Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 26, 2020, 10:48:07 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
STOP
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: STOP (Read 206 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 814
STOP
«
on:
Today
at 02:05:15 PM »
I know what you did
Logged
Tory Cunt
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 793
Re: STOP
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:08:37 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:05:15 PM
I know what you did
In the name of love???.........
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 361
Re: STOP
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:47:15 PM »
....wait a minute
Fill my cup, put some liquor in it
Take a sip, sign a check
Julio, get the stretch
Ride to Harlem, Hollywood
Jackson, Mississippi
If we show up, we gon' show out
Smoother than a fresh jar of Skippy
Am I close?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 587
Re: STOP
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:47:57 PM »
collaborate and listen?
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 793
Re: STOP
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:49:46 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 02:47:57 PM
collaborate and listen?
.....Right there thank you very much i need somebody with a human touch??.........
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 793
Re: STOP
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:51:25 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 02:47:15 PM
....wait a minute
Fill my cup, put some liquor in it
Take a sip, sign a check
Julio, get the stretch
Ride to Harlem, Hollywood
Jackson, Mississippi
If we show up, we gon' show out
Smoother than a fresh jar of Skippy
Am I close?
Good entry Clem.....PHANAR PHANAR.........
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 701
Once in every lifetime
Re: STOP
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:09:12 PM »
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 932
Re: STOP
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:11:27 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:05:15 PM
I know what you did
Last summer?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 793
Re: STOP
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:54:56 PM »
.... the world i want to get off??.......
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 438
Re: STOP
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:58:03 PM »
Being racist cunts?
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 793
Re: STOP
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:59:37 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:58:03 PM
Being racist cunts?
Fuck me lads careful its the fun police..............
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 701
Once in every lifetime
Re: STOP
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:01:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:58:03 PM
Being racist cunts?
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 361
Re: STOP
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:05:57 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:58:03 PM
Being racist cunts?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 793
Re: STOP
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:08:31 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 10:05:57 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:58:03 PM
Being racist cunts?
Still my fav pic on here
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...