddown
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:44:09 PM »
Here's Sky new justifying the attacks because the digs were shit.

https://mobile.twitter.com/binlabour/status/1276560111331393536?s=20

The MSM truly are vile bastards.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:47:58 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:36:08 PM
Bet Jimmy Krankie  won't be stood outside that hotel with his/her sign


FUCKING HATE THAT SCRUFFY BITCH
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:50:07 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:47:58 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:36:08 PM
Bet Jimmy Krankie  won't be stood outside that hotel with his/her sign


FUCKING HATE THAT SCRUFFY BITCH


Johnny would, twice
Glory Glory Man United
nekder365
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:52:54 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:44:09 PM
Here's Sky new justifying the attacks because the digs were shit.

https://mobile.twitter.com/binlabour/status/1276560111331393536?s=20

The MSM truly are vile bastards.


Did you notice the cop in the background? He didnt look too impressed with the reporter....
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:18:01 AM »
LOOKS LIKE THE COPPER HAS LOST AN EYE  👎😠👎

SOME DISGRACEFUL DECISIONS GETTING MADE BY THIS GOVERMENT AND SOME DISGRACEFUL THINGS HAPPENING  👎

IS IT TIME TO ARM ALL COPS  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:01:17 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:18:01 AM
IS IT TIME TO ARM ALL COPS  👍

Absolutely not.

How about we just stop importing the gutter trash of the third world?

Or how about this, if the darling lefties want them they have to live with them, in their house for 5 years before they can be allowed to move into thei own home.

Let's see how many of the virtue signalling gobshytes are prepared to do that.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:35:31 PM »
THE CUNT CAME HERE 6 MONTHS AGO FROM SUDAN  👎😠😠😠👎

NO BACKGROUND CHECKS IN TO HIS VIOLENT PAST  👎😠👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:10:55 PM »
Where are all our BLM apologists on this thread ?

It's oh so quiet... sshhh
