MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
« on: Yesterday at 02:24:00 PM »







#WLM

Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:33:37 PM »
3 DEAD



COPPER STABBED



COPPER STABBED

BLOKE SHOT DEAD 👍

Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:51:07 PM »



Then within a week it will be forgotten about.



Cunts "mutter mutter.......lessons will be learned........mutter mutter........community cohesion.....mutter mutter......."Then within a week it will be forgotten about.Cunts

Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:16:59 PM »
Why are we letting these scummy parasites on to our shores. Soft as fucking shite we are at dealing with these arseholes.

Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:27:05 PM »
PARK INN HOTEL.... IT'S WHERE THEY PUT ASYLUM SEEKERS 👎



HEARD IT'S HOTEL STAFF DEAD 👎😠😠😠👎



YES THAT TROJAN HORSE WE BROUGHT IN IS REPAYING US IN TRUST 👎😠😠😠👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:30:22 PM »
6 IN HOSPITAL.... COPPER IN CRITICAL CONDITION 👎😠😠😠👎



LOVELY PEOPLE WE ARE LETTING IN TO THIS COUNTRY 😠😠😠



MY ITK INFO TELLS ME HE WAS GETTING DEPORTED AND STABBED THE RECEPTIONIST AND 2 COPPERS WHO WENT TO HIS ROOM 😠😠😠
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:37:10 PM by LEON TROTSKY »

Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:04:29 PM »
A gentleman 'of African descent' as reported by Associate Press



Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:11:30 PM »
WILL THERE BE A MINUTES SILENCE BEFORE THE MATCHES THIS WEEKEND FOR THE AFRICAN MAN ???

Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:16:15 PM »
APPARENTLY 2 ASYLUM SEEKERS INVOLVED.... THE OTHER ONE IN CUSTODY 👍



100 ASYLUM SEEKERS RESIDE IN THAT HOTEL 👎😠👎



COUNTRY IS FUCKED 😠😠😠 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:18:52 PM »
They were complaints of weak WiFi and poor food quality by many of the residents in the hotel. It might have triggered it ....

Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:36:08 PM »



Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:18:01 AM »
LOOKS LIKE THE COPPER HAS LOST AN EYE 👎😠👎



SOME DISGRACEFUL DECISIONS GETTING MADE BY THIS GOVERMENT AND SOME DISGRACEFUL THINGS HAPPENING 👎



IS IT TIME TO ARM ALL COPS 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......