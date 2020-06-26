Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 26, 2020, 02:26:27 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

NEVER MIND JENRICK... ITS BORIS WHO NEEDS SACKING...  (Read 39 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 01:06:54 PM »
I WONDER HOW MUCH OF THE 40 MILLION SAVED WAS DIVIDED UP  👎😠😠😠👎

IF YOU ARE NOT GONNA SACK THESE CORRUPT CUNTS BORIS... WELL YOU CAN FUCK OFF TOO  👍😠😠😠👍

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-accused-corrupt-government-22254662?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:18:24 PM »
Really, the Daily Mirror?
Come on.
 souey
