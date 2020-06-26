Welcome,
June 26, 2020, 02:26:27 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NEVER MIND JENRICK... ITS BORIS WHO NEEDS SACKING...
Author
Topic: NEVER MIND JENRICK... ITS BORIS WHO NEEDS SACKING... (Read 39 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 606
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
NEVER MIND JENRICK... ITS BORIS WHO NEEDS SACKING...
«
on:
Today
at 01:06:54 PM »
I WONDER HOW MUCH OF THE 40 MILLION SAVED WAS DIVIDED UP 👎😠😠😠👎
IF YOU ARE NOT GONNA SACK THESE CORRUPT CUNTS BORIS... WELL YOU CAN FUCK OFF TOO 👍😠😠😠👍
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-accused-corrupt-government-22254662?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 347
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: NEVER MIND JENRICK... ITS BORIS WHO NEEDS SACKING...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:18:24 PM »
Really, the Daily Mirror?
Come on.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Loading...