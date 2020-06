LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 614



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 614I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎 « on: Today at 02:24:00 PM »







#WLM Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 614



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 614I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎 « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:33:37 PM » 3 DEAD



COPPER STABBED



BLOKE SHOT DEAD 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 310





Posts: 5 310 Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎 « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:51:07 PM »



Then within a week it will be forgotten about.



Cunts "mutter mutter.......lessons will be learned........mutter mutter........community cohesion.....mutter mutter......."Then within a week it will be forgotten about.Cunts Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 427



UTB





Posts: 9 427UTB Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎 « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:16:59 PM » Why are we letting these scummy parasites on to our shores. Soft as fucking shite we are at dealing with these arseholes. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 614



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 614I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎 « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:27:05 PM » PARK INN HOTEL.... IT'S WHERE THEY PUT ASYLUM SEEKERS 👎



HEARD IT'S HOTEL STAFF DEAD 👎😠😠😠👎



YES THAT TROJAN HORSE WE BROUGHT IN IS REPAYING US IN TRUST 👎😠😠😠👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 614



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 614I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: MORE STABBINGS IN GLASGOW 👎 « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:30:22 PM » 6 IN HOSPITAL.... COPPER IN CRITICAL CONDITION 👎😠😠😠👎



LOVELY PEOPLE WE ARE LETTING IN TO THIS COUNTRY 😠😠😠



MY ITK INFO TELLS ME HE WAS GETTING DEPORTED AND STABBED THE RECEPTIONIST AND 2 COPPERS WHO WENT TO HIS ROOM 😠😠😠 « Last Edit: Today at 03:37:10 PM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......